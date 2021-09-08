Clear

Risk of severe breakthrough Covid-19 higher for seniors and people with underlying conditions

Risk of severe breakthrough Covid-19 higher for seniors and people with underlying conditions

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

For fully vaccinated Americans, the risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 is low -- much lower than the risk for unvaccinated people. But in those rare cases when a fully vaccinated person gets infected, data suggests it's older adults and those with multiple underlying medical conditions who are most at risk of serious illness.

As of August 30, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received reports of 12,908 severe breakthrough cases of Covid-19 among fully vaccinated people that resulted in hospitalization or death. For the more than 173 million people who were fully vaccinated by that date, that represents a less than a 1 in 13,000 chance of experiencing a severe breakthrough case of Covid-19.

About 70% of breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization were among adults 65 and older and about 87% of breakthrough cases resulting in death were among adults 65 and older, the CDC data suggests.

This CDC data is based on voluntary reporting from states and may be incomplete, but multiple studies suggest similar trends.

Unvaccinated adults in the United States are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 than fully vaccinated adults, and patients hospitalized with a breakthrough case tend to be older and more likely to have at least three underlying medical conditions, according to a preprint study the CDC posted last week.

Among vaccinated adults with breakthrough cases that put them into the hospital, the median age was 73 and about 71% had three or more underlying conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune conditions and others.

Unvaccinated patients hospitalized with Covid-19 had a median age of 59 and about 56% had three or more underlying conditions, the study found.

From late June through late July, a period when the Delta variant accounted for at least half of all Covid-19 cases, unvaccinated adults in the US were about 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 than fully vaccinated adults, the CDC study found.

Both overall and since Delta has been the prevalent variant, the risk of hospitalization was greater for unvaccinated adults in all age groups, but the risk gap is especially large among adults under 50.

The CDC analyzed 4,700 hospitalizations among adults between January 24 through July 24 through the COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), which tracks laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 associated hospitalizations in 99 counties in 14 states representing about 10% of the US population. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Another study also found elderly people with underlying conditions accounted for most severe breakthrough cases.

"Identifying who is more likely to develop severe COVID-19 illness after vaccination will be critical to ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of these breakthrough infections," Dr. Hyung Chun, associate professor of cardiology at Yale School of Medicine, said in a statement about a study his team published Tuesday. "These cases are extremely rare, but they are becoming more frequent as variants emerge and more time passes since patients are vaccinated."

Chun and his colleagues studied close to 1,000 patients hospitalized for various causes between the end of March and July of this year, about 18% of whom had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and about 6% of whom were fully vaccinated.

Their research -- which took place before the Delta variant dominated cases in the United States -- found the median age of those with severe Covid-19 symptoms was 80, more than half were overweight. Most had cardiovascular disease, half had lung disease and half had diabetes.

Half of the people in the study who tested positive for coronavirus did not have any symptoms of the infection and were in the hospital for something else altogether.

"It's clear that the vaccines are highly effective, and without them we would be facing a much deadlier pandemic," Chun said. "As effective as the vaccines are, with emerging variants and increasing cases of breakthrough infections, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking measures such as indoor masking and social distancing."

The demographics of those who are experiencing severe breakthrough cases of Covid-19 are similar to those who are at risk of a severe infection generally, Dr. Peter Hotez said to CNN's Kate Bolduan Wednesday.

"I think what's happening is the vaccinations may be showing greater waning of immunity over time in those (high risk) populations and that may be the reason for it. That's why, for instance, Israel, when they first announced their booster plan to give a third immunization, they focused more on older individuals," said Hotez, a vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

But in terms of curbing the epidemic, the focus should be on reaching the unvaccinated population, he said.

"For this Delta variant, it's so highly transmissible, we have to get to 85 to 90% of the whole population vaccinated. So we've got to figure out a way to reach those holdouts," Hotez said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 657492

Reported Deaths: 7949
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1363791843
Ramsey56935932
Dakota50485489
Anoka46461473
Washington29690306
Stearns24075234
St. Louis19432328
Scott18942141
Wright17791159
Olmsted15162108
Sherburne1299399
Carver1164751
Rice8818116
Clay874092
Blue Earth828247
Crow Wing7457100
Kandiyohi724588
Chisago680856
Otter Tail640989
Benton618698
Goodhue532776
Mower531934
Winona527252
Douglas514683
Itasca496470
Isanti475170
McLeod474661
Beltrami468769
Steele465921
Morrison452562
Nobles436450
Polk415075
Becker411258
Freeborn404937
Lyon381754
Carlton377959
Pine363023
Nicollet358347
Mille Lacs342159
Brown333142
Le Sueur326529
Cass319634
Todd308934
Meeker292746
Waseca273923
Martin251333
Wabasha23044
Dodge22733
Roseau224121
Hubbard216241
Houston194116
Renville193646
Redwood190041
Pennington180620
Fillmore180310
Wadena174123
Cottonwood174024
Faribault169922
Sibley166510
Chippewa165639
Kanabec158929
Aitkin150338
Watonwan146910
Rock136119
Jackson132512
Pope12558
Pipestone121126
Yellow Medicine121020
Swift115419
Murray112410
Koochiching103919
Stevens99411
Marshall98118
Clearwater96818
Lake88821
Wilkin87914
Lac qui Parle81422
Big Stone6464
Grant6328
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6144
Norman6049
Kittson51322
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4527
Traverse4075
Lake of the Woods3724
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Warming up into the start of the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HYATT PLACE HOTEL

Image

Salvation Army asks for Water Donations

Image

Gov. Walz visits local elementary school to tout vaccinations

Image

Chateau theater

Image

MU variant

Image

Climate change money

Image

Sean's Weather 9/8

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Image

Minnesota Sen. Nelson remembers 9/11: 'We need that type of unity again'

Image

RPS board delays meeting start after attendees refuse to mask

Community Events