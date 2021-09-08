Clear

Biden wants an aggressive transition to electric vehicles. A surprising ally is pumping the brakes

Biden wants an aggressive transition to electric vehicles. A surprising ally is pumping the brakes

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: By Ella Nilsen, CNN

President Joe Biden wants to corner the market on electric vehicles. In August, he announced a target that by 2030, half of the vehicles sold in the United States will be battery electric, fuel-cell electric or plug-in hybrid. It would be a seismic shift for an auto industry dominated by gas-powered vehicles.

But resistance to Biden's ambitious goal is coming from a surprising stakeholder: the United Autoworkers Union, one of Biden's oldest political allies.

The union has long been wary about the shift to electric vehicles and its implication for jobs, with electric vehicles taking about 30% less labor to assemble than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, industry experts have told CNN.

"Our concerns were what that impact would be for our membership, what those products would actually look like, [and] potential volumes around those products," UAW President Ray Curry told CNN in August, adding his union wanted assurances from the administration that EVs coming from the Detroit automakers would be built by union workers.

Making American cars greener is a key component of Biden's economic and climate agendas, and major US automakers are already planning for the inevitable future of electric vehicles. GM pledged earlier this year that 100% of its cars sold would be zero-emissions by 2035. Ford also announced in May that 40% of its vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric.

But the transition will be difficult; passenger vehicles contribute 29% of total US greenhouse gas emissions, and EVs and plug-in hybrids combined only account for around 2% of the US auto sales, according to a UAW analysis. EVs made up just 2.6% of total global car sales as of 2019, according to the International Energy Agency.

It would be the most significant change for the industry since Henry Ford's moving assembly line, said Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University of California Berkeley.

"Historically the union has embraced new technologies but has worked very hard to ensure workers can benefit from that," Shaiken told CNN.

EVs are easier to make in large part because they have fewer components. Internal combustion vehicles and their powertrains — the mechanics that convert gasoline to energy and propel the vehicles — have far more individual components to assemble. EVs are powered by batteries and use energy more efficiently, according to a Department of Energy analysis.

Climate change and the global impact of fossil fuel emissions are a secondary consideration for many union members compared to job security, Shaiken said. Workers may be more concerned about whether they can make enough money to feed their families and send their kids to college.

There are tens of thousands of auto workers in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio involved in producing internal combustion engines, Wayne State University professor and UAW labor expert Marick Masters told CNN. With many fewer parts to electric vehicles and less labor required, there are natural questions about what impact the transition could have on jobs.

"There's also a level of concern with pay and benefits at these new companies, the new footprint of employment that would take place," Masters said, speaking about prominent EV companies like Tesla, which produces the vast majority US-made electric vehicles and is openly anti-union.

Forging a compromise between unions, auto makers and environmental groups in the lead-up to Biden's August announcement was "hard," a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN.

"It's been a bit of a struggle, and none of that should surprise any of us," the source said. "The UAW has watched automakers writ large find creative ways, as markets shift, to avoid bargaining with unions."

To help ease the transition, the UAW is lobbying the White House and lawmakers to support consumer tax incentives for purchasing union-made EVs, a proposal included in the budget reconciliation bill currently making its way through Congress.

An amendment from Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan would provide a base credit of $7,500 to help consumers purchase electric vehicles, an additional $2,500 credit for vehicles made in America and another $2,500 credit for vehicles made with union labor.

Should that amendment pass via budget reconciliation, consumers buying American and union-made EVs could be eligible for a maximum tax credit of $12,500.

"With the EV consumer credit, the way we're writing it is to skew it in favor of domestically produced and union produced vehicles," Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan told CNN. "If we don't get ahead of the EV production and consumer demand, we could see Americans buying EVs that are produced somewhere else. Our goal is to make sure we have American jobs."

The Biden administration supports the incentive, though that's no guarantee it will survive the intense negotiations taking shape in Washington this month. Two moderate Senate Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have already voiced opposition to a $3.5 trillion topline, with Manchin calling for a "pause" on reconciliation last week.

One Democratic lawmaker told CNN that for electric vehicles to take off in the US market, Congress is going to have to do more than pass better tax incentives; it will also need to pass funding for electric vehicle charging stations that would allow drivers to recharge their vehicles as easily as it would be to fill up their tanks with gasoline.

"What we're not doing is moving at the same place to develop a grid that would support it," said Rep. Gwen Moore of Michigan. "That's where I would really like to see us step up."

With his 50% EV by 2030 goal, Biden signaled he wants the United States to ramp up production now. And although UAW president Curry says he's wary of getting "locked into hardline percentage numbers" for EV targets, union leaders realize the shift to electric is approaching quickly.

"It's coming, it's inevitable," said Bernie Ricke, the UAW Local 600 president. "I don't think anyone can predict how fast it's coming, so from our perspective, our members want to be the ones that build them."

At the August announcement, Biden was surrounded by union officials and introduced by Ricke, whose Dearborn, Michigan, plant is responsible for producing the new all-electric Ford F150 Lightning. Next year, that plant will start assembling the electric F150 Lightning alongside a hybrid truck and two internal combustion engines.

Ricke told CNN there's concern from his members about how EVs could affect their jobs, and a strong desire to not only assemble the cars, but to manufacture batteries and other EV components as well.

Union leaders told CNN they recognize an ally in Biden and have praised the president's pro-union rhetoric. For now, they are relying on Biden's and Congressional Democrats' word that they'll attempt to boost union-made cars with tax credits — something that is far from guaranteed.

Importantly, the union doesn't want to be left out of negotiations on the cars of the future.

"We're not going to sit on the sidelines and debate the issue; we are going to be part of the discussions," Curry said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 657492

Reported Deaths: 7949
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1363791843
Ramsey56935932
Dakota50485489
Anoka46461473
Washington29690306
Stearns24075234
St. Louis19432328
Scott18942141
Wright17791159
Olmsted15162108
Sherburne1299399
Carver1164751
Rice8818116
Clay874092
Blue Earth828247
Crow Wing7457100
Kandiyohi724588
Chisago680856
Otter Tail640989
Benton618698
Goodhue532776
Mower531934
Winona527252
Douglas514683
Itasca496470
Isanti475170
McLeod474661
Beltrami468769
Steele465921
Morrison452562
Nobles436450
Polk415075
Becker411258
Freeborn404937
Lyon381754
Carlton377959
Pine363023
Nicollet358347
Mille Lacs342159
Brown333142
Le Sueur326529
Cass319634
Todd308934
Meeker292746
Waseca273923
Martin251333
Wabasha23044
Dodge22733
Roseau224121
Hubbard216241
Houston194116
Renville193646
Redwood190041
Pennington180620
Fillmore180310
Wadena174123
Cottonwood174024
Faribault169922
Sibley166510
Chippewa165639
Kanabec158929
Aitkin150338
Watonwan146910
Rock136119
Jackson132512
Pope12558
Pipestone121126
Yellow Medicine121020
Swift115419
Murray112410
Koochiching103919
Stevens99411
Marshall98118
Clearwater96818
Lake88821
Wilkin87914
Lac qui Parle81422
Big Stone6464
Grant6328
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6144
Norman6049
Kittson51322
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4527
Traverse4075
Lake of the Woods3724
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunshine and pleasant conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chateau theater

Image

MU variant

Image

Climate change money

Image

Sean's Weather 9/8

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Image

Minnesota Sen. Nelson remembers 9/11: 'We need that type of unity again'

Image

RPS board delays meeting start after attendees refuse to mask

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (9/7/21)

Image

Lourdes travels to Cannon Falls Friday

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson reflects on 9-11

Community Events