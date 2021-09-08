Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

PayPal snaps up Japanese buy-now-pay-later unicorn for $2.7 billion

PayPal snaps up Japanese buy-now-pay-later unicorn for $2.7 billion

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 4:31 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 4:31 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

PayPal is buying Japanese startup Paidy, marking the latest major tie-up in the fast-growing space of buy now, pay later companies.

The US giant announced the mostly cash deal Tuesday night, which is worth 300 billion Japanese yen (about $2.7 billion).

In a statement, PayPal said that the acquisition was to extend its "capabilities, distribution and relevance in the domestic payments market in Japan, the third largest e-commerce market in the world."

The move comes just weeks after another big fintech firm, Square, said it would fork over $29 billion for Afterpay, the Australian company that also allows customers to pay for their purchases in installments. The acquisition is Square's largest ever.

Last month, Amazon also announced that it would team up with fintech service provider Affirm, to roll out its buy now, pay later function for some purchases over $50.

The two companies said that while the service was still being tested, "Amazon plans to make Affirm more broadly available to its customers" over the next few months. Affirm is led by CEO and founder Max Levchin, who is also a co-founder of PayPal.

Buy now, pay later offerings have grown in popularity as a way to reach younger consumers and keep up with the rapid shift to online shopping in the pandemic. Payment analysts have pointed to the trend as particularly popular among Millennials and Generation Z, who are wary of taking on credit card debt.

PayPal has recently ramped up its offerings in the space, announcing a tool last summer that would still allow retailers to get paid upfront even if customers chose to pay for purchases in installments over several weeks.

Paidy was founded in 2008 in Tokyo, and later won backing from marquee investors including Visa and Goldman Sachs.

The company has since become a market leader in Japan, reaching more than 6 million users and allowing "Japanese shoppers to make purchases online, and then pay for them each month in a consolidated bill at a convenience store or via bank transfer," according to PayPal.

Russell Cummer, Paidy's founder and executive chairman, said that Japan had proved to be "a vibrant environment" for the company's growth, as consumers there were receptive to new ways of making payments.

PayPal already partners with Paidy on an existing service, which lets users connect other digital payment systems to their Paidy accounts.

PayPal said Tuesday that Paidy would continue to maintain its brand in Japan, and its current management team would stay on to lead the new entity.

"Paidy is just at the beginning of our journey and joining PayPal will accelerate our plans to expand beyond e-commerce and build unique services as the new shopping standard," Riku Sugie, the startup's president and CEO, said in a statement.

The $2.7 billion price tag more than doubles Paidy's last known valuation, which was $1.2 billion as of this March, according to CB Insights. That makes it one of Japan's top unicorns, or privately held startups worth more than $1 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

— Rob McLean and Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunshine and pleasant conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Image

Minnesota State Senator remembers 9-11

Image

RPS board delays meeting start after attendees refuse to mask

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (9/7/21)

Image

Lourdes travels to Cannon Falls Friday

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson reflects on 9-11

Image

RPS board meeting turns confrontational

Image

Remembering Army Sgt. Brent Koch

Image

George Mallet reflects on reporting from the Pentagon

Image

Roosevelt Elementary schoolers creating messages of kindness

Community Events