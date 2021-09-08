Clear

A dog that saved its owner's life appointed South Korea's first honorary rescue dog

A dog that saved its owner's life appointed South Korea's first honorary rescue dog

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Gawon Bae, CNN

A plucky four-year-old dog named Baekgu has shown once again why dogs are man's best friend.

Baekgu's owner, a 90-year-old woman with dementia living in South Korea's Hongseong county, went missing on August 25, according to press releases from the county and provincial governments.

When police checked the security camera footage of a nearby farm, they saw the woman, identified only as Kim, and her little white dog leaving the village. They launched a search operation with the fire department, as well as volunteer residents who scoured the area as rain poured down.

Finally, 40 hours later, she was found in the middle of a rice field, about two kilometers (about 1.3 miles) away from her home. She had collapsed in a wet area where the rice grew tall and full, hiding her from view, and leaving her drenched and unable to get up.

She might not have made it if not for faithful Baekgu, police said in the press release on Monday.

Throughout the entire ordeal, as the weather got worse and the night grew cold, Baekgu stayed by her side -- keeping her body temperature up, even as she began experiencing symptoms of hypothermia.

And it was Baekgu who authorities credited with the 90-year-old woman's eventual rescue. The search team sent out a thermal drone, which detected the little dog's thermal signature in the rice field.

The woman is now recovering in the hospital, said the press release -- and on Monday, authorities awarded Baekgu a new title for his courage.

The National Fire Agency had introduced a regulation last year that allowed the appointment of honorary firefighters, fire ambassadors and rescue dogs -- making Baekgu the country's first-ever honorary rescue dog.

Photos from the ceremony show a floral garland placed around Baekgu's neck, with a small crowd in attendance -- as well as the provincial governor.

"At a difficult time due to Covid-19, Baekgu created an unbelievable miracle and moved everyone," said Gov. Yang Seung-jo.

Shim Geum-sun, the daughter of the 90-year-old, said they adopted Baekgu three years ago after he was attacked by a bigger dog.

"Baekgu especially liked my mother, and it's as if Baekgu returned our favor," Shim said. "I was so concerned as mom went missing for hours due to the rainy weather ... I'm grateful and Baekgu is our family."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunshine and pleasant conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Image

Minnesota State Senator remembers 9-11

Image

RPS board delays meeting start after attendees refuse to mask

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (9/7/21)

Image

Lourdes travels to Cannon Falls Friday

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson reflects on 9-11

Image

RPS board meeting turns confrontational

Image

Remembering Army Sgt. Brent Koch

Image

George Mallet reflects on reporting from the Pentagon

Image

Roosevelt Elementary schoolers creating messages of kindness

Community Events