Schools don't need to see a big uptick in Covid-19 cases if they follow these measures, Fauci says

Schools don't need to see a big uptick in Covid-19 cases if they follow these measures, Fauci says

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Climbing Covid-19 cases -- and particularly the increasing proportion reported in children -- are causing many health experts to worry about the outlook as the school year gets underway across the entire country.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci said there shouldn't be a big uptick "if we do it right."

There are certain simple things that are essential, he told CNN on Tuesday. "We've gotta get the school system masked in addition to surrounding the children with vaccinated people," the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease said. "That's the solution."

Schools, particularly in the South, started their new year in August and many districts, notably those without mask measures in place, saw an explosion of cases. And doctors and experts warn it could happen again when students in much of the rest of the country return to school after the Labor Day weekend unless there is strong action to keep the virus in check.

Fauci stressed that masks and vaccines in schools are crucial, even though some local leaders are pushing back against such measures.

Officials believe that the federal government is limited on broadly mandating vaccines, but President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a major address later this week on the next phase of the pandemic, which will include components related to schools, private companies and requirements for federal employees, two sources familiar with the speech told CNN.

Ahead of the speech, poll data from Gallup on Tuesday showed that more Americans now disagree than agree that Biden and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have communicated a clear plan of action in response to Covid-19.

The speech also comes as the impact of the pandemic on schools becomes clearer.

Children now represent 26.8% of the weekly Covid-19 cases, according to new data released Tuesday. Over two weeks, from August 19 to September 2, there was a 10% increase in the cumulated number of Covid-19 cases in children since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In Miami-Dade County Public Schools, 13 school employees have died from Covid-19 since August 16, the school district and local teacher union told CNN. All 13 -- three teachers, one security monitor, one cafeteria worker, and seven school bus drivers -- were unvaccinated, they said.

"I think this underscores the big tragedy that we see occurring across America," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told CNN's Erin Burnett. "Even though in my community, 98% of individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, there is still a lag specific to individuals that represent ethnic minorities in Miami-Dade."

Carvalho said the 13 individuals who died were African Americans and were unvaccinated, according to their families.

Since vaccine mandates are illegal in Florida, Carvalho said the best thing he can do is offer incentives to teachers to get fully vaccinated, including a $275 stipend to any employee who shows proof of vaccination.

Reinforcements going to hospitals

The lagging vaccination rates and climbing case numbers are keeping the pressure on the health care systems in many states.

In Kentucky, hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages and getting pushed to the brink for ICU beds, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, forcing the closure of some surgery rooms to create ICU centers and more beds to address the influx of Covid-19 patients.

The state has stepped in to help by providing Covid-19 testing via third-party vendors that set up outside of hospitals, freeing up hospital emergency room staff and clinicians to prioritize other healthcare needs for the community, Beshear said.

The governor said he also requested FEMA strike teams and has had a nurse strike team deployed up at St. Claire Regional Medical Center, which has been overwhelmed in treating the influx of Covid-19 patients.

Less than half of Kentucky's population is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to CDC data.

Reinforcements are also on the way for health care workers treating Covid-19 patients in Idaho, Arkansas and Alabama.

Each state will get a 20-person US Army North (ARNORTH) team that includes nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors. Six teams are already deployed, with three teams in Louisiana, two in Mississippi, and one in Alabama.

"This is the first time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support both Idaho and Arkansas during the pandemic," ARNORTH commander Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson said in the statement. "We are proud to be called upon to support our local, state, and federal partners there, and in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, in this whole-of-government response."

Rollout of booster shots may be in late September

The best protection against hospitalizations, experts have emphasized, is vaccination.

Data from local health departments in Utah, Virginia and Seattle's King County suggests that unvaccinated people are at least four times -- and up to nine times -- more likely than vaccinated people to test positive for Covid-19, and that gap has grown in recent weeks.

About 62.5% of the total US population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 53.2% is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Those numbers are not yet where experts say they need to be to protect the majority of Americans.

In August, the FDA authorized an additional Covid-19 vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people. And while the effort to vaccinate the entire population continues, officials are now preparing for the rollout of booster doses for a larger population.

The White House is expected to kick off its booster plan the week of September 20, and at that time up to 5.2 million people may be eligible to receive their third dose.

The schedule envisions residents getting the third dose eight months after receiving their second of either the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, although the timing could fluctuate.

On Sunday, for example, Fauci predicted that Moderna may be rolling out its booster dose later than Pfizer.

The boosters do not indicate that something is wrong with the first two doses, Fauci said Tuesday. Rather, the third dose may just be part of a full vaccine regimen.

In addition, it's not clear what the timing will be for a second dose of the single-dose J&J vaccine, which was received by more than 14 million people, according to the CDC.

"That might be two doses for a J&J, but for the mRNA, we know from studies that are already ongoing in Israel now, that when the degree of protection against infection and even severe disease goes down to a certain precarious level, when you give the person that third boost, you dramatically increase the level of protection. Even more so than before the boost, it goes up to and beyond the level of protection," Fauci said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
