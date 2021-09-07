Clear

Cosby accuser after his release: 'It was worth it'

Cosby accuser after his release: 'It was worth it'

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Andrea Constand, the woman whose accusations led to Bill Cosby's indecent assault conviction, said Tuesday she was "really shocked" and "disappointed" when she heard the news of the disgraced comedian's release, but that her journey has ultimately been "worth it."

Asked what it says about the American justice system, Constand told NBC News' Kate Snow, "It's flawed."

Speaking for the first time since the comedian's overturned conviction and release from prison in June, Constand said she felt the support of other survivors.

"I've come way too far to go back to that place, to wonder whether it's all worth it or to have regrets," Constand explained. "It was worth it. But it was worth it because I didn't feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends who were right there with me."

"Bill Cosby walks free, but it doesn't change the fact that my testimony was believed," Constand added.

Conviction overturned

A panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges said in their opinion a former Montgomery County district attorney's decision to not prosecute Cosby in 2005 in return for his deposition in a civil case was ultimately used against him at trial.

"How can a district attorney enforce a decision on a backroom handshake?" Constand asked. "How can you give any credibility to that?"

After his release, Cosby tweeted his "thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law." He added, "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence."

Constand called Cosby's celebration after his release "disgusting," adding it "didn't surprise me, given the level of the arrogance, and having no remorse during the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me."

"He's a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail."

Cosby's representatives declined to comment on the Constand interview.

She was asked about the immediate reaction to Cosby's release from his co-star on "The Cosby Show," Phylicia Rashad, who said at the time "a miscarriage of justice is corrected."

"It's disappointing to hear somebody who is in such a powerful position herself not to support survivors," Constand said.

Rashad later apologized, saying, "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth."

"Good. I'm really happy to hear that," Constand said, reacting to the tweet read by the anchor.

Asked whether she would ever agree to speak to Rashad if the actress wanted to learn more about her, Constand offered, "Sure, yeah, why not?"

Telling her story

Constand discussed her new book, titled, "The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women."

"I had a story to tell, but also, it was what was going to bring me true healing."

Asked how she would feel if he began performances again, Constand said, "I don't really care, but anybody that gives him a platform to speak, to joke; rape is not a joke."

Her message to survivors: "As I sit here today, I want to send a message to not let this deter you from coming forward, from getting the peace and the healing and the closure that you need."

She runs a non-profit called Hope Healing and Transformation to assist survivors with a holistic healing program as well as legal assistance.

"I will fight. I will be a voice for the change that is needed, whatever country, state, wherever I am needed. I will be in service there to fight," Constand said.

More of her interview is scheduled to air on "NBC Nightly News" Tuesday. Snow said it involve discussion of Cosby's wife, Camille.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunshine and pleasant conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

George Mallet reflects on reporting from the Pentagon

Image

Roosevelt Elementary schoolers creating messages of kindness

Image

Caulking project along Zumbro River

Image

Returning to school after Labor Day

Image

How pilots experienced 9/11

Image

RPS enrollment remains steady after major loss due to the pandemic

Image

Red Lobster hiring event

Image

Zumbro River 5 p.m. Version

Image

Cresco Icon

Image

North Iowa Man

Community Events