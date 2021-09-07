Clear
What to know before you go to a football game or other sporting event, whether you're vaccinated or not

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 5:01 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 5:01 PM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

As more people get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the National Football League season starts September 9, you may be wondering whether the time to trade your couch for a stadium seat is finally here.

The factors that made pre-pandemic sporting events fun -- excited people crowding together, cheering, talking, eating, drinking and sometimes doing all of these things indoors -- make games potentially problematic now. Ignoring the risks associated with these activities could leave us "stuck in outbreak mode," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's New Day September 7.

Coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes and others breathe in those droplets, or when virus accumulates in or flows through the air. Getting the virus from surfaces is also possible, but this isn't a primary mode of transmission, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. The safety or risk level may partly depend on your vaccination status, since unvaccinated people remain unprotected against coronavirus.

Because of how coronavirus can spread, indoor events are higher risk than outdoor events -- so "making sure that it is completely an outdoor type of event" is important, said Krystal Pollitt, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and assistant professor in chemical and environmental engineering at the Yale School of Engineering & Applied Science.

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated people steer clear of large gatherings with others outside of their household. Of course, the safest way to enjoy the big game is by viewing it on television or online. But if you choose to be there in person, here's what you need to know about planning for and attending sports events, regardless of your vaccination status.

Preparing for an in-person sporting event

Before you go to a sporting event, find out the number of Covid-19 cases both where you live and where the event is taking place. "The higher the transmission of COVID-19 in the community, the higher the risk of transmission" at the event, the CDC has said.

Call the venue or look at its website to check whether the venue is following CDC guidelines for sporting events or large gatherings, or similar guidance. Some of these safety measures include holding the event outdoors, requiring that all attendees wear masks, regular cleaning and blocked-off seats or visual cues for physical distancing, the CDC has said. A higher-risk event would be if it's in an indoor space, if most but not all people wear masks, and if the event is using just a couple of strategies to reduce risk. Some venues might require attendees to provide either proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within a few days prior or full vaccination.

Indoor events should be well ventilated, said Dr. Ada Stewart, a family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and the president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, in April. Signs of a well-ventilated room include the ability to run fans and open windows or doors. High ceilings and portable air cleaners that have HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters also help.

If knowledgeable employees aren't sure about ventilation quality, other measures are especially important -- such as limiting the number of attendees, requiring that people from different households stay at least 6 feet apart, and asking that people constantly wear masks. The CDC has recommended avoiding large gatherings that don't have these precautions in place.

If you'd like to be extra ambitious in protecting yourself and assess the actual ventilation yourself, you can take an inexpensive carbon dioxide monitor to track concentration levels and changes over time, Pollitt said. Levels above 800 to 1,000 parts per million would be concerning, Pollitt added, since that would mean the air isn't circulating well enough.

What to do on game day

Pack hand sanitizer and more than enough masks. To reduce the risk of infection with the Delta variant, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor and crowded outdoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission, and if they or their housemates are immunocompromised or at higher risk for severe Covid-19, the CDC has recommended. Unvaccinated people should wear masks in these settings regardless of coronavirus transmission level. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen suggested wearing a surgical mask that's at least three-ply.

Venues should be sanitizing common and seating areas at least once daily or between every game, the CDC has advised, but bring sanitizing wipes to use if needed.

Eat beforehand "so that your opportunity to not have your mask (on) is limited," Stewart said in April.

If you don't eat beforehand, there are two concerns, said Wen, who is also an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. "One is people taking off their masks to eat if they are in close proximity with one another," Wen said. "If everybody's well spaced out and it's outdoors, the risk is very low. But if they are close together and taking off their masks to eat, in close proximity or indoors, that increases risk."

The other is "people gathering together," Wen added. "Probably in order to get in (the game), you do have to get in a line. That's something that's hard to avoid. But you can avoid the concession stands during busy times. So, bring your own drinks if you can. You don't want to necessarily have to go to a concession stand just to buy some water if you need it." You could also pack your own snacks, but consider packing something that won't take a long time to eat.

"Tailgating is another one of those time-honored traditions," but don't tailgate with people from outside your household, said Regina Davis Moss, the associate executive director of health policy and practice at the American Public Health Association.

In all areas, unvaccinated, immunocompromised and other vulnerable people should try to stay at least 6 feet away from others as much as possible. To reduce your contact with frequently touched surfaces, opt for touchless payment where available.

If you must use the restroom or buy food, try to go during less busy times instead of during halftime or time-outs.

And scope out other ways to reduce risk when buying food, Davis Moss said. When you're getting the mustard for your hotdog, for example, make sure to use hand sanitizer before and after since condiments "are surfaces that a lot of people are going to be touching." Condiment packets are safer.

Not screaming about a score or bad play may be hard, but the louder you make your voice, the higher the chances of your producing virus-carrying droplets or aerosols if infected -- even if you're wearing a mask. Try to keep your voice to a normal volume at most, Pollitt said.

Lastly, you could leave a little bit before the game ends to avoid crowds as you navigate the parking lot or transportation.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
