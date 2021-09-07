Clear

Benedict Cumberbatch weighs in on straight actors in gay roles ahead of 'Power of the Dog' release

Benedict Cumberbatch weighs in on straight actors in gay roles ahead of 'Power of the Dog' release

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a sexually repressed cowboy in the 1920s -- when homosexuality was widely stigmatized and in many places, criminalized -- in the upcoming Netflix film "The Power of the Dog."

Cumberbatch, who is married to a woman, said at the Telluride Film Festival that his casting "wasn't done without thought," as reported by IndieWire.

"One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view," he said at the festival, where the film screened.

Cumberbatch plays Phil in the film, based on the 1967 novel of the same name. In the novel, Phil's sexuality is hinted at but never overtly confirmed by author Thomas Savage; his character's prickly, conniving nature is informed by a lifetime of repression.

Cumberbatch added that acclaimed New Zealand film director Jane Campion "chose us as actors" to play their roles.

"I also feel slightly like, is this a thing where our dance card has to be public?" Cumberbatch said. "Do we have to explain all our private moments in our sexual history? I don't think so."

Hollywood has for decades cast actors in heterosexual relationships in gay roles. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal played lovers in "Brokeback Mountain." Cate Blanchett fell in love with a shopgirl in "Carol." Cumberbatch previously played Alan Turing, a World War II codebreaker who was convicted on "indecency" charges for his relationship with a man and underwent chemical castration, in "The Imitation Game." All four actors were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances.

Some of the creators involved in those films, like director Todd Haynes of "Carol" and Luca Guadagnino, who directed "Call Me By Your Name," which also starred straight actors, are gay themselves. The film "Moonlight," which followed a gay Black man in three stages of his life, was celebrated for sidestepping queer stereotypes, though it starred some straight actors.

Whereas casting cisgender actors in transgender roles has recently fallen out of popular practice -- LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD says casting this way "perpetuates this belief that trans people aren't real" -- there is not a similar consensus when it comes to actors playing gay characters. (The organization didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment regarding straight actors portraying gay characters.)

Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson wrote in a review of the 2020 film "The Prom" that there's no "hard and fast rule about who should play gay men on screen." Nuance, though, is necessary for any actor playing a gay character, he said.

That's part of why James Corden's casting in "The Prom" as a flamboyant faded Broadway star was widely criticized: Corden, who is married to a woman, played into stereotypes of gay men, according to many critics, who said his performance was "insulting" and called him "offensively miscast."

"In general, yes, I wish more gay actors got the chance to tell our stories, embody our people, rather than straight men getting accolades for being brave -- or cheers for being sassy," Lawson wrote in his review of the film. "... But Corden, flitting and lisping around in the most uninspired of caricatures, misses all potential for nuance, and thus never finds even a hint of truth in the role."

Corden was nominated for a Golden Globe for the performance.

But the idea that playing a gay role is a "brave" decision for a straight actor is becoming less dominant, critic Guy Lodge said in an interview with the Guardian, evidenced by the lack of buzz for films such as "Ammonite" and "Supernova," which both focused on queer love stories portrayed by straight actors.

"I think the idea of being 'brave' for playing gay is going away," Lodge said. "I think that in itself is seen as fairly unremarkable now."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunshine and pleasant conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steel memorial honors victims, first responders

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/7

Image

Mayo Clinic and future deaths

Image

Kids safe in classrooms

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Community Events