Clear

Spain's high-speed railway revolution

Spain's high-speed railway revolution

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: Ben Jones, CNN

When travelers think of European high-speed rail travel, France's iconic Trains a Grande Vitesse (TGV) or Germany's elegant white ICE trains tend to come to mind.

Those who've visited Italy will no doubt have encountered Trenitalia's Frecciarossa (Red Arrow) or the stunning scarlet trains of its strong competitor Italo.

But Europe's longest network of high-speed railways is not in Italy, Germany or even in France.

That honor is held by Spain, where billions of euros have been invested into new railways radiating from Madrid over the last 30 years.

At 3,567 kilometers, it's the second longest high speed rail network in the world, although still less than 10% of that built by China over the last decade.

When compared with the lightning progress made by China, the construction of new high-speed railways in Spain has been comparatively glacial, a hostage to volatile national and regional politics, wildly ambitious targets and inconsistent decision making, especially after the 2008 global financial crisis.

However, new sections of railway are continuing to open thanks to significant support from the European Union as Spain works towards realizing the dream of providing fast links between Madrid and its regional capitals.

Ambitious plans

Since the first route, between Madrid's Atocha terminus and Seville, opened in 1992, the tentacles of this ambitious network have reached out to Malaga and Granada in the south, Valencia, Alicante and Barcelona on the east coast and Santiago de Compostela, Vigo and A Coruna in the far northwestern state of Galicia, scheduled to be completed in 2022.

High speed trains also run via the historic cities of Segovia and Valladolid to Leon, which is situated in the western region of the country, and will eventually extend to Asturias and the Basque cities of Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian.

The construction of a "Y" shaped network linking the major conurbations of the autonomous Basque region began in 2006, but progress has been slow and the $6.8billion project is not slated to reach Bilbao until at least 2025.

Up until now, all domestic high-speed trains were operated by state-owned Renfe under its stylish AVE (Alta Velocidad Espana) brand.

AVE has even been successful in luring some business away from the airlines, although Madrid to Barcelona remains Europe's busiest short-haul air route.

Aside from airplanes, rail also faces stiff competition in the form of express coaches and private cars -- Spain's fuel prices remain comparatively low by European standards and around four million car journeys were made between its two biggest cities in 2019.

"RENFE runs some of the classiest high-speed trains in Europe," explains rail expert Mark Smith, better known as "The Man in Seat 61."

"Madrid to Barcelona takes only two and a half hours by AVE, well under the three to four hours center-to-center where rail becomes as fast as flying, so I'd expect rail to dominate that market.

Stiff competition

"However, Madrid to Barcelona AVE trains have typically been priced significantly higher than comparable high-speed services elsewhere and rail's market share has not been as high as it should be."

But change looks to be on the way, if the launch of two new low-cost,"'no frills" high-speed rail operations in 2021 is anything to go by.

Renfe's "AVLO" routes launched on June 23, offering fares as low as $8.20 (€7) for the 621 kilometer journey between Spain's two largest cities -- a significant saving over standard AVE fares, which start from $56 (€48).

Approximately three return trips run between Madrid and Barcelona per day, with a fourth train pair extended to Girona and Figueres, which is positioned on the border with France.

While the 330-kilometer per hour purple trains have been modified internally with second class seating throughout, passengers can purchase additional features when booking, such as extra luggage, at-seat entertainment, seats with greater legroom and on-board catering.

Renfe now operates 20 trains in each direction between Madrid and Barcelona -- a journey that takes just two hours and 30 minutes on non-stop trains.

The national rail operator currently offers around 16,000 seats daily on a combination of AVE and AVLO services and plans to add even more services as demand recovers after the pandemic.

Despite holding home advantage, AVLO was beaten to market by Ouigo Espana, another new low-cost operator, which ran its first commercial services on May 10.

Travelers to France will likely already be familiar with the Ouigo brand that provides low-cost, no-frills TGV services between major cities.

Using the same successful formula, along with at least 14 500-seat double-deck TGV trains seconded from its French parent, Ouigo Espana will initially run from Madrid to Valencia and Alicante.

Routes to Barcelona (in competition with AVLO and AVE), Seville and Malaga will be added in 2022 as part of a $700 million investment.

Single fares start from as little as €9. There are separate charges for things like additional luggage, more comfortable seats and refreshments.

"The liberalization of rail transport will increase the competition and attract more passengers to use this transport mode," Pedro Saura Garcia, Spain's transport minister, said at the launch of Ouigo Espana services in May.

Successful formula

"This is crucial to decarbonize the transport sector and our economy and to combat climate change."

His comments reflect the experiences of high-speed rail operators in Italy, where fierce competition between state-owned Trenitalia and Italo has doubled the rail market share since 2008 and helped to reduce ticket prices by 20 to 25%.

Trenitalia is set to deploy that experience in Spain from next year, when it launches ILSA (Intermodalidad de Levante), the third in a trio of new high-speed operators.

ILSA is a joint venture with airline Air Nostrum, which is expected to launch commercial operations on six routes in March 2022.

While Renfe and SNCF have modified existing trains for their new operations, Trenitalia is investing $943 million into 23 new Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed trains with 460 seats and a maximum speed of 360 kilometers per hour.

Operating 32 trips per day, the new trains will go head-to-head with existing AVE services from Madrid to Seville, Malaga, Granada, Valencia, Albacete/Alicante and Barcelona, providing passengers no fewer than four rail options between the capital and Catalonia.

"It's early days, but the Spanish government's plan to open the route up to competition appears to be paying off," adds Smith.

"The new entrants have been well-received by travelers, with Ouigo reporting an average 90% load factor.

"Renfe has already had to lower fares to compete. I'm confident we'll now see a repeat of the experience in Italy."

The introduction of these new "open access" services should begin to address one of the major criticisms leveled at Spain's high-speed rail program -- the low frequency of trains on expensive new infrastructure.

Since AVE services launched in the 1990s, traffic density has generally been much lower than on similar lines in France, Germany and Italy, leading to claims that billions of euros have been wasted on "political" projects with little real value.

Indeed, at the extremities of the network, particularly in northwestern Spain, some new lines with spectacular, and very expensive, civil engineering currently have just a couple of trains a day.

"Spain has invested hugely in constructing a world-class high-speed network, but until very recently it hasn't made good use of the system," says Keith Barrow, editor of monthly rail magazine Today's Railways Europe.

"On the three routes being opened for competition the government envisages increasing train capacity by up to 70% compared with summer 2019, offering a good indication of the latent capacity in the system."

Progress has rarely been smooth. Back in the 19th century, the country's mountainous terrain also proved to be a challenge for the early railway builders.

Expensive process

Many lines were forced to take roundabout routes to avoid high mountain ranges and became notorious for their low speeds and long journey times.

Away from the most important inter-city routes, a lack of investment meant that vintage steam locomotives and wooden-bodied coaches lasted well into the 1960s.

Much like Japan after World War II, upgrading existing lines for high speeds wasn't an option, so a more radical solution was needed.

That came in 1992, when Seville hosted the World's Fair, Universal Exposition, for the first time.

Now known as Expo '92, the hugely-popular event provided the impetus for the construction of an entirely new 472-kilometer railway between Madrid and Andalucia.

Using proven French TGV technology, the railway slashed journey times to two hours and 20 minutes, with speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour.

However, the biggest development was the completion of the 621-kilometer high-speed rail from Madrid to Barcelona in 2008.

Not only did it provide much faster connections between the country's two biggest city regions, it finally gave Renfe the opportunity to compete effectively with airlines on one of Europe's busiest short-haul routes.

In addition, the development of new standard gauge high-speed lines in Spain gave the country another opportunity to link its network to France.

In 2012, the Madrid to Barcelona line was extended north via Girona and under the Pyrenees to Perpignan in southern France.

Today, Spanish AVE (Alta Velocidad Espana) trains and French TGVs connect Barcelona with Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon and Paris.

Although the trains currently use a mix of new and existing lines in France, new TGV lines are under construction that will complete an unbroken ribbon of steel between London, Brussels, Paris and the Costa del Sol.

Sadly, this link is not yet being used to its full potential.

"Despite being connected to the European standard gauge high-speed network, Iberia has a very poor service to the rest of the European Union," explains Barrow.

"Track access charges on the Figueres to Perpignan line are exceptionally high -- around $59 per kilometer for a 500-seat high-speed train -- and as a result this key piece of international rail infrastructure is woefully underused.

"As a major international tourist destination Barcelona should be an obvious target for international high-speed operators, particularly with the liberalization of the high-speed rail market in France."

Hopes for a new fast rail link between Madrid and the Portuguese capital of Lisbon have fluctuated with the prevailing political winds in these neighboring countries.

Overcoming setbacks

Although Spain will complete its high-speed line to the cross-border at Badajoz by 2030, Portugal canceled its section years ago, derailing plans for improved cross-border links between the Iberian capitals.

Back in 2008, Spain's high-speed rail network advancement suffered even more setbacks when the global financial crisis hit the country hard.

Vigorous economic growth powered by EU support and a property bubble evaporated almost overnight and unemployment soared in the months and years that followed.

Plans to build thousands of kilometers of new railways seemed like hubris. Although some ongoing projects were eventually completed, others were paused or abandoned altogether as a succession of governments sought to stabilize the economy.

This political upheaval was reflected in the numerous changes and delays to plans for the program. Only in the last few years has development gained momentum once again, as the Spanish economy recovers.

There's no project that symbolizes the difficulties involved in creating a national high-speed network in Spain more than the Variante de Pajares, located on the route between Madrid and Asturias.

Work on the 50-kilometer bypass, including a 25-kilometer base tunnel under the mountains of the Cordillera Cantabrica, began in 2004 and should have taken five years.

But seemingly endless issues caused by political and technical indecision (the plans for the base tunnels have been changed on at least 15 occasions) and inadequate geological surveys have caused costs to quadruple from $1.3 billion to around $4.7 billion.

By the time the commercial services begin to use the tunnel, possibly in 2022, the project will have taken almost 20 years to conclude.

As the long-planned new lines come to fruition, Spain may finally be able to achieve its goal of bringing its widely scattered regional centers within three hours of Madrid and reduce its reliance on short-hop flights.

Whether that proves to be a wise investment will depend on the ability of Renfe, Ouigo and ILSA -- and possibly others -- to run more trains and fill as many seats as possible in the coming years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/7

Image

Mayo Clinic and future deaths

Image

Kids safe in classrooms

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Community Events