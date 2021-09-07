Clear

Taliban fire into the air to break up Kabul's largest street protests yet

Taliban fire into the air to break up Kabul's largest street protests yet

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Jake Kwon, Tim Lister and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Scores of Afghan protesters marched against Taliban rule through the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the largest demonstration in the capital since the militant group seized power in Afghanistan last month.

According to photos and videos shared on social media, activists shouted in support of resistance fighters in the holdout province of Panjshir and chanted against Pakistan, which they view as meddling in Afghan affairs.

Videos from central Kabul showed at least dozens of men and women marching through the streets shouting "Death to Pakistan" as the demonstrators made their way towards the presidential palace.

Some witnesses estimated the crowd at between 300 and 500 people -- many of whom were women wearing the hijab.

There were also slogans in favor of the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF), Ahmad Masoud, who has been leading opposition to the Taliban from the province of Panjshir. On Monday he called for a national uprising against Taliban rule as the militant group claimed victory in the mountainous region, following two weeks of intense fighting with the NRF. The NRF denied that claim, however, with spokesman Ali Nazary telling CNN: "The resistance is still all over the valley."

One man told Reuters: "I have come today to ask why Pakistan is destroying Panjshir. I am from Panjshir. People need to express their anger, men and women, they must not stay silent. Pakistan enters my country and destroys it. Neither Pakistan nor the Taliban or Al-Qaeda have this right. Long live Panjshir and its resistance."

Others were protesting the presence of the powerful head of Pakistani military intelligence, the ISI, in Kabul.

"The sooner Pakistan withdraws its agents from Kabul... We don't want the ISI director in Kabul. Ever since the ISI has entered Kabul, our problems and genocides (have started), we don't want this, we want them to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible. We want an all-inclusive government," another man told Reuters.

In one video from Kabul on Tuesday, a woman is seen to confront a Taliban fighter. Afghan journalist Ahmad Jawid Kargar told CNN that the Taliban detained dozens of women protesting in front of the presidential gate and took them to the basement of the Azizi Bank nearby. CNN has been unable to confirm how many people were detained.

Amid chaotic scenes on the streets, Taliban fighters intervened and shot into the air to disperse the protesters. The videos showed people scattering or crouching down amid sustained bursts of gunfire. There were no initial reports of casualties.

According to several social media accounts of Afghan journalists, reporters and cameramen who had been detained by the Taliban during the protests in Kabul Tuesday have been released.

A number had been beaten, according to the social media accounts of their organizations.

Kabul News posted on Twitter that Ahmad Najim Sultani, a photographer for Kabul News TV, was injured and Imran Fazli, a journalist, was beaten during today's protest in Kabul. "The Taliban also confiscated photography equipment," it said.

The Afghan network TOLO news said in a tweet: "Waheed Ahmadi, a TOLO news photographer, was released by Taliban forces after a three-hour detention. The Taliban returned the photos to Mr Ahmadi with a camera."

Ariana News, another private TV network based in Kabul, had also said that its reporter and cameraman were detained.

Human rights group Amnesty International said in a post on Twitter that it is "deeply concerned about reports on use of violence against peaceful protestors & journalists in Kabul by the Taliban. Exercising right to freedom of peaceful assembly is a human right. Taliban must respect & allow people to exercise their rights."

While Human Rights Watch tweeted: "In yet another indication that #Afghanistan's new rulers will not tolerate peaceful dissent, the Taliban again used force to crush a protest by hundreds of #Afghan women calling for their rights today."

There have previously been a number of smaller protests in Kabul and other Afghan cities in the last week that have seen female activists call on the Taliban to respect their rights and allow them to participate in government. One protest by women in Kabul was broken up at the weekend.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/7

Image

Mayo Clinic and future deaths

Image

Kids safe in classrooms

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Image

Weighing RPS superintendent's role in future masking decisions

Community Events