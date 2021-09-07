Clear

George Soros calls out BlackRock's 'China blunder'

George Soros calls out BlackRock's 'China blunder'

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

George Soros, the billionaire financier and philanthropist, thinks BlackRock has made a huge miscalculation on China.

What's happening: Soros called out the world's largest asset manager in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Monday titled "BlackRock's China Blunder."

BlackRock recently started offering investment products to individual Chinese investors as the country's first entirely foreign-owned fund management firm. But Soros slammed the move, claiming the company "appears to misunderstand President Xi Jinping's China."

"Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," he wrote. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the [United States] and other democracies."

Breaking it down: Soros highlighted Xi's recent crackdown on private business, which he sees as proof that "the regime regards all Chinese companies as instruments of the one-party state." He also referenced "an enormous crisis brewing in China's real estate market," and Xi's efforts to redistribute wealth. These trends, he said, do "not augur well for foreign investors."

Soros also thinks that BlackRock's initiative is a threat to democracies because "the money invested in China will help prop up President Xi's regime, which is repressive at home and aggressive abroad."

BlackRock declined to comment. In the past, CEO Larry Fink has made clear that he sees the Chinese market as a massive opportunity that can't be passed up.

"Rapid economic development and wealth accumulation in the world's second-largest economy has propelled the growth of the $9 trillion Chinese domestic asset management industry," he told analysts in July. "We are now well positioned to extend the breadth of our investment solutions and insights to all our client segments across China and help more people transition their savings to investments in China."

Big picture: Soros is a longtime critic of Xi. Still, he's surfacing very real concerns among investors about what Beijing's latest broadsides against firms like Alibaba and Didi mean for long-term investment prospects.

For now, his warnings are being brushed aside. My CNN Business colleague Laura He recently reported that heavyweight global investment firms are sticking with China despite the ruling Communist Party's sweeping efforts to curb the power of top tech and education companies.

In addition to BlackRock, Fidelity, Pictet and Goldman Sachs are advising clients to stay invested in the Chinese market, albeit cautiously.

"The case for China in the long-term is intact," Luca Paolini, chief strategist for Pictet Asset Management, told Laura.

The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks American depository receipts of top US-listed Chinese firms, has risen 8% in the past week, though it's still off 19% over the past three months. But as Xi's campaign against private businesses continues, voices like Soros could start to carry more weight.

It's 'Bitcoin Day' in El Salvador

El Salvador has become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in a risky bid by President Nayib Bukele to boost the country's economy.

The latest: As of Tuesday, bitcoin is a formally recognized form of payment in El Salvador alongside the US dollar. Bukele announced late Monday that his government now holds 400 bitcoins, worth nearly $21 million at current trading levels.

Bukele, a right-wing populist who rose to power in 2019, is working to make "Bitcoin Day" something of a national holiday. Salvadorans will be able to download the "Chivo Wallet," an application created by the government that will deliver $30 worth of bitcoin to people to promote its use.

"The process of #Bitcoin in El Salvador has a learning curve," Bukele tweeted. "Every step toward the future is like this, and we will not achieve everything in a day, nor in a month. But we must break the paradigms of the past."

The rationale: Cryptocurrencies are held in digital wallets, rather than in traditional bank accounts. That could give people in poorer communities in El Salvador, which the World Bank notes suffers from "persistently low levels of economic growth," greater access to their finances.

The country's government is also betting that its bitcoin approach will lure foreign investment.

That said: Bitcoin's massive volatility poses concerns. While the digital currency recovered some lost ground following a dramatic crash earlier this year, it remains well below its record high of nearly $65,000 set in April.

In a blog post published in July, the International Monetary Fund said that using crypto as national currency was "a step too far." It warned that such a policy would generate economic instability and wild prices, and could trigger a spike in financial crime.

Regulators fear Kim Kardashian and crypto FOMO

Regulators are worried about all the people plugging cryptocurrencies online. That includes Kim Kardashian, beauty and fashion mogul and influencer extraordinaire.

Charles Randell, chair of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, called out Kardashian in a colorful speech Monday.

He started out by suggesting that the internet was full of ... excrement.

"The Augean stables hadn't been cleaned for 30 years when Hercules was set the labor of cleaning them. For 30 years, 3,000 animals had been doing in those stables what 3,000 animals have to do," Randell said. "The first website was published 30 years ago last month. And like the Augean stables, over the last 30 years the internet has filled up with a great deal of ... well, let's just call it 'problematic content.'"

He then trained his attention on Kardashian, who, he noted, recently plugged "Ethereum Max" to 250 million Instagram followers.

"In line with Instagram's rules, she disclosed that this was an #AD," Randell said. "But she didn't have to disclose that Ethereum Max — not to be confused with ethereum — was a speculative digital token created a month before by unknown developers, one of hundreds of such tokens that fill the crypto-exchanges."

Step back: Randell acknowledged that he can't say whether this particular token is a scam. But he emphasized that regulators needed to do more to rein in this type of online activity. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, he said, also need to "step up."

"The hype around [cryptocurrencies] generates a powerful fear of missing out from some consumers who may have little understanding of their risks," Randell said.

And he had a clear reminder for prospective consumers: "These tokens are not regulated by the FCA. ... If you buy them, you should be prepared to lose all your money."

Up next

Earnings from GameStop and Lululemon arrive Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/7

Image

Mayo Clinic and future deaths

Image

Kids safe in classrooms

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Image

Weighing RPS superintendent's role in future masking decisions

Community Events