Clear

Schools opening after Labor Day could see fresh burst of coronavirus cases -- if mitigation measures aren't followed

Schools opening after Labor Day could see fresh burst of coronavirus cases -- if mitigation measures aren't followed

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Back-to-school after the Labor Day weekend could mean fresh spread of coronavirus unless schools take strong action to keep the virus in check, doctors and education experts are warning.

August saw an explosion of Covid-19 cases when some schools resumed in-person classes without mask measures in place and tens of thousands of students and staff were forced into quarantine. Some classrooms even returned to online learning temporarily.

It could happen again.

Virus is still circulating at unabated levels in most communities across the country, with the Delta variant causing more than 98% of all infections nationwide. Therefore, the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks occurring again within schools this week appears to be the same -- unless mitigation measures are in place, Dr. Tina Tan, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and a former board member for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told CNN.

"One thing we saw earlier in the month of August is that there were many schools that opened but didn't have mask mandates in place and were not using protective mitigation protocols, and we saw a number of outbreaks that happened in those situations where the school opened and then closed like a week later because there were so many teachers and students that got infected," Tan said.

"It is hoped that when schools open after Labor Day, that these people will be smarter and they'll have mask mandates in place and use protective mitigation protocols in order to prevent the potential to have future outbreaks occur in the school setting," she said. "We know that there are going to be cases that occur, but there are methods to decrease the number of potential cases that might occur."

Overall, the chances of a school staying open safely amid the ongoing pandemic do not just depend on what mitigation measures the school has in place -- but also how much coronavirus spread is in the surrounding community and whether the community practices mitigation strategies, Noelle Ellerson Ng, associate executive director of advocacy and governance for the School Superintendents Association, told CNN.

"It is about the decisions the schools are making, and whether or not they're going to be able to do any physical or social distancing, or whether or not they have masks in place -- but schools are a microcosm of the broader community too," Ng said. "What's your vaccination rate in the eligible population? What is the general practice of broader mitigation strategies in the community? All of that is interrelated. The work of opening schools doesn't occur in a silo."

That's because, Ng said, as soon as a student or staff member leaves the school, there is always the risk they could catch coronavirus in the community and then carry the virus back to school with them.

High vaccination rates within a community can offer some protection for children.

"If we want to protect the children, particularly those who are not yet eligible for vaccination, you want to surround the children with people who are vaccinated -- teachers, school personnel," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday.

"But also, in order to protect those who can't get vaccinated, there are certain simple things you have to do, you mentioned one of them, universal masking in the school," Fauci told Sciutto. "And even though there are some government leaders locally who are trying to push back on that, we've got to get the school system masked in addition to surrounding the children with vaccinated people. That's the solution."

In August, more children were admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 in states with lower vaccination rates and Covid-19 hospitalizations among children were lower in states higher vaccination coverage, according to a study published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that, in August, hospitalizations among children and adolescents were four times higher in states with low levels of vaccination compared with states with high levels of vaccination.

"Nationally I think our rates of Covid are still increasing rapidly and while vaccination has picked up, there still seems to be a significant difference between states," Dr. Mehreen Arshad, an assistant professor at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and an attending physician in pediatric infectious diseases at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, wrote in an email to CNN.

Arshad added that these differences between states are why overall local rates of vaccination, local Covid-19 case numbers and mitigation efforts within schools themselves will play a "crucial role" in the success of schools opening this week -- and staying open -- without a significant increase in coronavirus infections among students and school staff.

"I think that many of the schools that did open earlier without mitigation measures have realized that without universal masking they are risking large outbreaks," Arshad said.

"Recent outbreaks may also have played a role in states such as Illinois in having a mask mandate initially, and now also a vaccine mandate for teachers," she said. "Overall, the transmission of Covid in schools and number of cases will largely depend on the mitigation measures taken by the school district, and the vaccination rates and percent positivity in the community."

Arshad said that her own children recently started classes at a public school in Illinois, but it gives her comfort that the school has several mitigation measures in place.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/7

Image

Mayo Clinic and future deaths

Image

Kids safe in classrooms

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Image

Weighing RPS superintendent's role in future masking decisions

Community Events