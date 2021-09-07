Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The keys to staying connected to your kids this pandemic school year

The keys to staying connected to your kids this pandemic school year

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 5:11 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 5:11 AM
Posted By: By John Duffy, CNN

Within the first several weeks of any school year, I receive dozens of calls from parents concerned about their increasingly frayed connection to their children.

Conflict about school and homework, laziness and screen time dominates relationships between parents and their kids during the school year. Parents too often find themselves frustrated, helpless and disconnected from their kids. Over time, they get more anxious, creating more conflict and disconnection.

With the disruption of Covid-19, many families are beginning this school year navigating poor connections created over more than a year of pandemic living. The good news is that you have the power to change the dynamic here, and the beginning of the school year is a great place to start. There are several things you can do to restore or preserve relationships with your children.

Have positive interactions with your child

Removing conflict from a relationship isn't necessary for satisfaction and longevity, according to marital therapist John Gottman. But a counterbalance of positive interactions needs to outweigh the negative, by a ratio of about 5 to 1, based on his research.

In my clinical practice, I have found that this 5-to-1 ratio works for the families I see. That doesn't mean you have to eliminate all discussion of homework, putting the phone down, staying out too late or cleaning a room. These issues are normal, and they are going to arise.

For your relationship to thrive, especially during this particularly difficult school year, you also need make time for positive interactions.

That means listening to your child's music with them on car rides. Watch what they're watching and talk about it with them, even if you're not particularly interested. Ask them how SnapChat or TikTok work. Play their video game with them (which allows them to be better at something than their parents). Or simply ask them how they are with no agenda attached.

These are all deposits in your child's emotional bank account. If there is a positive balance in that account, you are going to find not only a stronger connection with your child, but he or she is far more likely to listen to you when you need them to pay attention.

Keep your own concerns at bay

A parent's fears, judgment and ego are the main obstacles that interfere with effective, connected parenting. None of us are going to be perfect at controlling all of them all the time, nor is that necessary. But if we can keep our own fear, judgment and ego in check, we will strengthen the connection with our child even further.

We parents carry so many fears about our kids. Will they do well in school? Will they fall into negative, destructive or even dangerous habits? Will they have friends? Will they be bullied? We all want the best for our kids, but we fear the worst. And when fear overtakes us too often, our kids pick up on it, and they take that in as a show of no confidence in their abilities. Trust your kids, and trust your parenting to date, and you'll be better able to keep that fear at bay.

Parents I've worked with have suggested their kids are lazy, disappointing, even worthless. Your kids know when you judge them, believe me. Trust that they are good people, with good intentions. Remember that they are developing, and that you made mistakes when you were their age as well. Show them grace here, and it will pay dividends in your connection.

It's also important that we do not judge ourselves as parents. Parenting these days is challenging, especially with conflict in the schools over how to protect our children, and we need to take a moment from time to time to remember that we are doing our best, and learning as we go, as well.

Finally, we need to make sure our parental egos remain in check. We all want to be proud of our kids, for them to achieve and exceed expectations. But when we get overly invested in our kids' accomplishments -- and all but claim them as our own -- they are aware. Remember the importance of building your child's sense of self-worth is more crucial than the bumper sticker on the back of the car.

Keep in mind your parenting goals

If you ever feel you are losing your direction as a parent, in any decision or discussion you engage in, remember that you are always trying to develop competence and resilience in your kids. You want them to know they are capable in ordinary times and can make it through more trying times. If you question a parenting decision, turn to the development of competence and resilience as guides.

And remember, just making it through a school year in a pandemic is a powerful show of resilience, far more potent than A's on a report card. So, allow your kids, and yourself, some pandemic grace this school year. Recognize how tough this is for your kids and give them credit for their role in managing it. Afford them that grace, and you'll build your connection while building their sense of self-worth.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Image

Weighing RPS superintendent's role in future masking decisions

Image

Family recounts 9-11 experience

Image

First skate at Mason City Arena

Image

Car crashes into Holiday gas station

Image

Islamophobia

Community Events