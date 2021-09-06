Clear

The US workforce has gotten significantly older and more diverse

The US workforce has gotten significantly older and more diverse

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

America's workforce is considerably older and more diverse than it was 40-some years ago.

Federal labor economists recently analyzed federal labor data to see just how much the nation's labor force has changed in recent decades, according to a Sept. 1 blog post on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics site.

In examining the Consumer Population Survey data, the economists looked "peak to peak," zeroing in on 1979 and 2019 — two high points of employment and economic activity.

Here's a quick look at how the American labor force has changed and some of the reasons behind the biggest shifts in its composition.

The workforce is undoubtedly older

In 1979, people aged 65 and older accounted for 3% of the nation's workforce, representing the smallest contingent. Teenagers aged 16 to 19 years old were the second smallest cohort at 8.2%, according to the CPS data.

Forty years later, that trend flipped: 6.6% of the nation's workforce were those 65-plus, while 3.2% were older teens. Additionally, the 55- to 64-year-old age group's share increased by 5.5 percentage points to 17.2%, while the 20- to 24-year-old contingent's share shrunk 6 percentage points to 8.5%.

Those percentage shifts largely show the effects of generational change — notably the aging of the massive Baby Boomer population — but that's not the only reason for it, said Joe Piacentini, economic advisor to BLS Commissioner William Beach.

Other contributing factors include medical advances that have led to extended lives, less physically strenuous jobs, and declining teen labor force participation. Fewer teenagers are working now than several decades ago, primarily because there is a greater focus on school enrollment and educational attainment.

Age composition has important effects on the labor market dynamics, said Serdar Birinci, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Notably, older workers change jobs less frequently, he said, adding that the "job-to-job switching rate" is a strong predictor of future wage growth.

"One potential risk of an aging population is actually a lower wage growth in the economy," Birinci wrote in an email to CNN Business.

In turn, that could have an effect on monetary policy and dampen its effects on job transition rates, wage growth and inflation, he said.

"An important implication of this finding is that the lack of wage growth and inflation observed following the Great Recession (between 2010-2019) despite the low interest rate policy regime during this time period can be partly because of the relatively higher fraction of older workers in the US labor force," he added.

The workforce is more educated and has fewer married couples

In 1979, almost two-thirds of the US labor force consisted of workers who were married, the BLS data shows. Forty years later, that share was just north of 52%.

The workforce data tracks largely with broader societal trends: In recent years, fewer people have been getting hitched. People have grown less inclined toward the idea of matrimony, something generally attributed to a variety of factors, including women's educational and workforce attainment, declines in religious participation and economic pressures, among others.

The relation of marital status to workforce trends is being researched, with some studies finding that gendered social norms result in an increase in men participating in the workforce and a decline in women's labor market outcomes, International Labour Organization economists found.

The workforce of today also is comprised of a higher share of workers with a college degree, according to Birinci of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. He noted that the share of individuals age 25 and older with a bachelor's degree increased from 17% in 1980 to about 34% in 2015.

The workforce has become more diverse

Changes in the labor force align with broader population trends that show growing racial and ethnic diversity in the US. The long-term BLS data shows that the non-white share of US workers increased to 22.3% in 2019 from 11.7% in 1979, and the fraction of Hispanic or Latino workers, of any race, has increased from 5% to 18%.

Women's labor force participation increased considerably from the 1960s through the '80s before slowing through the 1990s, according to the BLS. In the peak-to-peak comparison, women's share of the work force had settled in at 47% in 2019, up 5 percentage points from 1979.

However, women's progress in the labor market has been drastically altered during the Covid-19 pandemic. They were disproportionately affected as female-dominant industries suffered the biggest losses and the bulk of the care responsibilities fell on women's shoulders as schools and child care centers closed.

Separately, because federal economic and employment data do not fully track aspects such as sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, it's unclear the extent of long-term shifts in LGBTQ+ labor force participation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Quiet Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Brooke McKivergan looks back

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Tyler Utzka looks back

Image

9-11 education and remembrance

Image

COVID-19 vaccines and the flu

Image

Sean's Weather 9/6

Image

Two UNI athletes compete in Tokyo Paralympics

Image

Water safety tips for Labor Day weekend

Image

Great fishing weather for Labor Day weekend

Image

Brownsdale fire aftermath

Image

Red Cross water safety advice

Community Events