Clear

Total is spending $27 billion in Iraq. This time it's about solar energy, too

Total is spending $27 billion in Iraq. This time it's about solar energy, too

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

TotalEnergies is investing in oil, gas and solar energy projects worth $27 billion in Iraq, returning to the country where the French company made its first energy discovery nearly a century ago.

This time, however, no new exploration is planned despite Iraq's vast oil reserves, reflecting a shift by some major oil companies towards cleaner energy sources as the planet battles rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Instead, TotalEnergies will invest in a solar energy plant and projects to improve output from existing oil and gas fields in the country, OPEC's second largest oil producer.

In a statement on Monday, TotalEnergies said an initial $10 billion investment would go toward a range of projects, including one to recover flared gas on three oilfields in order to supply local power stations. Gas flaring occurs during oil production, generating harmful greenhouse gas emissions and wasting the gas.

A second project involves injecting seawater into oil fields to optimize production while conserving scarce water supplies, and a third entails the construction of a solar power plant to supply Iraq's Basra regional grid.

"These agreements signal our return through the front door to Iraq, the country where our company was born in 1924," said TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné. "Our ambition is to assist Iraq in building a more sustainable future by developing access to electricity for its people through a more sustainable use of the country's natural resources," he added.

Total renamed itself TotalEnergies earlier this year to symbolize the company's push into renewable energies. In January, it became the first major oil company to quit the American Petroleum Institute, a powerful oil lobby group, over its position on the climate crisis.

Its investments in Iraq do not represent a total departure from oil, however. The Paris-based company is aiming to increase oil production at one oil field from 85,000 barrels per day to 210,000 barrels per day, according to a statement from Iraq's prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Taken together, Total is committing $27 billion to the projects in capital investment and running costs over 25 years.

Pouyanné said the projects demonstrated TotalEnergies' ambition to support oil producing countries in their energy transition by combining the production of natural gas and solar energy to meet the growing demand for electricity.

"It also demonstrates how TotalEnergies can leverage its unique position in the Middle East, a region where the lowest-cost hydrocarbons are produced, to gain access to large-scale renewable projects," he added.

The collapse in oil prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic slammed Iraq's economy — which depends on oil for 90% of government revenues — causing GDP to contract by 11%, according to the International Monetary Fund. That has increased poverty rates and fueled social unrest.

In an opinion piece published by The Guardian newspaper last week, Iraq's Finance Minister Ali Allawi joined Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, in calling for the world to produce less coal, oil and gas. But the energy transition had to include support for fossil-fuel producing countries to avoid undermining the stability of global energy markets.

"If oil revenues start to decline before producer countries have successfully diversified their economies, livelihoods will be lost and poverty rates will increase," they said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Quiet Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Brooke McKivergan looks back

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Tyler Utzka looks back

Image

9-11 education and remembrance

Image

COVID-19 vaccines and the flu

Image

Sean's Weather 9/6

Image

Two UNI athletes compete in Tokyo Paralympics

Image

Water safety tips for Labor Day weekend

Image

Great fishing weather for Labor Day weekend

Image

Brownsdale fire aftermath

Image

Red Cross water safety advice

Community Events