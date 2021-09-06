Clear

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir, but resistance forces say they still control strategic position in the valley

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir, but resistance forces say they still control strategic position in the valley

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Nic Robertson, Nilly Kohzad, Tim Lister and Helen Regan, CNN

The Taliban has claimed victory in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, with a spokesman saying the region had been "completely conquered" following two weeks of fierce fighting with a resistance group.

Panjshir was the last remaining hold-out among Afghanistan's 34 provinces to resist the Taliban. If the claim is true, it would mean the Taliban now control every Afghan province.

However, the National Resistance Front in Afghanistan (NRF), an anti-Taliban group which has been battling the militant's offensive in the Panjshir Valley, denied the claim, with spokesman Ali Nazary telling CNN: "The resistance is still all over the valley."

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the white flag of the Taliban hoisted between buildings in what was claimed to be the center of Panjshir. CNN cannot independently verify the image.

"The last nest of the enemy, Panjshir province, was completely conquered... We assure the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not face any discriminatory treatment. They are all our brothers, and we will work for one country and one common goal. With the recent efforts and this victory, our country is completely out of the vortex of war," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

Although it did not deny the center of Panjshir had fallen to the militants, the NRF said other areas in Panjshir remained under its control.

"Most of Bazarak district and all the side valleys are controlled by the NRF," Nazary said.

"Taliban's claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails," the NRF said.

The claim comes after a weekend of intense fighting in the Panjshir Valley, with heavy casualties reported.

NRF leader Ahmad Massoud said in a Facebook post on Sunday he is in support of clerics in the capital Kabul who have called for an end to the fighting and was ready to talk once the Taliban withdrew troops from Panjshir and the neighboring district of Andarab.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Belal Kareemi told CNN the group's militant fighters had taken all districts of Panjshir province except for the capital of Bazarak and Rokha districts, which remain under NRF control. But resistance fighters appeared to rebut the Taliban's claims.

Panjshir is a strategic slice of mountainous terrain rich with precious mineral resources around 90 miles (144 kilometers) north of Kabul, and the only region among Afghanistan's 34 provinces to remain out of the Taliban's control.

For two weeks the NRF, a multi-ethnic group that includes former Afghan security force members and reportedly numbers in the thousands, has continued the fight against the Taliban following the militants' almost-complete takeover of Afghanistan.

NRF leader Massoud said the group agreed to certain measures "to facilitate the requirements of national peace and security in the country" and "hopes that the Taliban will respond to the request of the clerics and take practical steps."

"The National Resistance Front is ready to immediately end the war in order to achieve lasting peace, if the Taliban end their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab," Massoud said.

"The National Resistance Front fully supports the call of the religious scholars to lift the penalties imposed on Panjshir and hopes that the Taliban group will take this Islamic and humanitarian demand seriously and implement it," he added.

"The National Resistance Front proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. In return, the National Resistance Front will direct its forces to refrain from military action," Massoud said. Parwan and Kapisa are neighboring provinces to Panjshir.

There's been no official Taliban response to Massoud's proposals.

After his comments, the NRF said its spokesmen Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed.

"Regretfully, the National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today," the group tweeted. "May their memory be eternal!"

On Sunday, Taliban spokesman Kareemi claimed the enemy had suffered "heavy casualties," including among their commanders, and that the Taliban hope to be able to "clear Panjsher as soon as possible." Taliban fighters are currently advancing toward Rokha and Bazarak, Kareemi added.

Before his death, NRF spokesman Dashti appeared to rebut the Taliban's claims, tweeting that the Paryan district of Panjshir was "completely cleared" of the Taliban.

"At least 1,000 terrorists were trapped due to the cutting of their way out. All the attackers were either killed, surrendered or captured by locals with help from resistance fighters as they fled and retreated. Many of these prisoners are foreigners and most of them are Pakistanis‌," Dashti said.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the overall casualty figures in the latest rounds of fighting.

Taliban pledge humanitarian staff safety and security

The United Nations said in a statement on Sunday that Taliban authorities "pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers -- both men and women -- will be guaranteed freedom of movement."

It comes after UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths met with Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Baradar and other senior Taliban figures in Kabul to reiterate the UN's commitment to humanitarian aid there.

"In this meeting, Mr. Griffiths reiterated the humanitarian community's commitment to deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to millions of people in need," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement.

The UN said Afghanistan "faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe" fueled by conflict, drought and hunger. Half the country's population -- 18 million people -- need humanitarian assistance to survive and the situation will become more acute as a severe drought, the second in four years, will further contribute to hunger in the months ahead, according to Dujarric.

On Sunday, aid planes from Qatar and Bahrain arrived in Kabul, transporting more than 50 tons of medical aid and food products to the country. Qatar sent a plane carrying 26 tons worth of aid, according to a Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, and from Bahrain, a plane carrying 25 tons of aid arrived, according to Mustafa Al Sayed, Secretary General of Bahrain's Royal Humanitarian Foundation.

This is the second shipment of aid to arrive at Kabul airport from Qatar since the US troop withdrawal from the country in late August. The first shipment arrived Saturday, with a plane transporting some 17 tons of aid, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Quiet Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two UNI athletes compete in Tokyo Paralympics

Image

Water safety tips for Labor Day weekend

Image

Great fishing weather for Labor Day weekend

Image

Brownsdale fire aftermath

Image

Red Cross water safety advice

Image

FULL FORECAST 9/5/21

Image

Albert Lea Make a Wish fundraiser

Image

RCTC starts the season 1-1

Image

FULL ST3 FORECAST 9/4/21

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Annalise Johnson looks back

Community Events