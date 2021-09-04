Clear

A scratched-up piece of New York punk rock history -- Johnny Ramone's guitar -- is up for auction

A scratched-up piece of New York punk rock history -- Johnny Ramone's guitar -- is up for auction

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Gray, CNN

The white paint is scratched off and worn away along the sides of Johnny Ramone's electric guitar, the one he used on stage for nearly 20 years to make some of punk rock's most distinctive chords with the legendary Ramones.

But it's no wonder. Johnny Ramone was known for his fast downstroke chords -- he never strummed upward -- and he played them aggressively on that guitar until the day he retired in 1996.

The black and white Mosrite guitar is now up for auction along with other punk memorabilia, including Johnny's early on-stage amp and a set of his bandmate Joey's microphones. They were collected over the years by a close friend of the band, musician and songwriter Daniel Rey.

Ramone, who was born John Cummings, bought the 1965 Mosrite Ventures II guitar in 1977. After that, he played it in every Ramones performance for the next two decades -- about 1,985 shows, according to the auction house, RR Auction. It was also used on all 15 of the band's albums from that time period, the auction house says.

"Most guitarists have dozens of guitars they play and they change over different tours every year," Rey told CNN. "Johnny used the same guitar from Day One to the end, and I think that's kind of unique."

And the guitar still plays "perfectly," Rey said. "It's indestructible. It played 2,000 shows with the Ramones, so it can handle anything."

The Ramones kicked off the punk rock movement in New York in the 1970s with their fast beat, short songs and loud guitar riffs immediately recognizable from such songs as "Blitzkrieg Bop," "Sheena is a Punk Rocker" and "I Wanna Be Sedated."

The band members adopted the surname Ramone, along with the same look of black leather jackets, canvas shoes, jeans and long dark hair over their faces.

They were practically the house band at the famed New York club CBGB, where they were joined by other legendary acts of the era like Television and the Patti Smith Group.

The signed amplifier from the auction was used by Johnny in some of the Ramones' early CBGB shows, in 1974 and 1975, RR Auctions says. And while it was only used in those first years -- Rey said the band bought new amps as soon as they got a record contract -- the amp would have blared a signature sound.

"That really introduced the world to the brutality of the Ramones' guitar sound, which was the beautiful balance of the pop sensibility -- the Beach Boys' (type of) pop -- and the brutal guitar sound which made the magic happen," Rey said.

He recalled how Johnny, who died in 2004, never liked to play minor chords, though he would if he had to.

"Joey would write songs that had minor chords in it sometimes," Rey said, "and Johnny would always refer to them as 'those funny chords.' He'd say to me, 'Daniel, Joey's song has one of those funny chords in it, doesn't it?'"

The auction is scheduled for September 25 at RR Auction in Boston, and online bidding is already open.

The four original members of the Ramones are gone now -- Joey Ramone, born Jeffrey Hyman, died in 2001, and bassist Dee Dee Ramone, born Douglas Colvin, died a year later. Drummer Tommy Ramone, real name Tom Erdelyi, died in 2014.

Rey said the time just felt right to sell the items and share them with other fans. And he said he's not surprised at the interest: "The Ramones are the greatest band of all time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Dry Labor Day Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Annalise Johnson looks back

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's George Mallet looks back

Image

Prep football highlights from Friday night

Image

RPS invites community members to help craft new strategic vision

Image

RPD captain graduates cutting-edge leadership course

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/3/21)

Image

RPS seeks community's help in strategic planning

Image

Top cop praised for leadership course

Image

High honor for RRMR student

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Amy Fleming looks back

Community Events