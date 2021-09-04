Clear

Despite divides, Covid-19 vaccines are now as popular as Christmas trees

Despite divides, Covid-19 vaccines are now as popular as Christmas trees

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

The American landscape is filled with divisive issues that split the country down the middle. But while a sizable portion of American adults remain unvaccinated, we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that the campaign to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19 has increasingly overcome the typical political divide.

Three-quarters of American adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and it's clear looking at the data that vaccine hesitancy has been slowly dissolving throughout the year.

To put this 75% in perspective, consider two popular things in American society: Christmas and household pets.

The Christmas tree is associated with the American landscape more than pretty much anything else during the holiday season. According to public polling, about 75% of American adults say their house has a Christmas tree (real or artificial) in December.

Americans also love their pets. They spend more than $100 billion on them every year. More American adults though have gotten a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine than own a pet (about 60%, depending on the poll).

Right now, nearly as many Americans have taken a Covid-19 vaccine than considered Mother Teresa a hero (81%) a few months before she passed away in the late 1990s.

The idea that 75% of American adults would be vaccinated by September seemed a bit of a long shot at the beginning of January. Back then, less than 10% of the adult population had received a single dose. Kaiser Family Foundation polling showed that less than 50% of American adults would take a vaccine dose as soon as it was available to them. Only about 60% of Americans said it was likely they'd get a vaccine dose at all with 40% saying it was very likely in Axios/Ipsos polling.

In other words, the only way we've gotten to the 75% of American adults is by some portion of the vaccine-hesitant crowd at the beginning of the year being convinced to get a dose.

The poll numbers show vaccine-hesitant (people who say they probably won't get a vaccine) and vaccine-resistant (people who say they definitely won't get a vaccine) crowds have been shrinking.

Just 20% of American adults indicated in the Axios/Ipsos poll this past week that they were not too likely or not likely at all to get the Covid-19 vaccine. That's a decline from 40% in the beginning of January.

An even smaller 14% say they were not likely at all to get the vaccine. This is down from 21% at the beginning of January.

Both this 20% and 14% are record lows in Ipsos polling.

Interestingly, the drop in vaccine hesitancy and resistance seems to be transferring to how parents feel about their children getting the vaccine. Over 50% of children aged 12 to 17 (i.e. those who are eligible to be vaccinated) have received at least one dose. This is about a 10-point increase from the beginning of August.

In Ipsos polling, only 25% of parents of children 12 to 17 years old now say that they are unlikely to get their kid the vaccine. That was 39% at the beginning of the summer.

Just 15% say they are not likely at all to get their kids the vaccine. This is half the 30% who said the same thing at the beginning of the summer.

The fact that the vaccine hesitant and resistant groups are getting smaller is perhaps the greatest sign of how the vaccination effort has broken the political mold. Opinions aren't frozen in place.

Look back at every election since 2000, and you see a fairly static country. The Democratic candidate for president has consistently gotten between 48% and 53% of the national vote.

And while there is a blue/red divide on vaccinations, no recent electoral map looks like the vaccination rate among adults. A majority of adults in every state (blue or red) have gotten at least one dose. There has not been a single election in the last 200 years in which a majority of voters in every state voted for the same candidate.

There's obviously still work to be done to convince as many holdouts against vaccination to get a shot, but the mountain isn't anywhere as steep as it looked at the beginning of the year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Drying out for Labor Day Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Annalise Johnson looks back

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's George Mallet looks back

Image

Prep football highlights from Friday night

Image

RPS invites community members to help craft new strategic vision

Image

RPD captain graduates cutting-edge leadership course

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/3/21)

Image

RPS seeks community's help in strategic planning

Image

Top cop praised for leadership course

Image

High honor for RRMR student

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Amy Fleming looks back

Community Events