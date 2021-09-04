Clear

How many people have died from Covid-19? We may never know

How many people have died from Covid-19? We may never know

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The simple truth is that far, far too many people have died from Covid-19.

In the US, where vaccines have been widely available for months, it's a shocking number of people -- but while the official total will soon reach 650,000, the sad fact is we don't know the exact number and probably won't for some time.

A number of recent revelations illustrate the difficulty in keeping track.

  • The administration of New York's former Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not publicize 12,000 Covid-19 deaths on the official state tally, although they were included in data maintained by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, has added the deaths to New York's official total.
  • Officials in several states, including Kansas, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, have amended the death certificates of people who died in January of 2020 to show those deaths were caused by Covid-19, according to an investigation by the San Jose Mercury News. That's important because the previously first-known US victims were in February and the change suggests the virus was moving throughout the country before previously known.
  • Florida, without fanfare, changed the way it reports some Covid-19 deaths to the CDC, which created some confusion. The state health department says, since March, it has reported deaths by date of death rather than the date a death was recorded. This month it worked with the CDC "to provide a procedural improvement...to ensure the most accurate data is consistently provided to the public."

Florida's reporting change. On Thursday, for instance, Florida reported 1,338 new deaths to CDC that had not been included in previous totals. The newly reported deaths are not reflected in recent trends, but instead spread around to earlier dates based on the date the death occurred. Death records can take weeks or months to be reported to the CDC. Florida publishes its own Covid data review, but only on Fridays. A new lawsuit seeks to force the state to return to daily reports.

National totals are also difficult to track. The CDC's recorded total of deaths, more than 631,000, the agency acknowledges, is less than the likely total number of Covid deaths. CNN uses data from Johns Hopkins that puts the recorded US Covid-19 death total at more than 643,000.

In a report on data from February of 2020 thru May of 2021, when the total number of documented Covid deaths was approaching 600,000, the CDC used statistical models to project a more accurate estimate of the Covid-19 burden, and it suggested the total was 767,000. It would be many more today.

While the number of reported deaths is closer to reality than either the documented number of Covid-19 infections or Covid-19 hospitalizations, according to the CDC, the officially reported death totals do not capture the entire universe of Covid-19 deaths.

The CDC lists several reasons, including: the death can occur weeks after infection, it can be attributed to another cause, and Covid-19 can make underlying conditions worse, and so the death can be attributed to another illness.

Comparing Covid-19 data with excess deaths. The CDC, in addition to monitoring Covid-19 data, also monitors total deaths of any kind. As the New York Times recently noted about Florida, the current data suggested the number of total deaths in that state during first week of August was 5,593, far above the average expected number of deaths -- 3,755 -- based on previous years. The state acknowledged fewer than 1,500 Covid deaths for that week in its weekly official release of Covid-19 data.

Florida's percentage of excess deaths remains far above much of the rest of the country. See the CDC's state-by-state breakdown here.

Deaths due to Covid-19, but not from Covid-19. The Covid-19 pandemic has also caused more people to die for other reasons than Covid-19, according to estimates. The University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) changed its reporting back in May, to argue the toll of the virus has been much higher than previously acknowledged when it included the estimates of this excess mortality attributable to the effects of Covid-19 on society in addition to the disease itself. Covid-19 deaths were more than 500,000 at the time, but pandemic-related deaths were closer to 900,000 in the US.

Dr. Ali Mokdad at IHME tried to simplify the formula that goes into their statistical model for CNN. In addition to the reported Covid deaths, IHME tries to account for excess deaths that can be attributed to:

  • deaths to mental illness brought on by the pandemic
  • deaths due to health care people did not get during the pandemic
  • deaths due to lockdown risk factors like obesity and smoking
  • deaths due to increases in social disruptions like obestiy and smoking

It then subtracts reductions in deaths due to other viruses, injuries and air pollution.

"There are a lot of unreported deaths," Mokdad said in a video call. "Covid-19 will affect our mortality in many different ways."

Those excess death projections were not a part of the IHME projection -- its best guess -- that more than 100,000 more Americans will die of Covid-19 before the end of the year.

One piece of good news is the Delta variant has been shown to move relatively quickly.

Mokdad compared it to a fire running out of fuel in states like Florida.

"It's run out of wood -- people to infect. And that's why its coming down," he said of Florida, which has seen fewer new infections recently. "The difference will be states that try to slow the disease and reach immunity through vaccination as opposed to rampant infection."

The CDC tracks numerous projections, from IHME and other organizations, and plots them on a graph together.

Asked about IHME's projection -- 112,000 new Covid-19 deaths by December 31 -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Americans have the power to change things.

"What is going on now is both entirely predictable, but entirely preventable," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. "We know we have the wherewithal with vaccines to turn this around."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Drying out for Labor Day Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Annalise Johnson looks back

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's George Mallet looks back

Image

Prep football highlights from Friday night

Image

RPS invites community members to help craft new strategic vision

Image

RPD captain graduates cutting-edge leadership course

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/3/21)

Image

RPS seeks community's help in strategic planning

Image

Top cop praised for leadership course

Image

High honor for RRMR student

Image

9/11, 20 years later: KIMT's Amy Fleming looks back

Community Events