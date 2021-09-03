Clear
BREAKING NEWS After being on the run, Austin murder suspect taken into custody Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Las Vegas Raiders and SoulCycle are joining a long tradition

Las Vegas Raiders and SoulCycle are joining a long tradition

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

More than nine months after pharmaceutical companies announced they had developed an effective vaccine against Covid-19, the government is still struggling to get more shots in more arms. While millions of Americans raced to get protection from the pandemic, millions have also resisted: too busy, too suspicious, too hesitant, too confused.

With the Delta variant sending case numbers soaring, vaccination rates are climbing too. But it's not just a sense of self preservation fueling that rise. More than one in five US companies have started to require vaccination as a condition of employment for at least some employees, and more than half say they are likely to begin requiring it within a year.

Nor is the American business community only focused on employees. More and more companies are requiring vaccines from those who use their services, too: members at Equinox and SoulCycle, students at major universities, visitors to Broadway theaters or to Las Vegas Raiders' football games.

These private mandates serve a vital function at a moment when government officials are hesitant to create public mandates. Officials have, in fact, been eager to offload this public health responsibility to corporations. Following FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, President Joe Biden urged businesses to mandate the vaccine. "I'm calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people," he said last month. "It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of Covid-19."

For all the sense that vaccine requirements make, it's telling that private industry is far more likely to mandate the shots than the government itself. As much power as the federal government has accrued since the early 20th century, presidents have remained reluctant to flex that power too forcefully, often finding private industry to be a better instrument to achieve policy outcomes than the government itself.

On issues of public health, however, it has not always been corporations bailing out the federal government. The government got involved in large scale public health regulation in the early 20th century specifically at industry's urging. For instance, the meat industry had been rocked by scandals in the late 19th century, its image further tarnished by the stomach-churning images of meatpacking that Upton Sinclair depicted in his 1906 novel "The Jungle."

Because of these scandals and the public outcry that followed, meatpackers needed evidence from a neutral source indicating that their product was sound. As a result, many meatpackers lobbied for the passage of the Meat Inspection Act of 1906, which authorized the federal government to inspect meat to make sure it was fit for consumption, just as a number of legitimate food packagers and drug companies helped push for the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, which required accurate labeling and more standardized safety practices for food and drugs.

But no sooner had the government acquired this regulatory power than it sought private sector help in pursuing public policy goals. Presidents learned they could outsource government power to industry, using voluntary measures instead of more extensive government regulation.

In the midst of the Great Depression, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought to address the crisis, he balked at putting too many mandatory regulations on industry. Instead, the National Industrial Recovery Act (NIRA), passed in 1933, constructed a system that relied on both voluntary and industry-mandated (rather than government-mandated) standards around work hours, wages and prices. Companies that adhered to those standards could display a blue eagle in their windows and on advertisements -- and the administration encouraged consumers to spend their money where they saw that symbol.

Roosevelt was right to be anxious that government mandates would be seen as overreaching. As it was, the conservative Supreme Court of the era struck down the NIRA in 1935 as unconstitutional.

A generation later, in the 1960s and 1970s, government officials revealed the dangers of tobacco, but hesitated to heavily regulate the cigarette industry. As early as 1964, Surgeon General Luther Terry warned of the linkage between cigarette smoking and lung cancer, and in the following years the government would mandate warning labels on cigarette packages and curb the ability of tobacco companies to advertise.

But smoking bans often came from industry itself. As historian Sarah Milov shows in "The Cigarette: A Political History," in the 1970s airlines began creating nonsmoking sections to prevent government mandates about smoking aboard planes. Restaurants and theaters in that era began offering nonsmoking sections as a benefit to consumers who were asking for cleaner environments. By the 1980s, companies like Pacific Northwest Bell made it company policy to forbid smoking in its facilities, a mandate that primarily affected employees. These industry mandates furthered public health goals of lower smoking rates without outright government bans on tobacco.

The private industry vaccine mandates are doing the same kind of work: advancing the administration's goal of near-universal vaccination without instituting a government vaccine mandate. While this may be a more circuitous way of reaching that public policy goal, it creates less friction. Right-wing agitation around the pandemic has polarized public health policy; by moving mandates a step away from the Biden administration and placing both employment and desirable public goods on the other side of vaccination, the private mandate saps some of the polarized politics from the vaccine.

It's an approach born of necessity: There are simply too many Americans who do not trust public health agencies, the federal government or Democratic administrations to effectively institute a government mandate. While building back that faith is also a priority of the Biden administration, ending the pandemic is too pressing a priority to wait until that work is done.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 653288

Reported Deaths: 7932
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1356121838
Ramsey56641929
Dakota50199489
Anoka46167473
Washington29550304
Stearns23950234
St. Louis19315326
Scott18828141
Wright17640159
Olmsted15036108
Sherburne1292799
Carver1156151
Rice8777114
Clay870192
Blue Earth824747
Crow Wing7412100
Kandiyohi721088
Chisago675256
Otter Tail635889
Benton614198
Goodhue527876
Mower525834
Winona521452
Douglas511583
Itasca493470
Isanti472169
McLeod469461
Beltrami462269
Steele459221
Morrison450962
Nobles432150
Polk412075
Becker408958
Freeborn398737
Lyon380954
Carlton375459
Pine362023
Nicollet355747
Mille Lacs339859
Brown331042
Le Sueur323729
Cass316934
Todd306533
Meeker290146
Waseca270423
Martin249833
Wabasha22904
Dodge22453
Roseau222821
Hubbard214641
Houston192716
Renville192546
Redwood188641
Fillmore179010
Pennington176320
Cottonwood173424
Wadena172623
Faribault168322
Chippewa164939
Sibley164810
Kanabec158029
Aitkin149038
Watonwan146310
Rock135819
Jackson131812
Pope12408
Pipestone120326
Yellow Medicine120320
Swift114518
Murray111710
Koochiching103219
Stevens98711
Marshall96618
Clearwater96218
Lake88621
Wilkin87414
Lac qui Parle81022
Big Stone6404
Mahnomen6279
Grant6268
Lincoln6114
Norman5959
Kittson50922
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4457
Traverse4035
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1980

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Drying out for Labor Day Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Busted Operation

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/3/21)

Image

State Sen. Michelle Benson runs for governor of Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 9/3

Image

Federal unemployment benefits are set to expire

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

Dual Brand Hotel holds grand opening in downtown Rochester

Image

Rochester hotel holds grand opening

Image

City of Rochester Holds Virtual Meeting

Image

Cleanup continues after tornadoes slam North Iowa

Community Events