Clear

Rocket built by startup Firefly explodes off California coast

Rocket built by startup Firefly explodes off California coast

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

A 100-foot-tall rocket burst into flames mid-air after launching from California Thursday evening, dashing the hopes of a Texas-based startup to put a rocket into Earth's orbit on its first-ever launch attempt.

The rocket, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles on Thursday, appeared to have a smooth liftoff as it soared out over the Pacific Ocean and approached supersonic speeds. But then, the rocket began to cartwheel, turning over itself, before US Space Force officials on the ground directed the company to destroy the rocket mid-air — called an emergency abort — so that it would not tumble uncontrolled back toward people or property. No one was harmed.

Firefly is not the only space company to lose a rocket in 2021. Astra, a California-based startup with a similar business plan to Firefly's, attempted last week to put its 43-foot-tall rocket into orbit, but the vehicle veered sideways off its launch pad and attempted to right itself before exploding over the coast of Alaska. And then there's SpaceX, which has endured many explosions during the early development phases of its rocket technology. Early prototypes of a rocket the company hopes will one day put humans on Mars, for example, have taken several explosive dives back to Earth this year.

Firefly, which is headquartered near Austin, Texas, said it is working with federal regulators to determine what went wrong before it works toward its next orbital flight attempt.

"While we did not meet all of our mission objects, we did achieve a number of them: successful first stage ignition, liftoff the pad, progression to supersonic speed, and we obtained a substantial amount of flight data," the company said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Firefly is among a long list of commercial rocket companies pushing to make space a place of competitive business rather than the sole domain of governments. But whether or not a startup can successfully put rockets into orbit — as companies such as SpaceX, Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit have been able to do — has often been a determining factor in whether a company can stay financially afloat.

Firefly, for example, has already been through bankruptcy once. It emerged from Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2017 after finding new financial backing and meeting a new wave of support from private investors. According to data firm Pitchbook, Firefly has raised millions and has a $1 billion valuation.

If Firefly were successful Thursday evening, it would've become only the third US company to successfully reach orbit with a rocket that is designed specifically to haul batches of tiny satellites to space. Rocket Lab, which so far has only launched out of New Zealand, and Virgin Orbit, the sister company of the suborbital space tourism company that took its founder Sir Richard Branson to the edge of space, are so far the only US companies to achieve such a milestone.

But dozens — possibly hundreds — of startups are waiting in the wings with nearly identical business plans: Build cheap, lightweight rockets that can make frequent trips to orbit.

In contrast, the most notable of the so-called "new space" companies, SpaceX, builds massive, 200-foot-tall rockets that can be specifically tailored to deliver hefty telecom or national security satellites to distant orbits or massive batches of small satellites to nearby orbits.

But Firefly and others with similar business plans are all part of a rush to meet perceived demands in the market, as space cheerleaders from Wall Street to Silicon Valley predict a near future in which space-based technologies provide the platform for everything from high-speed, global internet to extraterrestrial vacation spots.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 653288

Reported Deaths: 7932
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1356121838
Ramsey56641929
Dakota50199489
Anoka46167473
Washington29550304
Stearns23950234
St. Louis19315326
Scott18828141
Wright17640159
Olmsted15036108
Sherburne1292799
Carver1156151
Rice8777114
Clay870192
Blue Earth824747
Crow Wing7412100
Kandiyohi721088
Chisago675256
Otter Tail635889
Benton614198
Goodhue527876
Mower525834
Winona521452
Douglas511583
Itasca493470
Isanti472169
McLeod469461
Beltrami462269
Steele459221
Morrison450962
Nobles432150
Polk412075
Becker408958
Freeborn398737
Lyon380954
Carlton375459
Pine362023
Nicollet355747
Mille Lacs339859
Brown331042
Le Sueur323729
Cass316934
Todd306533
Meeker290146
Waseca270423
Martin249833
Wabasha22904
Dodge22453
Roseau222821
Hubbard214641
Houston192716
Renville192546
Redwood188641
Fillmore179010
Pennington176320
Cottonwood173424
Wadena172623
Faribault168322
Chippewa164939
Sibley164810
Kanabec158029
Aitkin149038
Watonwan146310
Rock135819
Jackson131812
Pope12408
Pipestone120326
Yellow Medicine120320
Swift114518
Murray111710
Koochiching103219
Stevens98711
Marshall96618
Clearwater96218
Lake88621
Wilkin87414
Lac qui Parle81022
Big Stone6404
Mahnomen6279
Grant6268
Lincoln6114
Norman5959
Kittson50922
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4457
Traverse4035
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1980

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Drying out for Labor Day Weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/3

Image

Federal unemployment benefits are set to expire

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

Dual Brand Hotel holds grand opening in downtown Rochester

Image

Rochester hotel holds grand opening

Image

City of Rochester Holds Virtual Meeting

Image

Cleanup continues after tornadoes slam North Iowa

Image

Heart of the City time capsule

Image

CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel over Labor Day

Image

Health leaders address COVID-19 questions in new video

Community Events