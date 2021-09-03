Clear

What is the healthiest fish to eat? The best choices for you and the planet

What is the healthiest fish to eat? The best choices for you and the planet

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Casey Barber, CNN

We're all trying to make healthier choices, but when it comes to fish, is one type truly better than another? Nutritionally, there's no wrong choice when it comes to seafood as a food group.

"As an animal source, it has one of the lowest amounts of saturated fat in relation to protein," said Lourdes Castro, registered dietitian nutritionist and director of the NYU Food Lab. In addition to being a lean protein, seafood is high in D and B vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium and calcium.

Most crucially, seafood is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential to the cellular makeup of our bodies and can help with our cardiovascular health and immune systems. Because the body can't produce its own omega-3s, all our intake must come from the food we eat.

"Our diets typically don't contain a lot of omega-3s," said Mary Ellen Camire, professor of food science and human nutrition at the University of Maine. Eating seafood twice a week is one surefire way to increase our intake of these fundamental fatty acids.

Surprise, it's salmon

From a nutritional standpoint, salmon is the clear winner of the healthiest fish competition. "Fattier fish from cold water are a better source of omega-3s" than other sources, Camire said, and salmon is king when it comes to the number of grams of omega-3s per ounce.

The National Institutes of Health recommend that men consume 1.6 grams and women consume 1.1 grams of omega-3s daily, and one 3-ounce serving of nearly every variety of salmon surpasses that quota. Alaskan Chinook salmon (also known as king salmon), Coho salmon and sockeye salmon are three wild salmon species rated the highest in omega-3s.

Wild or farmed?

Sustainability is the other part of the equation when it comes to calculating the healthiest fish -- for personal health, the health of fish populations and the planet overall.

"Today, there are environmentally sustainable sources both on the wild side and the farmed side," said Santi Roberts, senior science manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch.

Farmed salmon are not only more sustainably managed than in the past but are jumping ahead in terms of omega-3s. "From a nutritional standpoint, it used to be that wild was superior to farmed," Castro said. However, Camire said that with advances in aquaculture, farmers can adjust the diet of their salmon to produce fish that have a higher ratio of omega-3s than their wild counterparts.

Sustainable aquaculture is also a proactive way for fisheries to address the effects of climate change. "There aren't enough fish in the ocean to feed everyone based on nutritional recommendations for seafood," Castro said.

Camire agreed. "Wild is a sexy idea," she said, but she questions how wild seafood from Alaska will fare over the next few decades. "In terms of us feeding billions of people and the climate getting hotter, we're going to have to do something differently."

Other healthy choices and fish to avoid

Apart from salmon, there are other varieties of seafood that make the grade in terms of both personal health and planetary sustainability. Bivalves like oysters, mussels and clams are relatively high in omega-3s and a good choice from an environmental perspective, according to Roberts.

Unlike fin fish, bivalves don't need to be supplemented with feed when raised in a farmed environment; they take all their nutrients from the water surrounding them. They can also filter out impurities and offset waste entering the environment, which Roberts noted is often a problem with farmed seafood.

Camire also recommended US-farmed rainbow trout as a good alternative to salmon. "They don't have quite as many omega-3s as salmon do, but they're related," she said, and US fish farms must follow federal and state food safety regulations.

Tuna, while high in omega-3 fatty acids and a superior nutritional choice, is more challenging to source sustainably. Wild tuna populations have been decimated by overfishing, and the fish itself can be high in mercury.

Experts in both nutrition and sustainability don't think we should avoid eating tuna altogether, but it requires some research to make sure you're picking the most manageable option. "Avoid eating bluefin until we've seen significant improvement in management of those populations," Roberts said.

If you want to eat tuna, skipjack and albacore offer almost as many omega-3s and are the two species most frequently found in tuna cans. Roberts recommends looking for the phrases "pole and line caught" or "troll-caught" on the label.

Similarly, sardines and mackerel are high in omega-3s, but they are no longer recommended as sustainable options because of overfishing concerns for these species.

How to choose wisely

If you're overwhelmed by seafood labels at the fish market, that's understandable. But these days, apps and websites run by scientific and non-profit organizations can help you make the healthiest choices.

Seafood Watch, the ratings program run by Monterey Bay Aquarium, has been providing seafood buying recommendations based on sustainability standards for two decades. Its system is simple -- green is the best choice, red is an item to avoid -- and covers both wild and farmed options from fisheries worldwide.

"It's a dynamic and complex world -- what we try and do is to simplify it down, is to look for the green," Roberts said.

The simplest choice for farmed seafood is to make sure it is truly farmed in the United States, which has stricter standards for food safety than many overseas operations. "It's safe to say domestic seafood is the Cadillac of seafood when it comes to environmental sustainability," said Joshua Stoll, assistant professor of marine policy at the University of Maine's School of Marine Sciences.

Seafood Finder is a new directory from Local Catch Network, a program built to support local and community-based seafood businesses (and of which Stoll is a member). Its location-based search helps consumers find sustainable fisheries via several channels, including local retail, CSAs and subscription boxes, or direct nationwide shipping.

If you're trying to reduce your impact on the planet and reap the health benefits of fish simultaneously, Stoll suggests you think about seafood the same way as you would local produce or meat. "It doesn't just matter where you get your seafood from, it matters who you get your seafood from," he said.

By sourcing salmon and other seafood options from community fisheries and companies with sustainable farming methods, you'll be making the healthiest choice for everyone.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 653288

Reported Deaths: 7932
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1356121838
Ramsey56641929
Dakota50199489
Anoka46167473
Washington29550304
Stearns23950234
St. Louis19315326
Scott18828141
Wright17640159
Olmsted15036108
Sherburne1292799
Carver1156151
Rice8777114
Clay870192
Blue Earth824747
Crow Wing7412100
Kandiyohi721088
Chisago675256
Otter Tail635889
Benton614198
Goodhue527876
Mower525834
Winona521452
Douglas511583
Itasca493470
Isanti472169
McLeod469461
Beltrami462269
Steele459221
Morrison450962
Nobles432150
Polk412075
Becker408958
Freeborn398737
Lyon380954
Carlton375459
Pine362023
Nicollet355747
Mille Lacs339859
Brown331042
Le Sueur323729
Cass316934
Todd306533
Meeker290146
Waseca270423
Martin249833
Wabasha22904
Dodge22453
Roseau222821
Hubbard214641
Houston192716
Renville192546
Redwood188641
Fillmore179010
Pennington176320
Cottonwood173424
Wadena172623
Faribault168322
Chippewa164939
Sibley164810
Kanabec158029
Aitkin149038
Watonwan146310
Rock135819
Jackson131812
Pope12408
Pipestone120326
Yellow Medicine120320
Swift114518
Murray111710
Koochiching103219
Stevens98711
Marshall96618
Clearwater96218
Lake88621
Wilkin87414
Lac qui Parle81022
Big Stone6404
Mahnomen6279
Grant6268
Lincoln6114
Norman5959
Kittson50922
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4457
Traverse4035
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1980

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
A rainy start
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal unemployment benefits are set to expire

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

Dual Brand Hotel holds grand opening in downtown Rochester

Image

Rochester hotel holds grand opening

Image

City of Rochester Holds Virtual Meeting

Image

Cleanup continues after tornadoes slam North Iowa

Image

Heart of the City time capsule

Image

CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel over Labor Day

Image

Health leaders address COVID-19 questions in new video

Image

Cloudy weather for Thursdays Downtown

Community Events