Clear

The chance of Gov. Gavin Newsom getting recalled is declining in California

The chance of Gov. Gavin Newsom getting recalled is declining in California

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

It's now less than two weeks until California's recall election, and the latest polling suggests good news for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Polls show that an increasing percentage of voters say they're going to vote "no" on the recall.

And while the polling average still suggests the possibility of the Democratic governor getting recalled, the chance that Newsom remains in office has increased significantly over the last few weeks.

The biggest poll published this week came from the Public Policy Institute of California. A clear majority of likely voters, 58%, said they were voting "no" on the recall. Just 39% indicated that they would vote to recall Newsom.

It's worth noting that the institute's poll does show Republicans making up 4 points more of likely voters than registered voters in the poll. A turnout advantage for Republicans matches with what we've seen historically in California for off-year elections with a Democratic president. The degree of any Republican turnout advantage does differ from election to election.

RELATED: What to know about the California recall

But given the more than 20-point Democratic registration advantage in the state over the GOP, Republicans likely need a larger turnout advantage than the poll is showing in order to recall Newsom.

It also should be noted that the institute's prior polls have tended to suggest a wider advantage for "no" on the recall than other polls.

Early vote data from Edison Research may point to a slightly larger turnout gap in the GOP's advantage relative to registration. About 5 million votes have already been cast (about 40% of the level in the last major off-year election, in 2018), and registered Democrats make up 53% of those ballots compared with 25% for Republicans. This is a 28-point gap between the parties. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the gap was closer to 35 points.

Other data does suggest a closer race. An average of all the data over the last few weeks suggests that race is closer to about a 10-point lead for "no" on the recall.

This too, however, is a shift from where the race was in the last half of July and first half of August. Back then, "no" on the recall averaged a lead of less than 5 points in the polls. This included a much-publicized CBS News/YouGov poll putting no ahead by 4 points among likely voters.

In other words, "no" on the recall's lead has doubled, even when looking at the average.

The average now looks a lot more like it did in the spring, when "no" sported a double-digit edge in the polls.

It's difficult to say why voters were more willing to recall Newsom over the middle of the summer. It might have been because Covid-19 cases were beginning an upswing in California, after falling rates during the spring. (That rise has mostly leveled off.) It could be because Democrats are rallying behind Newsom in this heavily Democratic state, as polls indicate he is gaining a larger share of the Democratic vote than he was previously.

It may have just been a polling artifact of what pollsters were conducting surveys, as the Public Policy Institute of California poll showed little change from earlier this year.

Whatever the case, the key factor of this race remains the same. Newsom is fairly well liked, and voters are unlikely to recall a governor they like.

The institute's poll showed him with a 53% approval rating among likely voters, compared with a 43% disapproval rating.

In fact, all of the reliable polling in this race so far has had Newsom's approval rating ahead of his disapproval rating.

Some prior polling, including the YouGov poll, seemed to suggest that Newsom would vastly underperform his approval rating/disapproval rating split. That's obviously possible, but it would be unusual.

RELATED: The top candidates running to replace Gov. Newsom in the California recall election

Past elections indicate that governors either match or outperform their approval ratings in recalls.

Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, had an approval rating south of 30%. Newsom's approval rating looks similar to, if not a bit higher, than that of Wisconsin's Scott Walker when he fairly easily survived a recall in 2012.

Even so, there is the possibility that the race could tighten from what the polls show now.

Just look at what happened in the 2003 California recall. Polls taken with two weeks to go until that recall had the recall winning by an average of 19 points. The recall succeeded by only 10 points, a difference of 9 points of what the average had indicated with two weeks to go.

A Gallup poll of probable voters had the 2003 recall winning by 28 points at this point, which differed from the final margin by 18 points.

Chances are neither the polling average this year at this point or the Public Policy Institute of California poll will differ as much as the polling did in 2003.

Still, after what we've seen the last few election cycles, caution is not a bad thing when interpreting polling data.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 653288

Reported Deaths: 7932
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1356121838
Ramsey56641929
Dakota50199489
Anoka46167473
Washington29550304
Stearns23950234
St. Louis19315326
Scott18828141
Wright17640159
Olmsted15036108
Sherburne1292799
Carver1156151
Rice8777114
Clay870192
Blue Earth824747
Crow Wing7412100
Kandiyohi721088
Chisago675256
Otter Tail635889
Benton614198
Goodhue527876
Mower525834
Winona521452
Douglas511583
Itasca493470
Isanti472169
McLeod469461
Beltrami462269
Steele459221
Morrison450962
Nobles432150
Polk412075
Becker408958
Freeborn398737
Lyon380954
Carlton375459
Pine362023
Nicollet355747
Mille Lacs339859
Brown331042
Le Sueur323729
Cass316934
Todd306533
Meeker290146
Waseca270423
Martin249833
Wabasha22904
Dodge22453
Roseau222821
Hubbard214641
Houston192716
Renville192546
Redwood188641
Fillmore179010
Pennington176320
Cottonwood173424
Wadena172623
Faribault168322
Chippewa164939
Sibley164810
Kanabec158029
Aitkin149038
Watonwan146310
Rock135819
Jackson131812
Pope12408
Pipestone120326
Yellow Medicine120320
Swift114518
Murray111710
Koochiching103219
Stevens98711
Marshall96618
Clearwater96218
Lake88621
Wilkin87414
Lac qui Parle81022
Big Stone6404
Mahnomen6279
Grant6268
Lincoln6114
Norman5959
Kittson50922
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4457
Traverse4035
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1980

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
A rainy start
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal unemployment benefits are set to expire

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

Dual Brand Hotel holds grand opening in downtown Rochester

Image

Rochester hotel holds grand opening

Image

City of Rochester Holds Virtual Meeting

Image

Cleanup continues after tornadoes slam North Iowa

Image

Heart of the City time capsule

Image

CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel over Labor Day

Image

Health leaders address COVID-19 questions in new video

Image

Cloudy weather for Thursdays Downtown

Community Events