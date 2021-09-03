Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Texans fear the dire consequences of new laws targeting people of color

Texans fear the dire consequences of new laws targeting people of color

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

An abortion fund that helps hundreds of women in the southernmost region of Texas each year has stopped answering its hotline after one of the strictest bans in the nation went into effect this week.

"Our very existence is a risk. The fact that we exist as an organization puts us at risk (of civil lawsuits)," said Zeana Zamora, executive director of Frontera Fund. The group helps people in the Rio Grande Valley -- an impoverished region that is mostly Mexican American -- access abortion care.

The new abortion law along with laws concerning public education and proposed legislation restricting voting access are part of a slew of measures that will greatly impact the lives of people of color. Civil rights advocates and some lawmakers say people of color are powering the population growth in the state and the measures enacted by Republican lawmakers will have dire consequences.

Texas is among the seven states and territories where the non-Hispanic White share of the population is below 50%, according to the Census Bureau. There were 11.4 million Texans who identified as Hispanic in the 2020 Census, making the group nearly as large as the non-Hispanic White demographic group in the state.

Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said it's clear that the state is in a demographic transition, just as California, New Mexico and Arizona have been before. It's making people in power feel threatened, and the new measures are a negative response to the demographic change, he says.

"These are all laws that at least in part are designed to continue a pattern of discrimination against the Latino community," Saenz said.

For Greisa Martinez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream, the abortion law and voter restriction bills mirror conservatives' policies and stances on immigration.

"What is happening in Texas is a deliberate attack by far-right politicians who will do anything to quell Black, brown, immigrant, and LGBTQ communities both in Texas and other Republican-controlled states across the country," Martinez Rosas said.

By merely existing, "Republicans see us as threats to their white supremacist agenda."

Most abortions were provided to women of color

The state law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy took effect Wednesday, leaving providers and patients afraid of their future.

President Joe Biden launched a federal effort in response to the law, calling it an "unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights," after the Supreme Court denied a request from abortion providers to freeze it.

Black, Asian and Hispanic people made up most of the people obtaining abortions in Texas, according to 2019 state data.

In South Texas, a region with a predominantly Hispanic population, many women already had limited options when it came to abortion care. There's only one clinic in the region and the costs surrounding the procedure are not affordable for many, Zamora said.

A procedure in McAllen costs up to $800, which is considerably higher than in other cities and women often struggle with the added costs that include loss of wages, transportation and child care, she said.

A spokeswoman for the Whole Woman's Health clinic in McAllen said the clinic's staff performed more than 1,600 abortion procedures last year. Frontera Fund provided aid for 400 people seeking abortion care and only a few of them traveled outside the state to get care, Zamora said.

"Our patients are scared and confused and desperately trying to figure out what they can do to get an abortion. We don't know what will happen next. Our staff and providers are so afraid," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and Whole Woman's Health Alliance.

Cristina Gomez, 37, decided not to have children a couple of years ago. Some of the reasons behind her decision were climate change and her student loan debt. For her, the ban makes her feel disenfranchised and that her rights are being taken away.

"The decision to make choices for my own body are taken from me by people who don't know me, who don't care about me," said Gomez who is the development director at Annie's List, a political action committee dedicated to electing progressive and pro-choice women at the state level in Texas.

Gomez worries that the law in Texas is a potential precursor to national legislation.

"The national Republican Party treats Texas like a petri dish. They test their oppressive policies and ideologies to see if they can pass them through the state legislature," Gomez said.

Law scrutinizes social studies curriculum

Some teachers in Texas are fearful of what will happen to them if a lesson "touches tangentially on racism" due to a new law that restricts discussions of race and history in schools.

HB3979, one of the legislative efforts to ban critical race theory in American classrooms, says social studies teachers can't "require" or include in their courses the concept that "one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex" or the concept that "an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

It also notes that "a teacher may not be compelled to discuss a particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs." Teachers, according to the bill, can't require or give extra credit for a student's political activism.

Renee Blackmon, president of the Texas Council for the Social Studies, said teachers were not teaching critical race theory as some lawmakers argued. But some teachers are becoming hesitant and wonder whether some people would think that a lesson about slavery, which is a part of the state's standard curriculum, is about critical race theory.

Alejandra Lopez, 35, the president of the San Antonio teachers' union, said she didn't feel that her community was represented or valued when she attended public schools in San Antonio as a child. Since becoming an educator, she's tried to change that and developed a training to help teachers reflect on how their lessons approach students' identities and allow them to explore them.

Lopez said the union will continue offering those trainings despite of the law because it is "right for our students and our communities" and the union will defend educators who may be accused of running afoul of the law.

More restrictions on voting rights expected

Earlier this week, the state legislature passed a bill that would impose new restrictions on voting and sent it to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said he will sign it into law.

Senate Bill 1 restricts the hours counties can offer early voting to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and prohibits drive-thru voting and 24-hour early voting.

Democratic state Rep. Christina Morales, one of several lawmakers who fled the state for weeks this summer to prevent the House from having the quorum necessary to vote on the bill, said the legislation was one of the most racist things she had heard on the Texas Capitol.

The bill "is about making sure that the White vote is counted, and not Black and brown people," said Morales, whose district covers parts of Harris County.

Harris County is home to Houston and one of the cities that offered drive-through voting and 24-hour early voting last year. Tens of thousands of people who cast their ballots used drive-through centers and more than half of them were Black, Latino or Asian people, according to Morales.

It was an option for many people who did not have the ability to wait hours in line. Her niece, Morales recalled, waited four hours to vote during the last presidential primary election.

"How many people can wait in line for four hours? If you have kids at home, you've got a family at home. Maybe you have kids' homework, maybe you got to get to work, maybe you just need to rest, take medicine," Morales said.

Claudia Yoli Ferla, executive director of the MOVE Texas Action Fund, one of the groups that opposed the voting restrictions legislation for months, said "freedom to vote" took a "heavy blow" this week.

Lawmakers targeted reforms that made it easier for people of color and people with disabilities to participate in the election process, but organizers are redoubling their efforts to ensure people remain engaged.

"Our generation is more diverse than ever. We are young, we are Black, we are brown. We are the largest and most diverse electorate in history. We are engaged, and we are powerful," Ferla said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 653288

Reported Deaths: 7932
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1356121838
Ramsey56641929
Dakota50199489
Anoka46167473
Washington29550304
Stearns23950234
St. Louis19315326
Scott18828141
Wright17640159
Olmsted15036108
Sherburne1292799
Carver1156151
Rice8777114
Clay870192
Blue Earth824747
Crow Wing7412100
Kandiyohi721088
Chisago675256
Otter Tail635889
Benton614198
Goodhue527876
Mower525834
Winona521452
Douglas511583
Itasca493470
Isanti472169
McLeod469461
Beltrami462269
Steele459221
Morrison450962
Nobles432150
Polk412075
Becker408958
Freeborn398737
Lyon380954
Carlton375459
Pine362023
Nicollet355747
Mille Lacs339859
Brown331042
Le Sueur323729
Cass316934
Todd306533
Meeker290146
Waseca270423
Martin249833
Wabasha22904
Dodge22453
Roseau222821
Hubbard214641
Houston192716
Renville192546
Redwood188641
Fillmore179010
Pennington176320
Cottonwood173424
Wadena172623
Faribault168322
Chippewa164939
Sibley164810
Kanabec158029
Aitkin149038
Watonwan146310
Rock135819
Jackson131812
Pope12408
Pipestone120326
Yellow Medicine120320
Swift114518
Murray111710
Koochiching103219
Stevens98711
Marshall96618
Clearwater96218
Lake88621
Wilkin87414
Lac qui Parle81022
Big Stone6404
Mahnomen6279
Grant6268
Lincoln6114
Norman5959
Kittson50922
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4457
Traverse4035
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1980

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
A rainy start
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dual brand hotel holds grand opening

Image

Rochester hotel holds grand opening

Image

City of Rochester Holds Virtual Meeting

Image

Cleanup continues after tornadoes slam North Iowa

Image

Heart of the City time capsule

Image

CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel over Labor Day

Image

Health leaders address COVID-19 questions in new video

Image

Cloudy weather for Thursdays Downtown

Image

Mayo expert on keeping our kids safe during the school year

Image

Vaccine for Children

Community Events