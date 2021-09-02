Clear

The worst drug dealers in history are getting away with billions

The worst drug dealers in history are getting away with billions

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Back alley drug dealers go to jail when they get caught. Corporate boardroom drug dealers can hide behind bankruptcy and keep most of their billions when they get in trouble.

That's the annoying takeaway from a newly approved bankruptcy settlement that will let the most notorious drug pushers in history, who got the country hooked on painkillers that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, get immunity from future lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic they helped create.

Not everyone has bought into the deal and it will certainly face appeals in court.

For now, the Sackler family, whose company Purdue Pharma developed and pushed OxyContin, which it said was not addictive, and made them billionaires in the process, will pay money -- $4.3 billion for individual payments to victims of opioids and addition programs.

But the family itself won't suffer much. Their current wealth may exceed $11 billion, according to Forbes. One issue here is the wealth they've extracted from the company is hidden in a bramble of companies, trusts and real estate. Read more details on the bankruptcy deal here.

Other companies, including Johnson & Johnson could also agree to settlements, perhaps worth far more money. But it's Purdue and the Sacklers most linked to the opioid crisis.

Who supports this deal? In addition to the company's creditors, it was signed off on by a federal bankruptcy judge in New York. It also has grudging support from most state governments, who want to make sure the Sacklers pay something, even if they are immune from future lawsuits.

RELATED: Judge conditionally approves plan to dissolve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

Who opposes the deal? Nine states have said they might appeal. Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson said it "lets the Sacklers off the hook" and "sends a message that billionaires operate by a different set of rules than everybody else." The US Department of Justice could also join the appeal.

The Sacklers will not have to admit guilt or any wrongdoing, but they do face other penalties.

These include:

  • The Sacklers will have to permanently get out of the opioid business.
  • They'll have to turn family foundations over to a trustee who will use assets to address the opioid epidemic.
  • They will have to publish documents, including their correspondence with lawyers, about the development of OxyContin and how it won FDA approval.

Publication of that data could be a remarkable development and change the way Americans view the drugs they're sold.

Criminals? Yep. That Purdue Pharma, where Sacklers sat on the board, broke the law is not up for dispute.

The company twice admitted criminal wrongdoing, in 2007 and 2020, and in the years between, as hundreds of thousands of Americans were dying from opioid addiction, the Sacklers were pulling more billions from the country into their personal fortunes.

The company first admitted to criminal behavior misleading regulators and the country about Oxycontin in 2007, and agreed to pay $700 million as part of a case brought in Virginia.

In 2020, the company again admitted criminal wrongdoing, agreeing to an $8.1 billion settlement with the government and, while family members were not charged in the proceeding, for the Sacklers to kick in $225 million.

But, since the family had already extracted billions from the company, it didn't have the billions to pay criminal fines, which made the US government just another creditor in the bankruptcy.

Which brings us to today.

The deal does protect members of the family from criminal charges, but there are not currently any of those.

Bankruptcy is a sneaky way to stop lawsuits. Companies and organizations have taken to using bankruptcy court settlements to shield themselves from lawsuits. A proposal in Congress would seek to end that process, variations of which have been utilized by USA Gymnastics and the Boy Scouts to avoid lawsuits.

USA Gymnastics on Tuesday proposed a $425 million settlement with sexual abuse victims as part of bankruptcy proceedings begun in 2018 after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Even supporters of the deal have said it uncovers a kink in the Justice system.

"This case has also shown us that our legal system needs to change so that billionaires are never allowed to manipulate the bankruptcy system," said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, at a press conference announcing her support for the outline of the deal back in July.

Where is the Sackler fortune? In the years between Purdue's first and second criminal settlements, the Sacklers were busy reaping billions in profits from Purdue, burying billions in the US and other countries, which would make it very difficult to claw them back in lawsuits.

Are the Sacklers sorry? Doesn't seem like it. The bankruptcy judge Robert Drain, noting they wouldn't have to admit wrongdoing in the settlement, said, "a forced apology is not really an apology, so we will have to live without one."

During congressional testimony in December of 2020, the former Purdue Pharma board member Kathe Sackler said she had no regrets.

"There's nothing I can find that I would have done differently," she said.

All the while they kept pushing their drugs. The cycle of opioid addition that's cost 500,000 American lives over 20 years, according to the CDC -- half of those deaths from prescription drugs and many of the others tracing their way back to prescription drugs -- continues today.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 651388

Reported Deaths: 7910
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1352701835
Ramsey56508924
Dakota50075487
Anoka46033472
Washington29488304
Stearns23890232
St. Louis19272326
Scott18767141
Wright17594157
Olmsted14945108
Sherburne1289998
Carver1153251
Rice8753114
Clay868692
Blue Earth822447
Crow Wing7390100
Kandiyohi719188
Chisago673055
Otter Tail633489
Benton613198
Goodhue524676
Mower524034
Winona520352
Douglas510083
Itasca491069
Isanti470868
McLeod468261
Beltrami459769
Steele455821
Morrison449462
Nobles430950
Polk410475
Becker407858
Freeborn395537
Lyon380354
Carlton375259
Pine361623
Nicollet354646
Mille Lacs339258
Brown330142
Le Sueur322330
Cass315234
Todd305533
Meeker289446
Waseca269523
Martin249033
Wabasha22714
Roseau222821
Dodge22133
Hubbard213841
Renville192346
Houston191816
Redwood188241
Fillmore178610
Pennington174420
Cottonwood173024
Wadena171823
Faribault167722
Chippewa164739
Sibley164210
Kanabec157329
Aitkin148537
Watonwan146010
Rock135319
Jackson131612
Pope12328
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119920
Swift114418
Murray111710
Koochiching102519
Stevens98211
Marshall96418
Clearwater95918
Lake88421
Wilkin87314
Lac qui Parle80222
Big Stone6344
Grant6258
Mahnomen6229
Lincoln6093
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4457
Traverse4005
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain moves in tonight and continues into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleanup continues after tornadoes slam North Iowa

Image

Heart of the City time capsule

Image

CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel over Labor Day

Image

Health leaders address COVID-19 questions in new video

Image

Cloudy weather for Thursdays Downtown

Image

Mayo expert on keeping our kids safe during the school year

Image

Vaccine for Children

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/2/21)

Image

Los Jarritos Hearing

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council meets to discuss affordable housing and Los Jarritos probation

Community Events