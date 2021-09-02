Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Black and LGBTQ streamers on Twitch boycotted the platform after repeated 'hate raids'

Black and LGBTQ streamers on Twitch boycotted the platform after repeated 'hate raids'

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Fed up with torrents of racist and transphobic hate from viewers, a trio of Twitch users decided to take a day off from the streaming platform. Their absence, they hoped, would compel Twitch to do more to support streamers of color and those from marginalized groups.

Twitch users RekItRaven, LuciaEverblack and ShineyPen started the campaign #ADayOffTwitch, imploring users to go dark on Wednesday and asking viewers to support streamers in other ways, such as tipping through PayPal or Patreon.

The three users have modest followings -- at over 4,400 followers, RekItRaven has the most -- but their hashtag inspired countless other streamers, including those with more than 1 million fans, to take the day off, too. One preliminary report from Twitch journalist Zach Bussey showed at one point Wednesday that 5,000 fewer users were streaming and 500,000 fewer viewers were watching than at the same time just one week earlier.

Now, the organizers are hoping that Twitch heeds their demands and enacts new policies to protect them.

In a statement to CNN, a Twitch spokesperson said the platform supports "streamers' rights to express themselves and bring attention to important issues across our service."

"No one should have to experience malicious and hateful attacks based on who they are or what they stand for, and we are working hard on improved channel-level ban evasion detection and additional account improvements to help make Twitch a safer place for creators," the statement read.

Repeated racist incidents led users to launch the day off

Twitch is a venue for streamers, typically gamers, to interact with users in real time, often while playing a video game. Its users include the e-sports titan Ninja, T-Pain and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But users like Raven, who asked CNN not to use her full name out of concern for her safety, said streamers of color and LGBTQ streamers are often bombarded with hateful comments. Raven, who is Black and uses the pronouns they and she, has shared videos from streams in which dozens of identical messages suddenly appear in a live chat, all containing racist slurs -- a phenomenon known on Twitch as a "hate raid." They told CNN the events have only escalated since they started to tweet those videos with the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter.

While racism on the platform has always been a problem, Raven said, "the scale of abuse has escalated to the point where marginalized people are EXPECTING to be hate raided."

The user ShineyPen, who works with Raven on the Underworld charity streaming team, suggested to Raven that the two pursue a "blackout," or a day where they both avoided streaming from their channels. LuciaEverblack, a transgender streamer, joined them. Raven said the trio had been planning to take the day off later than September 1 but sped up the process after users began "doxxing" streamers, sharing their personal information online.

So they debuted their campaign, #ADayOffTwitch, on Twitter, where it quickly spread. Major Twitch users like leftist commentator HasanAbi, who has more than 1.5 million followers and is facing his own controversy after buying a nearly $3 million house, took the day off from streaming, too. Others who had contractual obligations to stream did not take the day off, but echoed their support with messages of solidarity.

Omega Jones, who streams as CriticalBard and is a member of the LGBTQ-focused Rainbow Arcade Stream Team, didn't stream Wednesday in support of #ADayOffTwitch. Jones, who uses the pronouns they and he, said they've been targeted by multiple hate raids and "follow bots," or a deluge of users (who may be fake accounts or bots) who followed Jones at once, all with Nazi symbols as their photos.

In January, Jones was chosen as the platform's "Pogchamp of the Day" -- that is, a temporary icon for Twitch in which a person (or reptile) is captured in an open-mouthed expression of surprise or joy. When his photo was unveiled, though, he was overwhelmed by racist comments and death threads, he said, and outlets like The Verge and Screen Rant reported on how he was treated.

"To be honest, it was becoming overwhelming," said Jones, who has more than 16,000 followers on the platform, in an email to CNN. "As one of the affected, it should not be on MY shoulders to have to leave the site for a day, but that is what it has become."

Jones, whose Twitch channel is a primary source of income, said the one-day break from Twitch is just the first in a series of steps users should take to demand change.

"For this movement to be a complete success, one day of abstaining from Twitch will not be enough," Jones said. "We need constant support, constant eyes on Twitch's Safety team, and we need to continue to speak out."

A Twitch spokesperson directed CNN to comments the platform made in August, when Twitch said it would launch "channel-level ban evasion detection and account verification improvements" later in the year to combat bots, though it later said hate raids "are the result of highly motivated bad actors, and do not have a simple fix." It also urged users to report "egregious attacks" and said its safety team does its best to remove bots when they're spotted.

"This is not the community we want on Twitch, and we want you to know we are working hard to make Twitch a safer place for creators," Twitch tweeted last month.

How Twitch can improve, according to the streamers

One way to end hate raids, Raven said, is to "give the creators control of their spaces." To Raven and her fellow #ADayOffTwitch organizers, that means allowing creators to decide who can enter their chats based on how old their accounts are (many of the accounts who make racist comments are less than a day old, she said).

Jones said the platform must end "mass account creation," since one user can attach their email address to more than one account and create countless more with different email addresses.

Raven and Jones said neither of them are ready to leave Twitch yet. Both are hopeful the platform's safety team will take major steps to protect them and other creators from marginalized groups.

"My identity markers aren't Twitch exclusive," Raven said. "I am Black and queer 24/7/365 and that's gonna follow me wherever I go. I don't want to leave. The grass isn't always greener on the other side, it's greener where you water it."

Raven said they've been in contact with Twitch since the platform caught wind of her videos of racist comments from viewers. They can't say much about their conversations but said the people they spoke with are "actively working as quickly as possible to make it harder for these things to occur."

Jones said he hasn't heard from Twitch regarding his own racist treatment on the platform, so he'd like some more transparency from its safety team on the steps they plan to take to improve streamers' experiences. And in the meantime, he'll continue to speak out against the racism he and his fellow Black and queer streamers face daily on the platform.

"I do love this place and the community I have built," Jones said. "I will protect my peace, but I will also fight to make Twitch be what it should be."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 651388

Reported Deaths: 7910
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1352701835
Ramsey56508924
Dakota50075487
Anoka46033472
Washington29488304
Stearns23890232
St. Louis19272326
Scott18767141
Wright17594157
Olmsted14945108
Sherburne1289998
Carver1153251
Rice8753114
Clay868692
Blue Earth822447
Crow Wing7390100
Kandiyohi719188
Chisago673055
Otter Tail633489
Benton613198
Goodhue524676
Mower524034
Winona520352
Douglas510083
Itasca491069
Isanti470868
McLeod468261
Beltrami459769
Steele455821
Morrison449462
Nobles430950
Polk410475
Becker407858
Freeborn395537
Lyon380354
Carlton375259
Pine361623
Nicollet354646
Mille Lacs339258
Brown330142
Le Sueur322330
Cass315234
Todd305533
Meeker289446
Waseca269523
Martin249033
Wabasha22714
Roseau222821
Dodge22133
Hubbard213841
Renville192346
Houston191816
Redwood188241
Fillmore178610
Pennington174420
Cottonwood173024
Wadena171823
Faribault167722
Chippewa164739
Sibley164210
Kanabec157329
Aitkin148537
Watonwan146010
Rock135319
Jackson131612
Pope12328
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119920
Swift114418
Murray111710
Koochiching102519
Stevens98211
Marshall96418
Clearwater95918
Lake88421
Wilkin87314
Lac qui Parle80222
Big Stone6344
Grant6258
Mahnomen6229
Lincoln6093
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4457
Traverse4005
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain moves in tonight and continues into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/2/21)

Image

Los Jarritos Hearing

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council meets to discuss affordable housing and Los Jarritos probation

Image

Hormel statue

Image

COVID-19 Q&A video from Olmsted County medical experts

Image

Scheduled construction planned on Highway 63

Image

Sean's Weather 9/2

Image

Law enforcement seeking Mower Co. copper turbine thieves

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings through September

Image

Mower County thieves target wind turbines

Community Events