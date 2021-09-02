Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

No curtain calls or intermissions. Broadway is back, but this act is different from before

No curtain calls or intermissions. Broadway is back, but this act is different from before

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The curtains have been closed and the lights dimmed on Broadway since March 12, 2020. But New York City is slowly reopening amid the ongoing pandemic and that includes The Great White Way -- with some notable changes.

Bonnie Comley, a three-time Tony award-winning producer and President of the Board of The Drama League, spoke to CNN about new Covid safety protocols being implemented by Broadway theaters and productions as shows resume.

"It's really exciting to get back into the theater. The producers and the theater owners have made the commitment to open it this time and the shows are going on," Comley said.

That commitment means audience members will need to show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear masks. There will no longer be intermissions or autograph opportunities at stage doors. Many show times are being condensed to run about 90 minutes.

Comley said show directors are working in tandem with theater owners in support of the changes.

"The perfect example of that is with 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.' That was a two part show, five hours worth of theater. That was a magnificent piece of theater, but like a bunch of pieces of theater they've actually condensed it."

When it returns on Nov. 16, "Potter" will be combined into a single, shorter show.

"It's going to be all in one seating," Comley said. "So, it's really like seeing a new show again."

Producers are not only reworking the length of what you'll see on stage but also changing choreography backstage.

"The people that change other people, all that stuff that you don't see is also being restaged and there will be safety deputies that are going to be assigned backstage to watch all of that," she explained.

"Things are changing, and it's not necessarily going to be what it was when we left it back in March of 2020, but there is still going to be great theater," Comley said.

"Springsteen" reopened in June at the St. James Theater. Sara Bareilles will return to star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson in "Waitress" on Thursday. "Hadestown," the last show to win a Tony Award for best musical before the coronavirus pandemic, also returns Thursday. Other major productions, including "The Lion King" and "Hamilton," will reopen in two weeks.

Broadway's collective exhale

Broadway is big business for the economy of New York and an estimated 97,000 people are employed by shows. The Broadway League launched a campaign this week narrated by Oprah Winfrey to welcome theater lovers back.

Broadway actor Timothy Hughes was performing eight shows a week in "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre before the pandemic. He takes the stage again for the reopening this week, along with the rest of the cast and crew who are being regularly tested for Covid.

"I don't think that I really admitted to myself how much I missed the experience of live theater," Hughes told CNN. "As an actor, as part of this cast, as an audience member, the visceral response of a live show is something that is so much a part of who I am and what I do and I can't wait to share that experience again with audiences."

Hughes said he feels as safe as he can going into opening night and that he is part of a fully-vaccinated company.

"We are still wearing masks for a lot of rehearsal processes and being tested."

When he returned for rehearsals this summer, Hughes said he was overwhelmed with emotion over not being inside a theater for 15 months.

"This theater has become like a second home for all of us who have been a part of the show from the beginning," he said, adding, "It's a whirlwind of emotion really. It was like just seeing it in a whole new context. There was like a new sense of fear and anxiety about returning to this space, like any kind of enclosed space now feels different."

He expects the first show to be an emotional experience for everyone involved. "Overwhelming for us as a company, overwhelming for that first audience," he said.

"There was nothing that compares for me to the visceral response to that exchange of energy between performers and an audience that's happening live," Hughes said. "I am also super grateful that I'm returning with this show. The messages of 'Hadestown' are going to resonate more on a deeper level than they did before."

Longtime "Moulin Rouge" company member Paloma Garcia-Lee, who will also star in Stephen Spielberg's movie adaptation of "West Side Story," told CNN that she expects the Broadway reopening to feel like an "intense exhale" for every artist involved in the theater.

"Every step of Broadway coming back right now is historic," Garcia-Lee said. "Broadway has never in its history stopped for that long."

A historic reopening for performers, for audiences, perhaps, a reminder of the magic that can be found in shared experiences.

"To sit in a Broadway theater and the lights start to dim, it's not like the TV show you've been watching," Garcia-Lee said. "Broadway happens on one place on Earth in New York City in those select theaters. It's magic."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 651388

Reported Deaths: 7910
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1352701835
Ramsey56508924
Dakota50075487
Anoka46033472
Washington29488304
Stearns23890232
St. Louis19272326
Scott18767141
Wright17594157
Olmsted14945108
Sherburne1289998
Carver1153251
Rice8753114
Clay868692
Blue Earth822447
Crow Wing7390100
Kandiyohi719188
Chisago673055
Otter Tail633489
Benton613198
Goodhue524676
Mower524034
Winona520352
Douglas510083
Itasca491069
Isanti470868
McLeod468261
Beltrami459769
Steele455821
Morrison449462
Nobles430950
Polk410475
Becker407858
Freeborn395537
Lyon380354
Carlton375259
Pine361623
Nicollet354646
Mille Lacs339258
Brown330142
Le Sueur322330
Cass315234
Todd305533
Meeker289446
Waseca269523
Martin249033
Wabasha22714
Roseau222821
Dodge22133
Hubbard213841
Renville192346
Houston191816
Redwood188241
Fillmore178610
Pennington174420
Cottonwood173024
Wadena171823
Faribault167722
Chippewa164739
Sibley164210
Kanabec157329
Aitkin148537
Watonwan146010
Rock135319
Jackson131612
Pope12328
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119920
Swift114418
Murray111710
Koochiching102519
Stevens98211
Marshall96418
Clearwater95918
Lake88421
Wilkin87314
Lac qui Parle80222
Big Stone6344
Grant6258
Mahnomen6229
Lincoln6093
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4457
Traverse4005
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain chances increase for Thursday Night/Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council meets to discuss affordable housing and Los Jarritos probation

Image

Hormel statue

Image

COVID-19 Q&A video from Olmsted County medical experts

Image

Scheduled construction planned on Highway 63

Image

Sean's Weather 9/2

Image

Law enforcement seeking Mower Co. copper turbine thieves

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings through September

Image

Mower County thieves target wind turbines

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings

Image

Clothing drive for young Afghan refugees

Community Events