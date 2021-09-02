Clear

Didi and JD.com are letting their workers unionize

Didi and JD.com are letting their workers unionize

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Two of China's leading tech companies are setting up labor unions for their staff as the industry comes under intense political pressure to rethink how it treats its workers.

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi (DIDI) announced on an internal forum last month that it had established a union for its workers, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said that the group was affiliated with the All China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU), a government-backed organization under which all mainland Chinese trade unions must be registered.

This week, JD.com also created a union for employees, the e-commerce company said in a Chinese social media post Wednesday. The union, which held its first meeting on Monday, is intended to promote the "unified protection of [workers'] rights and interests, and the collective relief of challenges," according to the company.

The move comes as China continues its historic regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, and as pressure mounts on employers to ease up on an infamous "996" working culture.

Just days ago, the country's top court issued a lengthy condemnation of the practice of working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, which has become known as "996" and is commonly associated with the tech industry.

In a joint statement with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security last Thursday, the Supreme People's Court noted that "extreme overtime work in some industries has received widespread attention."

Workers deserve rights for "rest and vacation," it added.

Didi and JD aren't the only companies allowing their workers to unionize. Chinese food delivery giant Meituan also has several local unions, including one for workers in Shanghai.

All three companies say they have recently taken strides to better protect their workers. In April, for example, Didi said it set up a new committee "to protect the rights and interests of ride-hailing drivers, and stabilize [their] employment."

Shu Sun, the CEO of Didi's Chinese ride-hailing business, heads the committee, reporting to Didi co-founder and chairman Will Wei Cheng.

Spotlight on working conditions

Beijing turned up the heat on companies another notch this week.

On Thursday, China's Transport Ministry said that it had summoned 11 companies, including Didi and Meituan, to warn them against recruiting unlicensed drivers and to remind them of the need to provide reasonable wages and enough time to rest.

Recently, there has been an outcry over how food and e-commerce delivery workers are treated in China — especially as business in those fields has boomed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, noted Aidan Chau, a researcher at Hong Kong-based group China Labour Bulletin.

It was not immediately clear whether drivers were included in Didi and JD's new unions. Neither company responded to a request for comment. Meituan and Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ministry's latest warning.

Chau said he believed the creation of the new unions was likely tied to recent actions by Chinese regulators.

"It has been for quite a while that society has been talking about these very intense working rhythms, working practices in the new tech sector and also the new platform economy," he told CNN Business.

"There are increasingly small-scale protests and labor strikes in these sectors. So the union is actually one way that the [Chinese Communist] Party tries to alleviate the problems."

Earlier this year, another Chinese e-commerce company, Pinduoduo, faced strong criticism after two of its employees unexpectedly died during the holiday season.

First, a worker in her twenties collapsed in Urumqi, the capital city of the Xinjiang region, while walking home with colleagues in December. The company confirmed her death, but did not disclose the cause.

Then, another worker died in January after jumping from his apartment in Changsha, a city in the southern Hunan province. Pinduoduo said at the time that the man had earlier asked for time off, without giving a reason.

Both cases cast attention on the issue of overwork in China and raised questions about how corporate culture should change.

Until recently, workers typically banded together more informally, such as in groups on Chinese social networks like WeChat or QQ to discuss labor conditions, according to Chau.

But "it is very difficult for workers to establish an organization with a clear structure," he added, noting that unions often required significant resources, such as potential funding and volunteers.

— Laura He, Nectar Gan and CNN staff contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 651388

Reported Deaths: 7910
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1352701835
Ramsey56508924
Dakota50075487
Anoka46033472
Washington29488304
Stearns23890232
St. Louis19272326
Scott18767141
Wright17594157
Olmsted14945108
Sherburne1289998
Carver1153251
Rice8753114
Clay868692
Blue Earth822447
Crow Wing7390100
Kandiyohi719188
Chisago673055
Otter Tail633489
Benton613198
Goodhue524676
Mower524034
Winona520352
Douglas510083
Itasca491069
Isanti470868
McLeod468261
Beltrami459769
Steele455821
Morrison449462
Nobles430950
Polk410475
Becker407858
Freeborn395537
Lyon380354
Carlton375259
Pine361623
Nicollet354646
Mille Lacs339258
Brown330142
Le Sueur322330
Cass315234
Todd305533
Meeker289446
Waseca269523
Martin249033
Wabasha22714
Roseau222821
Dodge22133
Hubbard213841
Renville192346
Houston191816
Redwood188241
Fillmore178610
Pennington174420
Cottonwood173024
Wadena171823
Faribault167722
Chippewa164739
Sibley164210
Kanabec157329
Aitkin148537
Watonwan146010
Rock135319
Jackson131612
Pope12328
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119920
Swift114418
Murray111710
Koochiching102519
Stevens98211
Marshall96418
Clearwater95918
Lake88421
Wilkin87314
Lac qui Parle80222
Big Stone6344
Grant6258
Mahnomen6229
Lincoln6093
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4457
Traverse4005
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain chances increase for Thursday Night/Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hormel statue

Image

COVID-19 Q&A video from Olmsted County medical experts

Image

Scheduled construction planned on Highway 63

Image

Sean's Weather 9/2

Image

Law enforcement seeking Mower Co. copper turbine thieves

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings through September

Image

Mower County thieves target wind turbines

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings

Image

Clothing drive for young Afghan refugees

Image

Managing anxiety in kids

Community Events