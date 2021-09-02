Clear

This 70-year-old Indian woman has been to 66 countries in the last 25 years. And she isn't slowing down

This 70-year-old Indian woman has been to 66 countries in the last 25 years. And she isn't slowing down

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 8:11 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: Arundhati Nath, CNN

Solo travel wasn't considered safe, ideal or trendy for Indian women 25 years ago.

Those who traveled alone were often criticized for defying cultural and societal norms -- dismissed as adamant, single women who didn't care about their own safety.

But that didn't deter Dr. Sudha Mahalingam. When she tagged along on her husband's work trips abroad, she used the opportunities to tap into her adventurous side.

Her husband, not fond of exploring, would ask Mahalingam to visit the touristy landmarks with a local guide. But she disliked planned trips and packaged tours.

"Packaged tours are so predictable," she tells CNN Travel. "They show you what they want to show not what you want to see."

Two decades ago, Mahalingam quit her job in mainstream print journalism and switched careers to take up energy research. Soon after, she started receiving invitations to speak at international conferences in oil producing countries and the world of travel opened up to her.

Today, at 70, she has visited 66 countries across six continents, which she recounts on her blog Footloose Indian as well as in her book "The Travel Gods Must be Crazy."

Skydiving in Australia, trekking in Borneo

Owing to a hectic schedule of managing work and family, Mahalingam often had no time to organize her travel, so most of her early trips were sudden and unplanned.

She landed in the Czech Republic without a valid visa, faced the challenge of finding vegetarian food in China, got accidentally locked in a monument in Iran and was caught without proof of a yellow fever vaccination at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

Though Mahalingam sometimes travels with friends, most of her journeys are solo.

Her most recent international trip, to see lemurs in Madagascar in 2019, was one of her favorite adventurous moments.

"It was absolutely uncharted territory, un-touristy and had very few facilities. It was hardship travel and the way that I like. I was on a boat for three days and the boat didn't have a toilet," says Mahalingam of the ride up the Tsiribihina River to Tsingy on the western coast of Madagascar.

"Tsingy is full of jagged blade-like rock formations jutting straight into the sky. It's quite steep and very difficult to climb these rocks and it lacerates the hand and foot. But after climbing to the other side, you see creatures you don't see elsewhere in Madagascar."

Another adventure that stands out for Mahalingam was her trip to Borneo in Southeast Asia.

"There were creepy crawlies everywhere and mounds of leaves one meter high. You put your foot and won't know if a serpent would twist itself around your leg or whether a scorpion would sting you. It was pouring all the time. I have been to the Amazon jungle as well but it was a cakewalk compared to Borneo," she says.

Mahalingam has indulged in different adventure sports too, including scuba diving and hang-gliding. She's also trekked to Everest base camp and, at the age of 66, went skydiving in Uluru, Australia.

However, she doesn't think these activities are a big deal as anyone can do them if they have the money.

There were times she found herself in dangerous situations, including one night in the Kashmir Valley in 1997. She traveled with a stranger ─ an army officer who asked her for a lift -- and after a few hours they witnessed a minesweeper vehicle driving towards them from the opposite direction, which had cleared the road of any potential explosives.

On her way to the airport the next day, Mahalingam says the car she was in was shot at by armed militants.

"The Kashmir trip wasn't particularly stressful but it turned out to be very different from what one would have anticipated. In retrospect, it's all fun. The driver was driving like a madcap and we were being fired at.

"Bullets had passed the car and one hit the fender. I was crouching at the back and was actually giggling. I didn't realize the seriousness of it. It was a thrill. Now, when I look back I think maybe it was a foolish thing to do," she says.

Grounded by the pandemic

Mahalingam, however, notes she doesn't get stressed out easily and always looks for the fun element in every trip.

Traveling has also taught her to believe in people and has reinforced her faith in humanity.

Visiting remote lands and unknown cultures has made her realize there are many ways to live life.

She says the Aborigines she met in Australia, for instance, live in harmony with nature.

"They have immense appreciation for the land and respect all living beings and do not think that humans are superior," she says.

Visiting a ghotul hut and spending time with the Bastar tribals of India's Chhattisgarh state was another standout moment for Mahalingam.

In the ghotul tradition, young tribal boys and girls come, work and live together until they can decide on one particular partner for life, she says.

"That was a very remarkable way of life. There's no opprobrium attached to trying out different partners and settling on the right one. In (Indian) society, we frown upon any contact between the sexes but here they respect what is natural and give it ample time to bloom," Mahalingam says.

Staying in a Zen Buddhist monastery in Kyoto, visiting the Galapagos Islands, trekking for 24 days to reach Mustang in Nepal, and meeting people like the Drukpa, who live in harsh climatic conditions and are yet welcoming and happy have been experiences that humbled her.

Now, as she enters her 70s, Mahalingam's lust for travel hasn't faded.

In recent months, due to global pandemic travel restrictions, she's focused on domestic travel -- including plenty of road trips.

"I drove to Goa, which was a 16-hour one-stretch drive from Bangalore," she says. "From there I drove to Dandeli and then to Gokarna. Then, on another trip, I drove to Belur Halebid, where there are two Hoysala temples, and stayed there for a couple of days. I also drove to Hampi which is an eight-hour drive from Bangalore. Next week I'm going to Coorg."

When the world fully reopens, she wants to train to sail aboard one of the famed Clipper yachts, an expensive but once in a lifetime experiences.

"Some years ago, I met the Clipper team at Belfast in Northern Ireland and while I'm still fit and able, I'd like to do one leg of the Clipper Round the World Race," she says.

Colombia, Patagonia, Chile and Argentina are other places Mahalingam hopes to visit in the future.

"Even if I travel to three places every year over the next 10 years, I will not be completing my checklist. There's quite a lot!" she admits.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 651388

Reported Deaths: 7910
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1352701835
Ramsey56508924
Dakota50075487
Anoka46033472
Washington29488304
Stearns23890232
St. Louis19272326
Scott18767141
Wright17594157
Olmsted14945108
Sherburne1289998
Carver1153251
Rice8753114
Clay868692
Blue Earth822447
Crow Wing7390100
Kandiyohi719188
Chisago673055
Otter Tail633489
Benton613198
Goodhue524676
Mower524034
Winona520352
Douglas510083
Itasca491069
Isanti470868
McLeod468261
Beltrami459769
Steele455821
Morrison449462
Nobles430950
Polk410475
Becker407858
Freeborn395537
Lyon380354
Carlton375259
Pine361623
Nicollet354646
Mille Lacs339258
Brown330142
Le Sueur322330
Cass315234
Todd305533
Meeker289446
Waseca269523
Martin249033
Wabasha22714
Roseau222821
Dodge22133
Hubbard213841
Renville192346
Houston191816
Redwood188241
Fillmore178610
Pennington174420
Cottonwood173024
Wadena171823
Faribault167722
Chippewa164739
Sibley164210
Kanabec157329
Aitkin148537
Watonwan146010
Rock135319
Jackson131612
Pope12328
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119920
Swift114418
Murray111710
Koochiching102519
Stevens98211
Marshall96418
Clearwater95918
Lake88421
Wilkin87314
Lac qui Parle80222
Big Stone6344
Grant6258
Mahnomen6229
Lincoln6093
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4457
Traverse4005
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain chances increase for Thursday Night/Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hormel statue

Image

COVID-19 Q&A video from Olmsted County medical experts

Image

Scheduled construction planned on Highway 63

Image

Sean's Weather 9/2

Image

Law enforcement seeking Mower Co. copper turbine thieves

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings through September

Image

Mower County thieves target wind turbines

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings

Image

Clothing drive for young Afghan refugees

Image

Managing anxiety in kids

Community Events