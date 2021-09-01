Clear

A Texas school district closed all its schools after two teachers died from Covid-19

A Texas school district closed all its schools after two teachers died from Covid-19

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

A Texas school district is closing all of its schools until after the Labor Day holiday after two junior high teachers died of Covid-19 complications in the same week.

In an email to parents on Monday, Connally Independent School District said that was closing all of its campuses due to an increase of Covid-19 cases and the number of absences of both students and staff.

The district plans to resume in-person classes on September 7, and students will have remote lessons for the rest of this week.

"Our hope is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover. This closure will also allow time for deep cleaning and sanitizing of all CISD facilities," the district said in an email provided to CNN.

The district serves the cities of Lacy Lakeview and Waco and the communities of Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff, and Gholson.

Two teachers at Connally Junior High died recently from Covid-19, the district said in separate emails to parents.

Sixth-grade social studies teacher Natalia Chansler, 41, died on Saturday from complications from Covid-19, the email said. She was last on campus on August 25.

She was starting her second year with the district and had previously taught in La Vega ISD and Waco ISD.

David A. McCormick, a 59-year-old 7th-grade social studies teacher, died on August 24, the district said.

"While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known having taught for us in the past and has family teaching here and children who graduated from Connally ISD," the email said.

He had last been at the school on August 18, which was the first day of school in the district.

The Waco Tribune-Herald, a CNN affiliate, reported on Monday that there have been at least 51 confirmed positive cases at the junior high school since the beginning of the school year. It is not known whether any of the cases are associated with the teachers, the Tribune-Herald said.

The district said counselors will be available to support students and help them deal with the loss.

"With the loss of two beloved teachers, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened. We want to assure you that we are focused on measures to take care of our students and staff," the email said..

CNN has not been able to speak with either teachers' families.

The district announced Wednesday on Facebook that it was canceling the varsity and sub-varsity high school football games scheduled for Thursday and Friday and all other indoor and outdoor school activities.

A drive-through testing session held Wendnesday morning for staff, students and community members had a 26% positivity rate, the post said.

McLennan County, which includes Waco, has had 34,242 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 533 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The district provided Covid-19 rapid testing to all staff at the junior high on Sunday and plans to offer them for parents and students as well. It has scheduled a vaccination clinic on September 13 for staff, parents and the community.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 649964

Reported Deaths: 7904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1350161833
Ramsey56387924
Dakota49977487
Anoka45941472
Washington29440304
Stearns23853232
St. Louis19237325
Scott18735141
Wright17528157
Olmsted14921108
Sherburne1287398
Carver1150150
Rice8734114
Clay866692
Blue Earth821047
Crow Wing7363100
Kandiyohi717287
Chisago671055
Otter Tail631989
Benton612398
Goodhue523876
Mower522834
Winona519252
Douglas508983
Itasca489669
Isanti469768
McLeod466261
Beltrami457968
Steele453321
Morrison449062
Nobles429850
Polk408975
Becker407158
Freeborn394537
Lyon380254
Carlton374859
Pine360423
Nicollet354146
Mille Lacs337458
Brown329042
Le Sueur321630
Cass313534
Todd304933
Meeker288546
Waseca268923
Martin248433
Wabasha22704
Roseau221321
Dodge22043
Hubbard212241
Renville192046
Houston191416
Redwood188141
Fillmore178310
Pennington173020
Cottonwood172724
Wadena171823
Faribault167322
Chippewa164439
Sibley163610
Kanabec156729
Aitkin148037
Watonwan145910
Rock134919
Jackson131512
Pope12248
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119720
Swift114318
Murray111510
Koochiching101919
Stevens98211
Marshall96118
Clearwater95818
Lake88321
Wilkin87014
Lac qui Parle79922
Big Stone6324
Grant6228
Mahnomen6209
Lincoln6063
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4387
Traverse4015
Lake of the Woods3664
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain chances increase for Thursday Night/Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Managing anxiety in kids

Image

Rochester summer tourism rebounds after the pandemic

Image

Velocity exhibit opens at Spark

Image

ST3 Full Forecast 9/1/21

Image

Campus fire safety for students campaign

Image

Rochester Pandemic Recovery

Image

First Day At Overland Elementary School

Image

Overland elementary opens

Image

Red Cross aid

Image

Rochester restaurant holds grand opening

Community Events