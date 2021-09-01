Salmon With Roasted Grape Salsa

The roasted grape salsa topping this salmon dish brings out a burst of sweet and tart flavors. Salmon is rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids and known for its heart-healthy benefits. Grapes provide natural sweetness and are a source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

This salmon recipe is easy -- and the finished dish is sure to impress.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided, plus more to taste (optional)

1 teaspoon smoked or hot smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

4 1⁄2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper

1 heaping cup seedless red grapes

1 medium red pepper, finely chopped

1 medium green pepper, finely chopped

1⁄2 cup diced red onion

1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped, plus small leaves for serving

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Lightly season salmon with salt to taste, if desired, and place in a shallow baking dish.

3. Make the marinade: In a mixing bowl, whisk together paprika, cumin, parsley, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 2 tablespoons oil. Season with red pepper flakes to taste. Spoon marinade onto the salmon.

4. Toss grapes with 1⁄2 tablespoon oil and spread on baking dish with the salmon. Roast salmon until cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes. Use an instant-read thermometer to check for an internal temperature of 135 F to 140 F.

5. Meanwhile, make the salsa: In a mixing bowl, add red and green peppers, onion, and 1⁄4 cup cilantro. Mix the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Drizzle over salsa mixture.

6. Once salmon is cooked, remove grapes and add to the salsa. Give it a quick stir. Season salmon with black pepper and top each fillet with one-quarter of the salsa, spreading evenly to cover.

Top with remaining small cilantro leaves and serve.

