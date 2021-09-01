Mediterranean Pita Bread Pizza

This kid-pleasing meal is easy and wholesome. The pizza comes together in no time, using pita bread and simple Mediterranean pantry staples. The whole-wheat pita adds a boost of fiber. Invite your child to help you create fun faces with the toppings.

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 whole-wheat pita breads (6 inches)

6 tablespoons store-bought marinara pasta sauce, divided

6 tablespoons low-moisture whole milk mozzarella, shredded, divided

2 tablespoons feta, crumbled, divided

6 spinach leaves

4 Kalamata olives, sliced for eyes and nose

2 tablespoons roasted red peppers, sliced or 1 long strip for each mouth

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place pitas on the baking sheet. Spread 3 tablespoons tomato sauce over each pita to evenly coat.

3. Sprinkle half of the mozzarella and feta on each pita, then add half of spinach, olives, and red peppers on each pita.

If you are creating a face, slice a 1/8" section from the middle of each olive for the eyes, and use the rest for a nose, mustache, goatee or earrings.

4. Cook in oven until cheese has melted, about 10 minutes. If you like crispy crust, put into toaster oven on broil for 1-2 minutes. Remove and sprinkle each with half of dried oregano (use on "cheeks" as freckles).

