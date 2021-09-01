Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The leader of the anti-Taliban resistance speaks out

The leader of the anti-Taliban resistance speaks out

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Many headlines over the past day have trumpeted the notion that the Afghan War is over. Yes, it's true the American troops are gone, but the country's decadeslong civil war continues. In fact, the war is entering a new phase in which the Taliban control almost all the country, but resistance to them is beginning to form.

That resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, 32, a graduate of Sandhurst, the British equivalent of West Point, who is the son of the legendary Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. The elder Massoud was instrumental in forcing the Soviets to withdraw from Afghanistan in 1989 and he led the resistance to the Taliban the last time that they controlled much of Afghanistan, before the 9/11 attacks.

Massoud was killed in Afghanistan by assassins dispatched by Osama bin Laden two days before 9/11, which was effectively al Qaeda's curtain-raiser for the attacks on New York and Washington that followed.

In an interview, the younger Massoud said his forces are fighting "intolerance and oppression brought by one political force over the majority of the population that do not support them" and that Afghanistan needs a government that represents the nation's many ethnic groups. Massoud is gathering anti-Taliban forces in the Panjshir Valley, a mountainous, inaccessible region north of Kabul where his father is buried. On Monday the Taliban fought Massoud's forces in the Panjshir; seven Taliban were reported killed, according to Reuters.

We conducted this interview over email, through an intermediary.

Bergen: Why are you resisting the Taliban?

Massoud: Unfortunately, the Taliban have not changed, and they still are after dominance throughout the country. We are resisting dominance, intolerance, and oppression brought by one political force over the majority of the population that do not support them. The Taliban will only be accepted if they form an inclusive government with all ethnic groups in the country. Afghanistan is a country made up of ethnic minorities and no one constitutes a majority. It is a multicultural state instead of a nation-state. For this reason, they cannot be allowed to rule the country, and if they have this position, we will resist them. Only in a decentralized state where power is equally distributed between the different ethnic and sectarian groups, can we coexist peacefully. In addition, we believe that democracy, the rights, and freedom of all citizens regardless of race and gender should be preserved.

Bergen: Who is in your force? How many men? What kind of weapons?

Massoud: Our forces are made up of local resistance forces from the Panjshir, local resistance forces from other provinces and the remnants of the former Afghan Army. We have a sufficient amount of equipment at the moment, but we will need assistance to sustain our resistance in the long term.

Bergen: Your father held off nine Soviet offensives and also the Taliban: Are you continuing his legacy?

Massoud: We are trying our best to follow my father's path and to continue his legacy. We are determined to defend our people and region until our last breath, and just as my father fought bravely against the Soviet aggressors and international terrorism, I am resolved to emulate him as much as possible and fight for independence, freedom, democracy, and other values he cherished.

Bergen: What are the Taliban weaknesses, militarily?

Massoud: The Taliban are not as strong as many believe they are. The reason why they took the country was the weakness of the government and the leadership of the Afghan military. Unfortunately, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani purged the army of generals and officers who knew how to fight the Taliban and who had the will and motivation to fight the enemy. The leadership of the country was another problem. Ashraf Ghani lacked legitimacy, and the masses grew apart from his government in the recent years. Ghani and his national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib's interference in the decision-making process of the Afghan military also weakened the armed forces. They are two individuals who lacked any military training or experience, yet it was they that made the final decisions on war plans.

Bergen: Are you still trying to negotiate with the Taliban?

Massoud: We are always in favor of negotiations, and my father also tried negotiations and peace before resistance. However, just as my father's attempts were not met with sincerity and seriousness, my dialogue with the Taliban so far hasn't resulted in anything tangible. I am not negotiating to be part of the government or to secure a few positions. I am negotiating to see if a political settlement can be achieved that can establish social justice, guarantee equality, rights, and freedom for all and preserve democracy. If the Taliban do not make concessions and continue to believe they can dominate the country, then we will also resist. The last time they pursued dominance, they were faced with five years of resistance.

Bergen: You studied war studies at King's College London, and attended Sandhurst. Did this prepare you for fighting the Taliban?

Massoud: Yes, my time at Sandhurst trained me to fight and plan battles. However, my time at King's College learning War Studies taught me how to avoid war and how to pursue peace as best as I can to avoid bloodshed. But negotiations have their limits and as Clausewitz points out, War is the continuation of politics, and if we face aggression we will be forced to fight and launch resistance to defend our land, people, and values.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 649964

Reported Deaths: 7904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1350161833
Ramsey56387924
Dakota49977487
Anoka45941472
Washington29440304
Stearns23853232
St. Louis19237325
Scott18735141
Wright17528157
Olmsted14921108
Sherburne1287398
Carver1150150
Rice8734114
Clay866692
Blue Earth821047
Crow Wing7363100
Kandiyohi717287
Chisago671055
Otter Tail631989
Benton612398
Goodhue523876
Mower522834
Winona519252
Douglas508983
Itasca489669
Isanti469768
McLeod466261
Beltrami457968
Steele453321
Morrison449062
Nobles429850
Polk408975
Becker407158
Freeborn394537
Lyon380254
Carlton374859
Pine360423
Nicollet354146
Mille Lacs337458
Brown329042
Le Sueur321630
Cass313534
Todd304933
Meeker288546
Waseca268923
Martin248433
Wabasha22704
Roseau221321
Dodge22043
Hubbard212241
Renville192046
Houston191416
Redwood188141
Fillmore178310
Pennington173020
Cottonwood172724
Wadena171823
Faribault167322
Chippewa164439
Sibley163610
Kanabec156729
Aitkin148037
Watonwan145910
Rock134919
Jackson131512
Pope12248
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119720
Swift114318
Murray111510
Koochiching101919
Stevens98211
Marshall96118
Clearwater95818
Lake88321
Wilkin87014
Lac qui Parle79922
Big Stone6324
Grant6228
Mahnomen6209
Lincoln6063
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4387
Traverse4015
Lake of the Woods3664
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overland elementary opens

Image

Red Cross aid

Image

Rochester restaurant holds grand opening

Image

Upcoming Mantorville play postponed due to pandemic concerns

Image

John Marshall football prepares for their season

Image

Rochester community members gather to honor fallen service members in Afghanistan

Image

Mantorville Theatre Company postpones show over coronavirus concerns

Image

RST resumes flights to Atlanta

Image

Rochester ceremony honors fallen service members

Image

ThaiPop opens downtown

Community Events