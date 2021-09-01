Clear

The Taliban's return has plunged the Middle East into uncharted waters

The Taliban's return has plunged the Middle East into uncharted waters

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Tamara Qiblawi

Afghanistan may not be part of the Middle East but its geopolitical fate has for decades been inextricably linked to that of the nearby region.

In 2001, the fall of the Taliban was the first major milestone in America's so-called "war on terror" that ultimately transformed both the country and the Middle East. Twenty years later, the group's return to power in Kabul has thrust the region, still limping from the unspeakable damage of that war, into uncharted waters.

If the US invasion of Afghanistan prompted intensified American intervention in the Middle East, then its exit from the country also signals an accelerated drawdown from a region that has long served as a gravitational center of political tension. The dramatic scenes from Afghanistan have sounded alarm bells throughout the Middle East, raising the specter of a hasty undoing of an economic and political order that has hinged on, or sought to counter, a large US presence in the region.

A flurry of diplomatic and military activity preceded the withdrawal from Afghanistan. A year ago, a wave of normalization agreements between some Arab countries and Israel spurred then-President Donald Trump to say: "We don't have to be there anymore ... we no longer have to be in areas that at one point were vital."

President Joe Biden has continued down that path. On Tuesday, the US President vigorously defended the pullout and final chaotic scenes in Kabul, adding that the era of invading countries with intentions of installing American values was no longer viable. He argued that the US "no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan" and that the US' withdrawal signaled "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."

With a laser focus on China, Biden's administration has made it crystal clear to US regional allies that they should no longer depend on the US for their security needs. States would need to fend for themselves. For the Middle East, this changes everything.

"The hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the strong return of the Taliban to the Afghan capital and the escalation of the Iranian threat indicate that the Gulf security equation will be very different this century compared to the last," wrote UAE political commentator Abdulkhaleq Abdulla in an opinion piece for the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper.

"The Gulf is on the verge of huge security and military transformations, perhaps the largest since 1971, when the US assumed responsibility for its security and turned it into an 'American Gulf,' in a strategic sense," wrote the Emirati professor, who is believed to be close to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. "It may not be the same during the next five decades."

The modern Middle East -- whose state borders were carved out by Western colonial powers and where US interests in the oil-rich region long served as a centerpiece of regional geopolitics -- barely has a notion of what minimal Western presence looks like.

There are two main schools of thought about a post-American Middle East. One says that existing regional axes will become more fortified and more brazen -- so Gulf Arabs will continue to coalesce around Israel to counter an Iran axis emboldened by an American exit.

The other theory suggests that the absence of a reliable US military partner will expedite diplomatic efforts between traditional foes to dampen tensions and reduce the need for a robust defensive strategy. Gone are the days when the US would throw its military might into rescuing regional allies, such as in the 1991 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The US military's inaction after Saudi Arabia's oil refineries were attacked in a 2019 drone strike blamed on Iran (Tehran denies the charge) spoke volumes about the US' new regional calculus.

Both routes -- military polarization and increased diplomacy -- are already being trial ballooned. When Israel and the UAE made their covert relationship official last year, they embarked on a whirlwind honeymoon that blindsided most observers. The agreement has seen them cooperate broadly and apparently intensively on technology and, potentially, on security. The UAE, along with other Gulf powerhouses, use Israeli spyware extensively. Despite an Arab outcry about the threat of forced displacement of Palestinians in the east Jerusalem quarter of Sheikh Jarrah earlier this year, those relationships don't seem to be going anywhere.

Rapprochements are also cropping up in other unexpected quarters. The UAE has been keen not to aggravate Tehran with its forays into an apparent alliance with Israel. In an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson last year, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said the normalization agreement should not be seen as escalation against Iran, but instead perceived as part of a growing trend to stabilize the region. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who once compared Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, said earlier this year that he was seeking new relations with Iran.

In his first news conference after becoming Iran's new president in June, hardliner Ebrahim Raisi returned the gesture, saying that he was keen to reopen embassies in the Saudi and Iranian capitals. The two countries have held several rounds of talks since early 2021 in attempt to ease decades of tensions.

There are also signs of other regional rivalries being tempered. The UAE has held high-level talks with Turkey and Qatar, who it long accused of supporting terrorism. Saudi Arabia has made similar overtures.

Last weekend in Baghdad, a regional summit also appeared to send complicated signals about the future of the region. A meeting between Tehran's newly minted Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid on the sidelines of the event was the most high-level meeting between the two countries in years.

But Amir-Abdollahian has apparently not met with his Saudi counterpart, who was also present at the summit. Instead, he seemed to go out of his way to avoid him. Breaching diplomatic protocol, the Iranian top diplomat stood in a row with country leaders during a group photo. His assigned placement was next to the Saudi top diplomat, alongside other foreign ministers.

"When was the last time there was a regional hosted conference? [The Baghdad conference] really shows what's happening in the region. There was no American there," Iran expert and editor of Amwaj.Media Mohammad Ali Shabani told CNN. "The empire is gone. It's gone."

At breakneck speed, the region has seen local actors trying to fill American shoes. Sometimes this is literal. Images of Taliban fighters kitted up in US military gear inspecting aircraft hangars shocked people around the globe. What an extremist group will do with access to some of the world's best weaponry is not yet clear. And the wider region is on the edge of its seat as those surreal scenes flash on its screens.

As uncertainty abounds and the Middle East becomes crippled by diminishing resources, Shabani predicts that the region's many autocrats will double down, and that unrest will worsen.

Already this has manifested in some parts of the Arab world, such as in Tunisia where a sweeping power grab by President Kais Saied last month, ostensibly to weed out corruption and mismanagement, met virtually no popular protest. In crisis-battered Lebanon, which is quickly descending into lawlessness, many on the country's streets openly call for a military dictatorship.

"We're going to turn more towards less ideology and more towards good governance," added Shabani. "What this means is more tolerance of authoritarian rule if it is accompanied by prosperity. But if it's not accompanied by prosperity then we're going to see even worse ahead."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 649964

Reported Deaths: 7904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1350161833
Ramsey56387924
Dakota49977487
Anoka45941472
Washington29440304
Stearns23853232
St. Louis19237325
Scott18735141
Wright17528157
Olmsted14921108
Sherburne1287398
Carver1150150
Rice8734114
Clay866692
Blue Earth821047
Crow Wing7363100
Kandiyohi717287
Chisago671055
Otter Tail631989
Benton612398
Goodhue523876
Mower522834
Winona519252
Douglas508983
Itasca489669
Isanti469768
McLeod466261
Beltrami457968
Steele453321
Morrison449062
Nobles429850
Polk408975
Becker407158
Freeborn394537
Lyon380254
Carlton374859
Pine360423
Nicollet354146
Mille Lacs337458
Brown329042
Le Sueur321630
Cass313534
Todd304933
Meeker288546
Waseca268923
Martin248433
Wabasha22704
Roseau221321
Dodge22043
Hubbard212241
Renville192046
Houston191416
Redwood188141
Fillmore178310
Pennington173020
Cottonwood172724
Wadena171823
Faribault167322
Chippewa164439
Sibley163610
Kanabec156729
Aitkin148037
Watonwan145910
Rock134919
Jackson131512
Pope12248
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119720
Swift114318
Murray111510
Koochiching101919
Stevens98211
Marshall96118
Clearwater95818
Lake88321
Wilkin87014
Lac qui Parle79922
Big Stone6324
Grant6228
Mahnomen6209
Lincoln6063
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4387
Traverse4015
Lake of the Woods3664
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overland elementary opens

Image

Red Cross aid

Image

Rochester restaurant holds grand opening

Image

Upcoming Mantorville play postponed due to pandemic concerns

Image

John Marshall football prepares for their season

Image

Rochester community members gather to honor fallen service members in Afghanistan

Image

Mantorville Theatre Company postpones show over coronavirus concerns

Image

RST resumes flights to Atlanta

Image

Rochester ceremony honors fallen service members

Image

ThaiPop opens downtown

Community Events