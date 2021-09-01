Clear

Say hello to handstanding spotted skunks, 'the acrobats of the skunk world'

Say hello to handstanding spotted skunks, 'the acrobats of the skunk world'

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 7:01 AM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

At first whiff, you might think all skunks are the same. Not so.

Meet spotted skunks, "the acrobats of the skunk world." Scientists have discovered that there are more of these species than they thought, according to new research.

More recently, the agreed-upon number was four. But a new study published Wednesday in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution said there are seven spotted skunk species.

"North America is one of the most-studied continents in terms of mammals, and carnivores are one of the most-studied groups," said study author Adam Ferguson, a Negaunee collection. "Everyone thinks we know everything about mammalian carnivore systematics, so being able to redraw the skunk family tree is very exciting."

Spotted skunks are the smaller relatives of the common striped skunk. About the size of a squirrel, these elusive carnivores live across North America. And when the time comes to scare off a predator, these little guys perform a handstand and kick out their back legs.

"When they're stressed, they bounce up onto their forelimbs and then kick out their hind limbs, puff their tail up, and they actually can walk towards the predator, like basically making them look bigger and scarier," Ferguson said.

The skunks typically drop back down to all fours in order to take deadly aim and control their vile-smelling spray. Their small stature doesn't cause these creatures to back down from a fight, either.

A study released in 2013 included a video of a Western spotted skunk handstanding and facing off with a mountain lion over a deer carcass. For reference, spotted skunks typically weigh less than 2 pounds (0.9 kilogram).

It's just another example of their boldness, something he admires about skunks in general, Ferguson said.

While the common striped skunk has made its presence known in urban areas, as well as its natural habitats, striped skunks haven't made the same inroads and so largely remain out of sight. These "ecologically cryptic" creatures live in dense environments and remote areas and seem less adaptable to urbanization than their larger, striped counterparts, Ferguson said.

Given their agility, spotted skunks are great climbers, and they are a lot more carnivorous than other skunks, feasting on bird eggs, lizards, snakes and rodents. Great horned owls are their main predator.

The fact that spotted skunks are so good at keeping a low profile makes them harder to study. Since the discovery of the first spotted skunk in 1758, scientists have questioned just how many species exist. Over the years, the differences observed between some spotted skunks led researchers to believe there were as few as two species and as many as 14.

Making the determination that there are seven species came down to analyzing genetic data from spotted skunks. But first, Ferguson needed specimens to study. Trapping skunks isn't the easiest job -- Ferguson and his colleagues made six trips to Mexico while researching spotted skunks and never caught one. And if you do trap one, you're bound to be sprayed.

"We call it the smell of success because it means we've actually encountered one, which is the goal ultimate goal," Ferguson said.

Ferguson was inspired to make "wanted" posters and distribute them across central Texas in feed stores and areas where ranchers and trappers operate. The posters described the need for any spotted skunks that may have been trapped or found as roadkill and showed photos of the creatures. The researchers offered to come pick up the skunk specimens and store them in a designated "skunk freezer."

The researchers also relied on specimens in museum collections, which included spotted skunks found in Central America and the Yucatan. In the end, they had 203 spotted skunk specimens to use for the study and extract DNA. The genetic data revealed that some of the skunks, once considered to be the same species, were in fact very different.

"I was able to extract DNA from century-old museum samples, and it was really exciting to see who those individuals were related to. It turns out that one of those was a currently unrecognized, endemic species in the Yucatan,'' said study author Molly McDonough, a biology professor at Chicago State University and research associate at the Field Museum, in a statement.

One of the new species from the study is the Yucatan spotted skunk, which is about the size of a squirrel and only found in the Yucatan Peninsula. The scientists also describe the Plains spotted skunk, whose population has been declining over the last century and has been suggested as an endangered species.

"The study wouldn't have been possible without the museum specimens we had," Ferguson said. "The only reason we were able to get sequences from the Yucatan were museum specimens that were collected 60 or 70 years ago."

Understanding individual species of skunks can help scientists learn more about something unique to these creatures: their reproductive biology. Spotted skunks may breed in the fall, but they don't give birth until the spring. In other words, their reproductive system purposefully delays implanting the egg inside the uterus.

"It just sits in suspension for a while," Ferguson said. "We want to know why some species have delayed implantation and others don't, and figuring out how these different species of skunks evolved can help us do that."

Skunks have come a long way since they first appeared in the fossil record 25 million years ago, evolving and splitting into different species by responding to the climate change caused by the ice age.

Knowing more about spotted skunks can also help conservation efforts to protect these animals. Skunks have their own role to play within the ecosystem, consuming fruit and defecating seeds that help with the dispersal of plants, as well as preying on crop pests and rodents, Ferguson said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 649964

Reported Deaths: 7904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1350161833
Ramsey56387924
Dakota49977487
Anoka45941472
Washington29440304
Stearns23853232
St. Louis19237325
Scott18735141
Wright17528157
Olmsted14921108
Sherburne1287398
Carver1150150
Rice8734114
Clay866692
Blue Earth821047
Crow Wing7363100
Kandiyohi717287
Chisago671055
Otter Tail631989
Benton612398
Goodhue523876
Mower522834
Winona519252
Douglas508983
Itasca489669
Isanti469768
McLeod466261
Beltrami457968
Steele453321
Morrison449062
Nobles429850
Polk408975
Becker407158
Freeborn394537
Lyon380254
Carlton374859
Pine360423
Nicollet354146
Mille Lacs337458
Brown329042
Le Sueur321630
Cass313534
Todd304933
Meeker288546
Waseca268923
Martin248433
Wabasha22704
Roseau221321
Dodge22043
Hubbard212241
Renville192046
Houston191416
Redwood188141
Fillmore178310
Pennington173020
Cottonwood172724
Wadena171823
Faribault167322
Chippewa164439
Sibley163610
Kanabec156729
Aitkin148037
Watonwan145910
Rock134919
Jackson131512
Pope12248
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119720
Swift114318
Murray111510
Koochiching101919
Stevens98211
Marshall96118
Clearwater95818
Lake88321
Wilkin87014
Lac qui Parle79922
Big Stone6324
Grant6228
Mahnomen6209
Lincoln6063
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4387
Traverse4015
Lake of the Woods3664
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overland elementary opens

Image

Red Cross aid

Image

Rochester restaurant holds grand opening

Image

Upcoming Mantorville play postponed due to pandemic concerns

Image

John Marshall football prepares for their season

Image

Rochester community members gather to honor fallen service members in Afghanistan

Image

Mantorville Theatre Company postpones show over coronavirus concerns

Image

RST resumes flights to Atlanta

Image

Rochester ceremony honors fallen service members

Image

ThaiPop opens downtown

Community Events