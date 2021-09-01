Clear

What it's like to take a road trip from the US to Canada right now

What it's like to take a road trip from the US to Canada right now

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 6:51 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By Rebecca Soffer, CNN

"We're driving to Canada."

That was the first thing I said last month after reading that the Canadian government would open its border to nonessential travel for fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9, without requiring quarantine.

"That sounds complicated," my husband replied. He had a point: We have unvaccinated 4- and 7-year-old sons and an 11-year-old labradoodle. But after 18 months of pandemic-juggling and bracing for another Covid-affected school year, I needed a break.

I wanted to look at something besides the locust tree outside my window in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. I wanted to be in another country. One we could drive to, since we decided to not fly with our kids while they're unvaccinated. I wanted nice people and respect for Covid precautions. All those wants pointed to one destination: Canada.

So, we went for it. And after a whirlwind planning stage rife with confusion, I'm happy to report that part was notably more stressful than any part of the actual trip.

The toughest things to figure out? What we needed to do to cross the border, and when we needed to do it.

The guidelines seemed to keep shifting and we found contradictory information from various sources, even on reputable media and government sites.

What we learned: The Canadian government website says all travelers, upon arrival, must show a negative Covid-19 molecular test taken in the last 72 hours. And only unvaccinated kids 5-11 need to get retested (once upon arrival and another one on day eight, if the stay is that long), along with anyone else chosen at random.

Some friends in the know warned that a test taken even 72 hours and 10 minutes beforehand would be rejected, so we worked backwards from when we wanted to arrive in Canada and then aimed for several hours earlier in case of border delays.

Border checks

Our local PCR testing site informed us that results could take 24-36 hours, so that part was a bit tricky to plan for. Ironically, we got them within an hour but needed additional help to get printable reports detailing that they were PCR tests. Antigen tests are not accepted.

It hurt our heads trying to figure out how to bring our dog along on a road trip during which we might be in between lodgings on hot August days -- our two Canadian hotels had strict 3 p.m. check-in policies, no earlier -- so poor Ziggy was left Stateside (if you do bring yours, bring a signed rabies certificate from your vet).

The next step was to enter our information on ArriveCAN, the official Canadian government app, within 72 hours before arrival. (The info can also be submitted via the government website and receipt printed off).

I'd read that ArriveCAN hadn't been working well and wasn't properly updated. But I found it to be easy and straightforward. Each traveler's passport and vaccination card needs to be scanned into the app, along with an address of somewhere you'll stay in case you need to quarantine in Canada. You'll also need to know which border crossing you plan on traveling across, the date, and estimated time.

I wasn't sure if I could change entry points later. So for two days, I obsessively refreshed the Canadian government's land border wait time page, which is updated hourly and displays border crossings from East to West (make sure to also check them on the way back). The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls seemed to have a longer wait in general (30 minutes or more during busy times), so I chose the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, where we'd be stopping overnight, and just hoped I'd chosen wisely.

The Saturday morning of our arrival we encountered a mere half-dozen cars at border control. My body finally started to relax as we inched toward the checkpoint flanked with large red maple leaves, while my husband gently begged me to not blast the Céline Dion I was firing up on Spotify.

We showed the agent our ArriveCAN digital receipts, passport and test results and in return received a PCR test box which I learned, to my surprise, I was expected to personally administer to my 7-year-old at a screening location in a nearby racetrack parking lot.

There was no wait at the site, which tests unvaccinated and randomly selected travelers, but the security guard told me that on the previous day -- a Friday -- there had been a big backup. I swabbed my son under the guidance of a friendly and patient staffer clad head-to-toe in PPE in the searing heat and was on my way. The results would arrive to me digitally on my newly created Switch Health account.

A different world

We drove straight to Niagara Falls, which was crowded but also felt immediately different from the United States.

Everyone is masked inside (and frequently outside), social distancing reminders and hand sanitizer stations are everywhere, and indoor locations have limited capacity. We rode the Ferris Wheel, which offers a glorious view of the falls, and noticed a staff member carefully sanitizing each car in between visitors. While in the long line to board our boat ride to the falls we felt a little squeezed but noticed a staff member reminding people to mask up.

Next, we drove the 90 minutes to our hotel in Toronto, the Bisha, which wasn't overcrowded when we were there midweek but according to the front desk had been at 80% occupancy the previous weekend. It's rooftop pool scene was always lively against the open cityscape.

There was more than enough to keep us busy in the city, even with numerous restrictions and a historic heatwave. We meandered through the Toronto Islands on a rented boat. We took the Centre Island ferry for hours of fun on the Centreville rides (advance online tickets required due to limited capacity).

We wandered through the terrific outdoor Kensington Market. We drove to a mall to absorb some air conditioning and take advantage of beneficial exchange rates to do some shopping.

We took several street cars, nearly empty due to the August holiday period (all of which had seats blocked off for distancing), and booked advance timed tickets to see the CN Tower's glorious 360-degree views.

Throughout it all, I felt comfortable, joyful and relaxed; feelings with which I became gratefully reacquainted after a very long time apart.

But the real highlight was sitting in the "physically distanced" section at the Rogers Center for the Tigers/Blue Jays game, where we cheered Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th home run.

We'd been to Fenway Park in Boston in early July, before Delta took hold, and saw nobody masked anywhere in the stadium. Here, there was limited capacity, and omnipresent signs reminding us that masks were required for everyone, even when seated, unless while eating.

My favorite moment was when the woman who sold us lunch ran after me to offer extra salt and pepper for our fries. Ah, Canada.

Successful trip

There are still some glitches in the international visitor system. I had a minor panic attack when, two days after my arrival, I received an email "Covid-19: Emergency Order to isolate" detailing how all travelers to Canada needed to quarantine for 14 days (I concluded this must have been a mistake, since it went against every other verbal and written instruction I'd received).

It was immediately followed by another email on follow-up testing, which took some careful reading to realize it was a reminder for anyone who had been selected at the border to do randomized testing and had not yet done so, and also for unvaccinated people who were staying in the country for eight days or longer.

Road trips with kids can be a slog during normal times. An international one in the throes of a relentless pandemic added a healthy dose of discomfort and uncertainty. And there were certainly places where physical distancing was more difficult despite all the signage, such as on the Niagara Falls boat ride or the Toronto Islands ferry.

But the benefit of showing more of the world to our children during a time when it has felt so constricted made the small amount of hassle involved worthwhile. A good reminder that fun adventures could be thrown together with little notice, a lot of uncertainty and a sense of humor.

On the morning of our departure, everyone wanted to stay in Canada just a bit longer. It felt calmer, organized, less divided over simple precautions and, yes, safer.

Alas, work and back-to-school preparations beckoned, and so we quickly and easily crossed the empty border at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge (no Covid-related questions asked, and no paperwork required except for passports), and back into a land of fewer, if any, restrictions.

The night we got home, we decided to drive to Montreal in September. I'm counting the weeks already.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 649964

Reported Deaths: 7904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1350161833
Ramsey56387924
Dakota49977487
Anoka45941472
Washington29440304
Stearns23853232
St. Louis19237325
Scott18735141
Wright17528157
Olmsted14921108
Sherburne1287398
Carver1150150
Rice8734114
Clay866692
Blue Earth821047
Crow Wing7363100
Kandiyohi717287
Chisago671055
Otter Tail631989
Benton612398
Goodhue523876
Mower522834
Winona519252
Douglas508983
Itasca489669
Isanti469768
McLeod466261
Beltrami457968
Steele453321
Morrison449062
Nobles429850
Polk408975
Becker407158
Freeborn394537
Lyon380254
Carlton374859
Pine360423
Nicollet354146
Mille Lacs337458
Brown329042
Le Sueur321630
Cass313534
Todd304933
Meeker288546
Waseca268923
Martin248433
Wabasha22704
Roseau221321
Dodge22043
Hubbard212241
Renville192046
Houston191416
Redwood188141
Fillmore178310
Pennington173020
Cottonwood172724
Wadena171823
Faribault167322
Chippewa164439
Sibley163610
Kanabec156729
Aitkin148037
Watonwan145910
Rock134919
Jackson131512
Pope12248
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119720
Swift114318
Murray111510
Koochiching101919
Stevens98211
Marshall96118
Clearwater95818
Lake88321
Wilkin87014
Lac qui Parle79922
Big Stone6324
Grant6228
Mahnomen6209
Lincoln6063
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4387
Traverse4015
Lake of the Woods3664
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overland elementary opens

Image

Red Cross aid

Image

Rochester restaurant holds grand opening

Image

Upcoming Mantorville play postponed due to pandemic concerns

Image

John Marshall football prepares for their season

Image

Rochester community members gather to honor fallen service members in Afghanistan

Image

Mantorville Theatre Company postpones show over coronavirus concerns

Image

RST resumes flights to Atlanta

Image

Rochester ceremony honors fallen service members

Image

ThaiPop opens downtown

Community Events