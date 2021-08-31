Clear

What's behind Jan. 6 committee's call for GOP lawmakers' call logs?

What's behind Jan. 6 committee's call for GOP lawmakers' call logs?

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is trying to figure out what role, if any, lawmakers played in the events of that day.

Did members of the House, and other Republican lawmakers, as well as Donald Trump campaign workers, family members and affiliates, play any part in organizing the rally that quickly turned into a riot? Did people in elected office, who swore an oath to protect and defend the United States, have a hand in encouraging people who sought its overthrow?

The House Select Committee that is probing, among other things, efforts by the former President to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has asked a handful of telecommunications companies to preserve the phone records of a number of Republican politicians, as well as those of some members of the Trump family. And Republicans are expressing outrage.

"#Socialists & 'Pelosi Republicans' (Cheney & Kinzinger) seek my phone records?" Rep. Mo Brooks tweeted on Monday, mentioning Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who are among the select committee members seeking phone records.

Brooks continued: "Three results: 1 Total waste of taxpayer money. 2 Boredom for who looks at my records. 3 Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0. Why not subpoena Socialists who support BLM & ANTIFA?"

For one thing, "Socialists who support BLM and ANTIFA" didn't attack the Capitol and attempt to overthrow the government. If they did, one would imagine that many Republicans would support a thorough investigation, including a look into potential ties between insurrectionists and elected officials.

After all, the Republican Party has a long history of supporting intrusions into personal privacy in the name of fighting terrorism and attacks on America. The GOP broadly supported the National Security Agency's mass surveillance of Americans' phone and text records, with a loud faction of the party standing in opposition to it only during Barack Obama's presidency.

Even with Obama in office, Republicans blocked legislation that would have limited the NSA's reach by requiring the agency to go to court and request a specific set of phone records, instead of allowing it broad surveillance power over phone communications.

For nearly two decades, many Republicans -- and some Democrats -- have been more than happy to allow a shadowy agency nearly unlimited power to spy on the communications of Americans.

They justified it with appeals to national security and concerns about terrorism. But now that the national security threat comes from the GOP's own supporters -- and from their party's figurehead -- they would like to be protected by guardrails.

("The Select Committee is at this point gathering facts, not alleging wrongdoing by any individual," a select committee spokesman said Monday.)

To be clear, the House Select Committee isn't asking for secretive surveillance, as Republicans and some Democrats did in the years after September 11, 2001; they're playing by the old rule book, and simply asking that records be preserved, which is not an unusual request for a telecommunications company to receive -- and one that is, in this instance, directly relevant to the question of what role Republican lawmakers may have played in the January 6 insurrection.

Republicans know this, but they're moving the goal posts. "Rifling through the call logs of your colleagues would depart from more than 230 years of Congressional oversight," Indiana Rep. Jim Banks wrote in a letter to Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson. "This type of authoritarian undertaking has no place in the House of Representatives and the information you seek has no conceivable legislative purpose."

Banks and his colleagues seem far less concerned about the will toward authoritarianism required to overthrow a free and fair election. And note that when it came to the authoritarian policing tactics that last summer's Black Lives Matter protesters confronted, most of the GOP was silent -- or flat-out hostile.

But that is increasingly how this Republican Party operates: one loose and shifting set of rules for them, and a harsher and stricter set for everyone else.

Gathering call logs is basic fact-finding, which is the purpose of the Select Committee. But basic fact-finding is exactly what many Republicans appear to want to prevent. Despite witnessing up-close an attempt to violently overthrow the government, which included armed rioters hopped up on right-wing lies about voter fraud storming the Capitol building and trashing the place, the GOP overwhelmingly voted against forming the January 6 committee in the first place.

This GOP doesn't really object to authoritarianism or violations of privacy; it objects to any effort to determine whether any among them engaged in traitorous acts. Why might that be?

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast @ 6 PM 8/31/21

Image

Addressing Iowa's childcare crisis

Image

Olmsted County jobless rate begins to rebound

Image

Rochester man trying to get his family out of Afghanistan

Image

Mower County vaccine clinics

Image

Hormel Nature Center

Image

Alliant Workers Helping With Hurricane Ida

Image

Possible Water Bill and Electric Bill Increase

Image

Full Forecast 8/31/2021

Image

City Council meeting

Community Events