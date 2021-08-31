Clear

If only Americans took Covid-19 as seriously as Brazilians

If only Americans took Covid-19 as seriously as Brazilians

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Arick Wierson

Earlier this month, I was in São Paulo, Brazil, attending a major retail industry event in which I moderated a conversation between NBA superstar Magic Johnson and Frederico Trajano, the CEO of Magazine Luiza, one of the country's largest retailers. This large event, called Expo Magalu, brought together a vast number of retailers -- all but a few of them attending virtually due to Covid-19 protocols. But what was most striking in the time I spent traveling around the country, was the degree of seriousness with which Brazilians of many different political stripes and socioeconomic strata take Covid-19 -- a far cry from many Americans.

Popular eateries had drastically reduced their capacity by removing tables or declaring certain areas off-limits to maximize social distancing while rigorously enforcing mask-wearing rules. As long as you were seated, you could remove your mask -- oftentimes you were offered an envelope in which you could place your face covering while eating -- but as soon as you stood up, normally good-natured maître d's were instantly transformed into strict headmasters, ordering masks to be put back on immediately. I found this display of faithful adherence to local mask usage and social distancing mandates in Brazil remarkable as many Brazilians have a knack for finding their way around just about any government-imposed rule or regulation they find overly onerous. There's a term Brazilians have coined for trying to bypass rules and laws without resorting to confrontations: jeitinho.

In office and apartment buildings, elevator capacity was generally limited to two or four individuals, depending on the size of the lift. On several occasions I had the misfortune of being the fifth person attempting to step into an elevator with four people and I was summarily ordered by its occupants to wait for the next one.

I lived in Brazil for many years and feel that I know the country exceptionally well, but this was my first trip there since the onset of the pandemic, and it was obvious something had changed. I realized it's a whole new ballgame.

The pandemic had pierced through the whole of Brazilian society -- one that has been as just as divided politically as is the US in recent years -- unifying them, at least on issues related to the pandemic, in a way that is impossible to see happening in the US, where misinformation and extreme polarization have politicized the virus with deadly effect. Unlike many of President Donald Trump's supporters who continue to cling to fringe theories about the pandemic, many of President Jair Bolsonaro's staunchest supporters have broken with him over his handling of Covid-19. Even the traditionally conservative Estado de São Paulo newspaper called Bolsonaro "the worse president to ever govern Brazil" on Wednesday's editorial page.

That's why, when Bolsonaro -- a longtime skeptic of the pandemic and relentless advocate for unproven cures and treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, recently asked his health minister to consider ways to claw back the various mask mandates and social distancing requirement that have been put in place on state and local levels across the country, most Brazilians I spoke to just shrugged, indicating that they had lost confidence in the president a long time ago.

As I spent my week in Brazil, it became clear that the change in attitude about behavioral mitigation techniques to combat Covid-19 was so obvious that I couldn't help but wonder what it would be like right now to be in places like Texas or Florida -- states where Republican governors have seemingly gone out of their way to allow the Delta variant to spread as quickly as possible and there is no shared community urgency to defeat the virus. I wonder if more ICU beds in hard-hit places like Alabama and Louisiana would be available if the general population was as serious about mask-wearing and social distancing as are the Brazilians I came across in my time in the country.

Where would we, as a nation, be in the fight against the pandemic if some states like Texas and Florida took the virus as seriously as does a country that, unfortunately, does not enjoy the same widespread access to vaccines as we do in America?

In the spring, the headlines about Brazil flagged the country as a global Covid hot spot, pointing fingers at its increasingly unpopular albeit populist President -- who has been called a "Tropical Trump" by some for his seeming disregard for science and distaste for facts. The statistics bear out how severely the country suffered at height of its Covid peak. While the US has lost 193 for every 100K people since the start of the pandemic, Brazil has lost 273 for every 100K.

Since then, daily case numbers have dropped in Brazil -- though that's not to say Covid isn't still spreading. The seven-day average of reported deaths is currently 735, down from over 3,000 in April, according to a Johns Hopkins University data analysis. Many things may have contributed to this decline, including a slowly growing body of vaccinated individuals, it's hard to ignore the diligence with which citizens are abiding by protective behaviors as a possible contributing factor.

The reality on the streets shows that Brazil learned from its worst days of the pandemic and seems to have gotten serious about not repeating its mistakes. Unlike the US, this is not a country with large segments living in denial. President Bolsonaro notwithstanding, there is no major news outlet or network spewing out a daily diet of half-truths and outright lies about the deadly nature of the pandemic. In fact, if there is any exaggeration, it appears to be to err on the side of extreme caution.

For many Brazilians, Covid is deeply personal. In fact, just about everyone I asked said they knew someone they would consider either a family member or close friend who had succumbed to complications stemming from the virus. What I saw in my time in Brazil is a people who are determined to get past the pandemic at all costs by taking every conceivable precaution to protect themselves and their loved one from falling victim to Covid-19.

For most Brazilians, the main obstacle to vanquishing the disease isn't rampant denialism, political or even cultural; it has been a question of gaining widespread access to vaccines. While about 60% of Brazil's population has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, just about 26% are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the country has enough vaccines to supply about 43% of the population with two doses.

Like the US witnessed from President Trump in the early days of the pandemic, initially, Bolsonaro downplayed the significance of the pandemic, calling it on multiple occasions a "little flu." Like Trump, he seemed to be pinning his hopes on the idea that the virus would go away amid fears of the political blowback if he were to begin closing the economy. But soon the country had had enough; in August of 2020, Brazil's Congress voted for mandatory mask-wearing in confined spaces such as businesses, schools and churches, in a sharp rebuke to Bolsonaro who continued to advocate against such measures.

However, unlike the US, where the first vaccines began rolling out in December of 2020, Brazil didn't begin its vaccination efforts until January of this year; large-scale vaccination efforts only began in earnest several months later, according to vaccination stats reported by Reuters, the result of well-documented missteps and inexperience by the part of Bolsonaro's hand-picked senior public health officials. Perhaps in part due to the slow rollout, the virus was able to gain steam and rage through the unvaccinated population for months longer than necessary. This fast-moving "wave of death," as some Brazilians I spoke with refer to the pandemic's early days, changed something in the Brazilian mindset.

Now, on the streets of São Paulo, from posh areas like Jardim Paulista to more blue-collar ones like Santana, it was hard -- if not impossible -- for me to find someone on the streets who was maskless. Incredibly, even beggars on the street were masked up.

The irony of the comparison between the US and Brazil is that here in the US, we have a solution at our fingertips: an ample supply of vaccines. Most Brazilians expressed dismay at why we felt we needed to resort to giving away free beer or lottery tickets to prompt people to get their shots. "Send them down here if you don't want them," referring to vaccine doses, was a common refrain I heard.

But while Brazil continues to forge ahead in its fight against Covid-19, sadly, as we are seeing the result of our vaccine hesitance in the US play out in real-time in hospitals around the South, the US is dealing with not one but two viruses: one called Covid-19 and another called ignorance. And for the latter, there may be no cure in sight.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast @ 6 PM 8/31/21

Image

Addressing Iowa's childcare crisis

Image

Olmsted County jobless rate begins to rebound

Image

Rochester man trying to get his family out of Afghanistan

Image

Mower County vaccine clinics

Image

Hormel Nature Center

Image

Alliant Workers Helping With Hurricane Ida

Image

Possible Water Bill and Electric Bill Increase

Image

Full Forecast 8/31/2021

Image

City Council meeting

Community Events