Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Rand Paul has a *very* wacky theory about ivermectin

Rand Paul has a *very* wacky theory about ivermectin

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Rand Paul is, by training, a doctor of ophthalmology. Which has to do with eyes. Not infectious disease.

That fact hasn't stopped Paul from repeatedly challenging Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in congressional hearings. Or from openly questioning the efficacy of mask-wearing. Or raising questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Paul's latest? He's insisting that ivermectin, a drug used in rare instances in humans to treat maladies including intestinal parasites and head lice, isn't being studied as a possible treatment for coronavirus patients because of politics.

"The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, that they're unwilling to objectively study it," Paul said told a group in northern Kentucky late last week. "So someone like me that's in the middle on it, I can't tell you because they will not study ivermectin. They will not study hydroxychloroquine without the taint of their hatred for Donald Trump."

To be clear: Paul IS NOT in the "middle" when it comes to the use of ivermectin. He is WAY on the conspiracy theory end of the spectrum.

Start here: Ivermectin has drawn national headlines of late because some elected officials (like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin), as well as some anchors on Fox News, have pushed it as a possible way to lessen the effects and severity of Covid-19.

That misinformation has led to a surge in people trying to get their hands on the drug. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a health advisory Thursday warning doctors and the public about the "rapid increase" in prescriptions for the anti-parasitic drug.

The run on ivermectin has been so frantic that some people are resorting to taking the animal form of the medicine, which is prescribed to cows and horses who have worms. In Mississippi, 70% of the recent calls to the state's poison control center were about ingestion of ivermectin formulations meant for animals and purchased at livestock supply centers. Calls to Alabama's poison control center regarding ivermectin have more than doubled of late.

Things got so bad that the US Food and Drug Administration tweeted about ivermectin usage: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it." In the article linked to in the tweet, the FDA notes that "ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses)" and that you should "never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans."

(Sidebar: That feels like the sort of thing the FDA shouldn't have to say. But ...)

Why did supporters become convinced that, contra science, ivermectin is an effective treatment for Covid-19? A study that has now been debunked. As Nature wrote recently:

"Throughout the pandemic, the anti-parasite drug ivermectin has attracted much attention, particularly in Latin America, as a potential way to treat COVID-19. But scientists say that recent, shocking revelations of widespread flaws in the data of a preprint study reporting that the medication greatly reduces COVID-19 deaths dampens ivermectin's promise -- and highlights the challenges of investigating drug efficacy during a pandemic...

"...The paper summarized the results of a clinical trial seeming to show that ivermectin can reduce COVID-19 death rates by more than 90% — among the largest studies of the drug's ability to treat COVID-19 to date. But on 14 July, after internet sleuths raised concerns about plagiarism and data manipulation, the preprint server Research Square withdrew the paper because of 'ethical concerns'."

Then there's this: A recent review of 14 studies involving ivermectin produced zero evidence that the drug is an effective means of treating Covid-19. As the study's authors wrote:

"Based on the current very low‐ to low‐certainty evidence, we are uncertain about the efficacy and safety of ivermectin used to treat or prevent COVID‐19. The completed studies are small and few are considered high quality. Several studies are underway that may produce clearer answers in review updates. Overall, the reliable evidence available does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID‐19 outside of well‐designed randomized trials."

So there were at least 14 studies into the efficacy of ivermectin to treat the coronavirus. Which doesn't seem like, as Paul has contended, no one is willing to do studies on the drug because they hate Donald Trump.

Paul's problem isn't that ivermectin is being ignored as a potential treatment for Covid-19 patients. It's that the data, which makes clear there is no benefit (at least to date) of using the drug, doesn't comport with what his base wants to believe. Which is his problem, not ours.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council meeting

Image

Afghanistan deadline

Image

Overdose day

Image

Sean's Weather 8/31

Image

Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

Image

Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

Image

Byron takes on Kasson-Mantorville Friday night

Image

North Iowans react to Sen. Rubio's visit

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Community Events