Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Zoom's stock plunges as sales growth slows

Zoom's stock plunges as sales growth slows

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Zoom Video Communications was one of the clear winners of the pandemic economy. But as more people return to the office and classroom, the company now faces a bigger challenge: living up to Wall Street's hype.

Shares of Zoom plunged more than 15% Tuesday morning and are now in the red for the year after the company reported results for its fiscal second quarter after the close on Monday.

The numbers were good. Earnings easily beat forecasts. So did revenue, as sales topped $1 billion in a quarter for the first time. What's the problem then? Sales growth is cooling. And investors have high expectations for Zoom after the stock soared an astonishing 400% in 2020.

Zoom reported that revenue was up 54% from a year ago in the quarter. But that's down sharply from the 355% growth in sales Zoom reported this time last year during the height of Covid-19 fears. Sales were up 191% in Zoom's previous quarter, too.

The slowdown is expected to continue. Zoom said sales in the third quarter are expected to rise about 31%.

Of course, Zoom is still doing extremely well. Most large companies (Zoom's market value is now near $100 billion) would love to post sales growth rates north of 30%.

The company is also doing a good job of continuing to add larger so-called enterprise customers...big firms that spend more than $1 million a year with Zoom.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan even joked on the company's conference call with analysts Monday that he's thrilled to hear that Charlie Munger, the 97-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is a "happy user."

"I have been humbled by the stories of how finance professionals have leveraged Zoom to reimagine the way they work. Specifically, I'd like to thank Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway for his remarks about how Zoom has added so much convenience to his life," Yuan said. "And I nominate myself to be Charlie's personal Zoom tech support if he ever needs it."

More and more competition

But Zoom faces growing competition in the online video meetings business. Microsoft has launched Teams to go along with Skype. Cisco owns WebEx and Jabber. Alphabet's Google Workspace includes Meet, Chat and other collaboration tools.

Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg said during the conference call that the company now has to adjust as smaller businesses and consumers, who tend to purchase cheaper subscriptions online, are adapting "to the evolving environment."

She added that this business segment will be a "headwind in the coming quarters."

Zoom seems to realize that it's going to need to diversify to stay competitive. it can't put all its proverbial eggs into a video conferencing basket. That's why the company announced last month that it was buying Five9, a cloud-based customer service center software firm, for $14.7 billion.

Analysts also think investors are still trying to figure out what's next for Zoom.

The Mizuho Americas research team said in a report that the company's outlook "assumes increased churn in small businesses" and that the stock could be stuck in a range "as investors reassess Zoom's normalized growth trajectory."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council meeting

Image

Afghanistan deadline

Image

Overdose day

Image

Sean's Weather 8/31

Image

Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

Image

Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

Image

Byron takes on Kasson-Mantorville Friday night

Image

North Iowans react to Sen. Rubio's visit

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Community Events