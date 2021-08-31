Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Covid-19 cases at this Texas school are spiking, yet officials buck local mask mandate

Covid-19 cases at this Texas school are spiking, yet officials buck local mask mandate

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, CNN

Michelle Woodard's voice broke and her body shook with emotion as she described the moment she learned her 8-year-old daughter Cara tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"I just felt this rage," Woodard said.

What she feared most had come true: Her daughter, who attended school in a mask and face shield, had contracted the coronavirus. And Woodard believes this is the second time she's had it.

And this time, Woodard says, it was preventable because medical experts had advised the use of universal indoor mask wearing in schools to stop the transmission of the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus. It's unknown where Cara contracted the virus.

But at Cara's school, in the Humble Independent School District in Texas, masks are optional, which violates a local mask mandate for all public schools and daycare centers issued by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo earlier this month.

Instead, school officials told CNN, the district is following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pandemic-related executive order banning school mask mandates. And Harris County authorities have not contacted them about the lack of compliance with the county order.

"Nobody in the school community cares about whether she is safe," Woodard said, still shaking. "How can you call yourself a community when you don't care, whether or not, the people in the community live or die?"

Since the start of the school year, more than 1,800 Humble ISD students and 350 staff have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the district's dashboard.

And Covid-19 cases among Texas public school students have nearly tripled in a week, from August 15-22, according to the latest state data available, which shows more than 20,000 Texas students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the school year.

Child hospitalizations spiking

Medical experts in the Houston area, which is where Humble ISD is located, are sounding the alarm about the record number of children contracting the coronavirus and requiring hospitalization.

"Over the past week we reached a peak in terms of the number of children hospitalized in a 24-hour period with Covid-19 at Texas Children's," Dr. James Versalovic, interim pediatrician in chief at Texas Children's Hospital, told CNN Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, Versalovic told CNN his hospital had seen more than 65 pediatric patients in the previous week, a record number.

And children were showing up sicker than previously seen.

Despite the record numbers, CNN observed some parents walking their children to a Humble ISD school last week without a mask and asked if their kids would be wearing masks in the classroom.

"It's a personal choice," Jaime Urbina told CNN.

Urbina says his 7-year-old daughter, who attends second grade, doesn't like wearing a mask. He says he knows the virus is real -- because he lost his mother to Covid-19 last May, on Mother's Day. But just like he doesn't impose his will on others, he says, he expects the same in return when it comes to masks.

Ingrid Cuevas, a mom who dropped off two children, ages 5 and 7, without masks at school that morning, says her children were exposed to Covid-19 positive classmates last week. She says she kept them home for three days, monitored their health, and then sent them back to school without a mask.

"So far, they haven't gotten sick," Cuevas said.

According to its website, the school district will inform parents if there's a positive case in their child's elementary school classroom but children who've been exposed to the virus aren't required to quarantine if they don't show symptoms.

Instead, the district says, "families will determine what is best for their specific situation."

'It was the worst day of my life'

Woodard held back tears as she described Cara having trouble breathing in February of 2020 -- before widespread lockdowns were imposed in the United States.

"It was the worst day of my life," Woodard said, the pain clear in her voice.

Cellphone video shows Cara making wheezing sounds with every breath while sleeping in her mother's arms.

One of the most frustrating things, Woodard said, was that doctors couldn't explain why her daughter's chest hurt so much, Woodard said.

"She was so inflamed," Woodard said. "She kept saying it felt like someone was standing on her."

Woodard says that months later, Cara's pediatrician told her Cara possibly had Covid-19, given her condition and that she had just traveled internationally. At the time Covid-19 tests were not readily available.

That's why she shared the 2020 cellphone video of her daughter, having trouble breathing, on social media with a small group of parents -- to convince them to send their children to school wearing masks.

"I said, 'this is real.' This is not a joke. This isn't politics. This is our kid's health," Woodard said.

But to Woodard's disappointment, she says, the video did not persuade them to mask their children.

'Do I have Covid? Am I going to die?'

CNN interviewed four mothers whose children attend Humble ISD.

Stacie Smith, Nicole Willis, Rosell Jenkins and Laura Castrillo say they are frustrated, angry, afraid, anxious and in disbelief that the district has not implemented a mask mandate, given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

Willis says that while school administrators drag their feet, her 8-year-old daughter's stress level is so high that when she had the sniffles last week, she asked her if she was going to die.

"Do I have Covid? Am I going to die?" Willis says her daughter asked her.

As Willis shares the story, she says she tries "not to cry because it's really heartbreaking."

"I do feel like it's going to take more deaths for our district to do something," Castrillo said, holding back tears. "That's what is really scary."

Jenkins says her 9-year-old son has also asked her about death and she is worried about the potential long-term mental health effects associated with that.

"Why can't our district step up and protect our kids?" Smith said.

'We are continuing to follow the Governor's order'

CNN emailed the district twice last week, on Monday and Tuesday, requesting an interview with the superintendent of Humble ISD.

When receipt of our requests was not acknowledged, CNN followed up Thursday in person at the district's administration office. Jamie Mount, the district's chief communications officer, said the superintendent had a "scheduling conflict" and that she would address our questions about masks.

"We are continuing to follow the governor's order and masks will remain optional at this time," Mount said.

CNN pressed Mount about the Harris County mask mandate in schools, which has been upheld by Texas courts and remains law. Gov. Abbott is expected to appeal the latest court ruling, which was issued by a Texas judge Friday.

"Like many school districts in Harris County and throughout the state of Texas, we are continuing to follow the governor's order and we will wait for the Texas Supreme Court to decide," Mount said.

Mount also says that the district has adopted other mitigation measures like clean air technology and enhanced cleaning at school campuses, as well as offering students a virtual school option.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says school districts are expected to enforce the mask mandate as they do every other school policy.

"The consequences for failing to do our basic due diligence to protect children are severe -- sick children, more hospitalizations, and the potential for young people suffering from long Covid-19," Hidalgo said.

Parents protest for a mask mandate

More than a dozen parents protested on foot and from their cars outside the Humble ISD administration office Monday, according to Smith, who provided CNN with photos of the event. Smith says she attended with her children to show them how to advocate for themselves and others.

"I wanted the leadership of our district to see them [her children], to serve as a reminder that this is about real people's lives and their safety," Smith said.

Woodard said she planned to attend, but instead developed a fever, congestion, body aches and a cough. So she decided to stay home and schedule an appointment to get tested for Covid-19. The earliest appointment she could find was Wednesday, she said.

"I'm vaccinated. I'm going to recover. I'm going to be fine. My whole concern was my daughter," Woodard told CNN by phone between coughs.

As for Cara, Woodard said she doesn't have any Covid-like symptoms and is scheduled to go back to class next Tuesday. But with the district not requiring masks, Cara's teacher in isolation with Covid and at least nine of her classmates also infected, Woodard said she might pull Cara out of public school and enroll her in private school.

"That's how frustrated I am," Woodard said. "I just don't understand the leadership in the school district."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council meeting

Image

Afghanistan deadline

Image

Overdose day

Image

Sean's Weather 8/31

Image

Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

Image

Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

Image

Byron takes on Kasson-Mantorville Friday night

Image

North Iowans react to Sen. Rubio's visit

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Community Events