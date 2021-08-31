Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Taranto: Southern Italy's hidden treasure

Taranto: Southern Italy's hidden treasure

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: Jonathan Hawkins, CNN

The Puglia region envelops the "heel" of the boot-shaped Italian peninsula. Laden with olive groves, surrounded by clear, sparkling water and speckled with charming, historic towns and villages, its rustic appeal has made it an increasingly popular destination for tourists.

The region's list of must-see attractions includes the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Alberobello and Castel del Monte, the verdant national park of Gargano, the azure sea caves of Salento and quaint towns like Otranto, Ostuni and Gallipoli.

Absent from most such lists, however, is a richly historic and significant place.

Tucked into the instep of the Pugliese heel is the region's second largest city, Taranto. Known as la Città dei Due Mari, or the City of the Two Seas, its heritage dates all the way back to the Spartans, who founded it in the 8th century BCE.

The city is often referred to as the capital of the ancient Magna Grecia, and it wears its Greek heritage with pride.

More recently, however, Taranto has been associated with only one thing: the Ilva steelworks, once the largest in Europe.

Built in the 1960s, the factory belched noxious fumes into the skies over the city for decades before magistrates demanded it either clean up its act or close. In May of this year the notorious plant's former owners, Fabio and Nicola Riva, were handed lengthy prison sentences for their roles in allowing it to contaminate the city.

If the fortunes of the city and the factory have appeared inextricably intertwined, there is now a sense that Taranto not only has an opportunity to break from its recent past, but that the future for this overlooked city may be a bright one.

Rinaldo Melucci is Taranto's mayor. The 44-year-old's office, in the Città Vecchia, or old city, looks out towards the sea, but is not far from the steelworks that have defined modern Taranto.

"In the last 50 years Ilva not only damaged people's health and the ecosystem, but it also damaged their mentality," he tells CNN. "It stifled education, creativity; the factory blackmailed Taranto, and made the city believe it was dependent on Ilva. It became a yard of the factory."

Uncovering the past

Melucci, who took office in 2017, says he is trying to change that mentality, to show a vision of Taranto that revives the city's old identity, and introduces a new, proud, more diverse future.

"For 2,500 years this city had a particular DNA," he explains. "But in the past 50 years a new identity was imposed by a different 'business strategy.' We need to recuperate and regain what was left from that history."

Taranto now has a €1.5 billion ($1.77 billion) war chest with which to tackle this recuperation, and the city suddenly feels alive with possibilities.

In June it hosted the Italian round of Sail GP, joining cities such as Sydney and San Francisco on the international tournament's circuit, and in 2026 it will host the prestigious Mediterranean Games.

Much of its redevelopment work, including a brand-new stadium that will eventually house the city's soccer team, is focused on that deadline.

Melucci has looked towards other industrial cities for inspiration, particularly Bilbao in Spain and Pittsburgh, both of which are reinventing themselves for a post-industrial future. But, he says, whereas Bilbao used Frank Gehry's wildly flamboyant Guggenheim museum to spark its revival, Taranto's future is more about uncovering and restoring what already exists.

One such project is the gigantic Palazzo Archita, an imposing 20,000 square meter building that dominates the modern center of the city. It has sat alone and empty among Taranto's shopping streets like a brooding, decaying colossus for more than a decade, a symbol of the bureaucratic inaction that so often plagues grand projects in Italy.

Soon, however, it is set to reopen with spaces including a new art gallery, a library and education facilities.

"When it is restored it will change the life and the light of an entire quarter of the city," Melucci believes, "because it is not just a building, it will be an iconic site of Taranto."

Labyrinth of streets

Perhaps the most significant and important project in the city is, however, a far more complex one.

The Città Vecchia, built on the original Doric platform of ancient Taranto, is a world of its own. A literal island, separated from the modern city by the idiosyncratic Ponte Girevole, or "swiveling bridge," the old city was the area most profoundly impacted by the arrival of Ilva.

It is an extraordinary, crumbling relic. A labyrinth of ancient streets and abandoned homes, with only a tiny community remaining from what was once the city's bustling hub.

Nello di Gregorio is a local researcher and historian. "I'm just someone who has loved, since I walked my first steps, the city that I grew up in," he tells CNN. "I've studied and re-studied, discovered and rediscovered this city, because even now, after 2,500 years, its story never ends, and there are many secrets still being revealed."

Now in his 70s, Di Gregorio has observed the decline of the Città Vecchia firsthand.

"For 30 years the old city has been literally, totally abandoned," he explains. "Finally, new projects have been instigated, and these are very important. We're hopeful that, within the next decade, we will finally be able to totally change the face of this area of Taranto, which is also the most beautiful, historic, antiquated part."

Underground chambers

Among Di Gregorio's passions are the many underground chambers that weave their way beneath the old city.

Opening a nondescript door in one of the old city's narrow streets, he takes CNN down a series of dark, subterranean staircases, guided by torchlight through chambers, or hypogea, and tunnels, eventually leading out to the sea.

"There are 60 to 65 hypogea here," he says, "of which only half are accessible at the moment. Almost all of them originate in the Greek age. The caves were hollowed out to gather materials to build the ancient temples, and then the medieval city, up to around 1800 AD."

Their uses have ranged from burial ceremonies to smuggling, he explains.

The underground chambers are among many hidden assets within the old city.

Simone Marchesi, who has worked as an architectural consultant to the municipality of Taranto for the past four years, sketches out its background.

"The old city was abandoned because the new jobs that heavy industry brought made it possible for people to aspire to lodgings of a higher quality, so the old buildings in the old city became less and less attractive."

"By the early 90s we had a situation where only a small fraction of the population of 30 years earlier still lived there," he continues, "so most of the buildings had become empty shells, and a very sizable portion of this real estate belonged, and still belongs to the municipality.

"This gives us an incredible opportunity. The old city was left at the very margin of real estate interest for decades, so its original architecture and infrastructure are still intact. A lot of the buildings are in very bad condition, but they are still the same buildings that were developed throughout history. It's all very authentic."

The revival of the Città Vecchia can be a spark for wider change, Marchesi believes. "One of the main things that we're trying to do in regenerating the old city is to ensure that we can unleash the potential that the old town's cultural assets have, to act as a catalyst for growth."

The city and the sea

Taranto's strategy for the old city revolves around restoration, repopulation and accessibility.

Like other Italian cities, the municipality has experimented with offering €1 homes for sale on the island, almost all of which have been sold.

Bari University has taken over some of the old city's larger buildings, while new shops and restaurants are catering to visitors.

A classic old Italian Ape, the Vespa's larger cousin (Vespa is Italian for wasp; Ape means 'bee'), ferries tourists around the Città Vecchia's maze-like streets.

Among those streets, CNN finds Giovanni Fabiani, a tourist visiting from Rome. His eyes light up when asked about his impressions of the Città Vecchia.

"There is nothing here that should be envious of Rome," he exclaims. "The museum, the old city, this island, is really wonderful. I love walking in these little narrow streets and hearing their stories. Unfortunately, I don't think it has been looked after in the way it should. Two days here, surrounded by this, is really worth it in life."

One major project that bucks the focus of restoration is the €36 million redevelopment of Taranto's Mar Grande waterfront -- a sleek, modern walkway that will tie a ribbon along its diverse districts.

City councilor Ubaldo Occhinegro, responsible for urban planning and innovation, says the Mar Grande project will "reacquire and implement the relationship between the city and the sea, reconnecting its three districts via an uninterrupted walkway at sea level, equipped with various services and access points."

The project will also connect Taranto's new cruise terminal to the lower part of the Aragonese walls that circle the old city, offering a new perspective to visitors, he explains.

Collectively, the hope is that these new projects completely change the perception of Taranto, for visitors and residents alike, and unshackle the city's destiny from that of Ilva.

The dilemma for Taranto has always been the fact that Ilva employs as many as 10,000 people. Eliminating those jobs completely would be a drastic step, but Melucci believes a compromise is possible, primarily through decarbonization of the plant.

"The idea is to emancipate ourselves from Ilva, so that it is no longer 'the factory,' but simply 'a factory'. We want it to be a smaller, more modern, safer version of what it has been in the past."

Ultimately, and perhaps appropriately for the City of the Two Seas, Melucci believes Taranto's destiny is better focused on the water that surrounds it.

"For Taranto I see the sea, the sea, and the sea. Whatever the question, the answer is the sea," he says. "Because the sea is our DNA, it's been our fortune, our sustenance, our health, the games of our little children, and it will probably be our future."

"This is a big city and you cannot survive only on tourism, on fun events," he continues.

"You also need the factory, you need the port, you need to balance everything. We have been a yard of Ilva for 50 years; we are no longer that. This is the image we want to deliver at the end of this journey."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council meeting

Image

Afghanistan deadline

Image

Overdose day

Image

Sean's Weather 8/31

Image

Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

Image

Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

Image

Byron takes on Kasson-Mantorville Friday night

Image

North Iowans react to Sen. Rubio's visit

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Community Events