Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Lessons from the March on Washington on the value of allyship

Lessons from the March on Washington on the value of allyship

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Keith Magee

This past weekend was the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. As many Americans reflected on the significance of the day, particularly as voting rights across the country are under attack, they likely thought about the legacy and image of the mighty Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., standing at a lectern in front of the Lincoln Memorial, the huge crowd stretched before him captivated by his vision of a society without racism. If required to list the other leaders of this historic protest, Americans might be able to name one, maybe more, of the other Black men who, along with King, made up the "Big Six" -- James Farmer, John Lewis, A. Philip Randolph, Roy Wilkins, and Whitney Young -- all of whom are now rightly honored as heroes of the Civil Rights movement.

However, we often forget that the "Big Six" were in fact "Top Ten," for the group had expanded in the weeks before the march to include four White men. Three of them -- Mathew H. Ahmann, Rev. Eugene Carson Blake, and Rabbi Joachim Prinz -- were prominent religious leaders. The fourth, Walter Reuther, was a labor leader.

Although, regrettably, no women were included in the "Top Ten" or given the opportunity to address the crowd through long speeches as the men did, Daisy Bates, president of the Arkansas NAACP, talked briefly and several other women made notable musical contributions. Joan Baez led demonstrators in a rousing rendition of 'We Shall Overcome.' The gospel singer Mahalia Jackson not only sang but also played a pivotal role in the proceedings by calling out to a hesitant King, "Tell them about the dream, Martin," emboldening him to abandon his prepared speech and launch into a rousing improvisation.

It was not only those who were on the stage that day who understood the impact of allyship. The crowds also reflected the coming together of people of different races, genders, faiths and backgrounds to support the cause of justice, freedom, and jobs for all. It is estimated that around 20-25% of the 250,000 marchers were White. In a nation in which Whites still constituted more than 88% of the population, this was a small start, but the fact that the crowd was, undeniably, visibly diverse sent a powerful message: the dream that King described was for everyone.

Civil rights allyship was largely based on faith. In local churches, synagogues and mosques people came to a shared understanding of suffering and salvation and heard the call of some religious leaders to join the fight for justice.

Faith, in its broadest sense, is still a common denominator among those who respond to that call; even Americans who do not identify with any particular creed are often moved to action by a deep-rooted belief that we are all bound together by our common humanity.

Today, as we continue the long struggle for racial equality in an increasingly polarized society, we must not forget that we have a proud tradition of allyship on which to draw. By openly celebrating the allies of the past, we inspire young people to follow their lead, we recognize the value of collaboration and we remind ourselves to cherish the allies of the present.

And there are more and more of them to cherish. Following the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, for example, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests against racism and police brutality across the United States were attended by large numbers of very diverse supporters. Research carried out by Professor Dana R. Fisher and her team from the University of Maryland shows that at BLM marches held in Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, DC, last June, 54% of the participants were White.

Such figures give us reason to hope for a better future; if every American can see themselves reflected in the movement for equality our ranks will surely continue to grow. But we must not take anybody's ongoing support for granted. In these daunting times, we should redouble our efforts to build bridges between communities, not ditches. From school curriculums to policy documents, we must prioritize measures designed to help citizens from every racial, ethnic, political and economic group to find common ground. So much unites us. We all have fears. We all have dreams. We all love our children and our country and want to see both flourish.

Martin Luther King, Jr. made an unforgettable contribution to the March on Washington and to the policy successes that stemmed from it, but he was also part of not just the "Big Six," but the diverse "Top Ten." Today the fight for racial equality is once again led by a loose coalition of activist groups and their allies. The struggle now takes place online as well as on the streets and in the houses of Congress. We don't need to wait for a lone prophetic voice to emerge. Whatever the color of our skin, gender or creed, if each one of us articulates our personal vision of justice, we will create a combined chorus that cannot be ignored. Our collective call for change will be more powerful than six, 10, or even 250,000 voices.

For what is more important than any number is the one thing we can never quantify, but that counts more than anything else -- love.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Quiet Start to A New Week and Month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

Minnesota reaches 300 traffic deaths

Image

Elma Iowa Rain Study

Image

Back To School

Image

Alek Live 5

Image

RPT looking for transit planning group

Image

Demonstrators protest Rep. Hagedorn weekly

Image

First day of school at Riverside Central Elementary School

Image

8/30/21 Full Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 8/30

Community Events