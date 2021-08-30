Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Marine Rylee McCollum, 20, died in the Kabul blast weeks before the birth of his child, family says

Marine Rylee McCollum, 20, died in the Kabul blast weeks before the birth of his child, family says

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Rylee McCollum's family in Wyoming wasn't surprised in the least when he enlisted in the Marines after high school.

"He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots," his sister, Roice McCollum, said in a statement. "He was determined to be in infantry and this was his first deployment."

Her 20-year-old brother was among 13 US service members killed Thursday in a suicide bombing during the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 20 US Marines were wounded, and more than 170 other people were killed.

McCollum, a lance corporal, had just been sent to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation and was manning the checkpoint when the explosion occurred, she said.

"Rylee was an amazing, man with a passion for the Marines. He was a son, a brother, a husband and a father with a baby due in just 3 weeks," his sister said.

She said the family expected to receive McCollum's remains Monday, and funeral plans would follow, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon ordered all state and US flags lowered to half-staff through Monday to honor McCollum and the other fallen service members.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant," the governor said on Twitter. "Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country thank Rylee for his service."

McCollum died 7,000 miles from his home in Bondurant, a rural community outside Jackson.

Regi Stone told the Casper Star-Tribune that his son, Eli, was good friends with Rylee and enlisted in the Marines around the same time. McCollum would often stay the weekend with their son before being called to boot camp, Stone said.

"They would blow in to have dinner, and we'd hang out and laugh. We might shoot guns on our property, you know, skeet or something," Stone said.

"They loved going to hang out with other friends, building a fire. ... He was just a lot of fun to be around. He was just a good, fun kid to have in the house."

McCollum attended Jackson Hole High School and graduated from Summit Innovations School, the Teton County School District said in a statement. The family said he was on the wrestling team in school.

"The entire TCSD family is heartbroken to share the news that 2019 TCSD graduate Rylee McCollum was one of the 13 American Marines killed in yesterday's bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan," the statement said "We honor and thank him for his service and are humbled by his ultimate sacrifice in protecting others."

McCollum's sister said he wanted to become a history teacher and a wrestling coach when he finished serving in the military.

"Rylee will always be a hero not just for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country but for the way he impacted every life around him for the better. Making us stronger, kinder, teaching us to love deeper. We love you Rylee," she said.

Two GoFundMe pages were started to raise money for McCollum's wife and unborn child. As of Monday, more than $500,000 had been raised.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Quiet Start to A New Week and Month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

Minnesota reaches 300 traffic deaths

Image

Elma Iowa Rain Study

Image

Back To School

Image

Alek Live 5

Image

RPT looking for transit planning group

Image

Demonstrators protest Rep. Hagedorn weekly

Image

First day of school at Riverside Central Elementary School

Image

8/30/21 Full Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 8/30

Community Events