Clear

Coffee prices haven't been this high in 4 years

Coffee prices haven't been this high in 4 years

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

After surging in the spring, the prices of goods like lumber, corn and soybeans have come back down to Earth. Coffee is headed in the opposite direction.

What's happening: Futures for robusta coffee, which is often used to make espresso, recently jumped as high as $2,024 per tonne, their highest level in four years. Analysts are pointing to adverse weather in Brazil as well as Covid-19 restrictions in Vietnam.

"Brazil is the largest coffee producer in the world," Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities strategy, told me. "They've been hit with quite a bad drought this year and it's been followed by frost," which has seriously harmed the country's coffee trees.

Arabica futures for December are up 3% this month after climbing 18% in July.

What it means: Companies like Starbucks buy coffee ahead of time and have hedging strategies in place to lock in prices. But J.M. Smucker, which owns the Folgers and Dunkin' coffee brands, said last week that rising costs will still affect its business, especially since it's already contending with more expensive transportation and packaging.

"As we came into the fiscal year, we were anticipating mid single-digit cost inflation as a percent of our total cost of goods sold," J.M. Smucker's Chief Financial Officer Tucker Marshall told analysts. "Now we're seeing high single-digit cost inflation."

Consumers could pay some of the difference. JDE Peet's, whose coffee portfolio includes Peet's Coffee and Stumptown, said earlier this month that it had some hedging "in place" but was thinking hard about its pricing strategy.

Watch this space: Another commodity that's been on the rise recently is oil. Prices are being closely monitored on Monday for effects from Hurricane Ida, which has now weakened to a tropical storm. More than 95% of the Gulf of Mexico's oil production facilities have been shut down, regulators said Sunday.

Brent crude futures were gaining ground even before Ida hit, rising 11.5% last week thanks to optimism that China appeared to have the Delta variant under control. It was the best week for the global oil benchmark since spring 2020.

Big picture: Economists often strip out volatile energy and food prices when they track inflation. But higher costs can still impact inflation expectations among businesses and consumers, which are closely tracked by central banks like the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the central bank, which has been buying $120 billion worth of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities every month since the height of the pandemic to support the economy, will start pumping the brakes before the end of the year.

Yet data on inflation — and how long it will persist — remains murky, as weather events and ongoing supply chain pressures throw new curveballs. That complicates the decision-making process for policymakers at a delicate moment.

Afghanistan's banking system is on the brink

The Taliban's rule of Afghanistan faces an imminent threat: The war-torn nation's banking system is on the verge of collapse, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reports.

"No one has money," one current employee of Afghanistan's central bank told CNN Business. The employee, speaking anonymously due to fears for their safety, said many families don't have enough money for their daily spending and some paychecks have been halted.

The latest: Over the weekend, Afghanistan's central bank issued a letter instructing all banks to reopen and allow individuals to withdraw 20,000 afghanis or $200 per week.

But with banks running low on cash, this may only expose the depth of the crisis.

"You've got a stack of cards that is about to come down," a person familiar with the situation of the Afghan economy told CNN Business. "As soon as you open the banks, it will expose how fragile the system is."

Step back: All of this raises the specter of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan just weeks after the takeover by the Taliban.

The central challenge is that Afghanistan's economy is heavily reliant on access to foreign currency and international aid — most of which has been blocked since Kabul fell. Grants finance a staggering 75% of Afghanistan's public spending, according to the World Bank.

Peloton shares aren't hot anymore. Here's why

The rush to at-home fitness options during the pandemic has been a huge boon for shares of Peloton, which offers popular streaming classes for its exercise bikes and treadmills.

But the sheen has come off the company in recent months, triggering an investor exodus. Peloton's stock is down 31% year-to-date.

The latest flash point is scrutiny from regulators about how the company handled a treadmill recall in May. Executives initially pushed back against a Consumer Product Safety Commission request for a recall. The agency cited the death of one child and 70 other injuries.

Peloton revealed Friday that the US Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have subpoenaed the company for documents about how it reported those injuries. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is also probing its related public disclosures.

Shares dropped almost 9%. They were already under pressure after the company announced earlier in the week that it would cut the price of its original at-home exercise bike for the second time in a year, a sign of fierce competition as rivals produce cheaper products and people return to gyms.

That said: Many on Wall Street are still bullish. According to Refinitiv, 22 of 28 analysts have a "buy" rating on Peloton's stock.

"Peloton is playing the long game by dropping the price on [its bike], sacrificing profitability for customer lifetime value," Credit Suisse recently told clients. "Importantly, we think it broadens appeal and significantly expands their addressable market."

Up next

Zoom Video reports earnings after US markets close.

Coming tomorrow: US consumer confidence data for August will be parsed for signs that the Delta variant is weighing on sentiment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Quiet Start to A New Week and Month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/30

Image

Rochester schools COVID-19 plan

Image

RPS back to school

Image

City Council set to review Parklet and Street Café policy

Image

Proposed parklet program

Image

Olympian joins ISU Gymnastics team

Image

Elma recovers from flooding

Image

Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms ready to make some noise this season

Image

Albert Lea Tigers are excited to get back on the gridiron

Image

Full Forecast 8/29/2021

Community Events