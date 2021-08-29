Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement - Flood Warning View Alerts

How to encourage family and friends to stop spreading misinformation on social media

How to encourage family and friends to stop spreading misinformation on social media

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

Your cousin knows for a fact that coronavirus vaccines have mind-controlling microchips. "Stop the steal" conspiracy theories maybe flooded your social media feeds during and after the 2020 US presidential election. Your friend shares an article about why 5G technology will harm everyone's health.

"We even see misinformation about trivial matters," said Carl T. Bergstrom, a biology professor at the University of Washington, in an email. Bergstrom co-teaches a course that trains students on how to evaluate the onslaught of information in their lives. "Every year, a photograph of an adorable fuzzy rail chick goes viral as a picture of a 'baby crow.' (Newly hatched crows are blind, featherless and look nothing like this)."

An inaccurate story about wild animals might have limited repercussions, but misinformation about serious issues such as elections or the pandemic can be "deeply damaging," affecting people's motivations, beliefs and decision-making regarding their health, politics, the environment and more, said Bergstrom, the coauthor of "Calling Bullsh*t: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World."

"Sharing health misinformation and disinformation can get people killed," Bergstrom added. But "what if I share misinformation about something like the Afghanistan withdrawal? It's not like sharing vaccine misinformation, in that my friends and family who read it aren't in any way involved in making decisions about US foreign policy."

However, if we're flooded with false information about the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues, we won't be able to collectively make the wise decisions we need to thrive as a society, Bergstrom said.

"Second, misinformation often serves or even drives political polarization," he added. "If we become convinced that half of our fellow Americans are irredeemably stupid, let alone evil, what does that do to our faith in the democratic process? I think it undermines this faith severely, and that is a grave threat to our society."

The problem's exacerbated when family and friends share misinformation, because we tend to trust what they're saying is true without verifying it. Confronting loved ones about the falsity of their posts isn't easy, but if you're ready to speak up, here's how to handle it.

Understanding intentions

It's worth remembering that people who share misinformation may have good intentions.

Some false posts related to the pandemic may fall into this category, Bergstrom said. "When we hear things around threats like this where there's a lot of uncertainty, it's very natural to try to get information and then share it with the people we care about to keep everybody safe."

Identifying false claims can be difficult since, misinformation usually contains elements of both truth and falsity, Bergstrom said.

That content, which people also may share to confirm their worldview, is sometimes "viewed as equally credible to a trusted source," said Sam Vaghar, executive director of the Millennium Campus Network, a global student and alumni network aiding young people in addressing humanity's challenges. Vaghar is also part of the team behind the I'm Making a Difference Instagram profile, which works with social media influencers to provide young adults with verified information about the pandemic. And sometimes misinformation blogs have been designed to look like news websites.

Approaching the situation

If someone's sharing high-stakes-misinformation, "it's very tempting to want to shake them by the shoulders," said Joshua Coleman, a psychologist in private practice in Oakland, California, and a senior fellow with the Council on Contemporary Families, a nonprofit organization providing modern research about American families. But "you really have to resist that temptation and keep communication in a more empathic place."

Being prepared with information from sources such as credible news outlets, the CDC, the World Health Organization or state health departments can help ensure your argument is more fact- or science-based than emotional or opinionated, Vaghar said.

Coleman advised avoiding a "harsh startup," a phrase used by John Gottman, a marriage and divorce researcher and professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Washington.

"(Gottman) says that conversations end in the way they begin," Coleman said. "You start a conversation out with hostility, anger, contempt or criticism; it's probably going to end that way."

But the more you respectfully communicate, he added, "the more likely people are going to lower their defenses and be interested in what we have to say."

Find ways to continually assert that you're not saying the person is foolish, and that if the stakes weren't so high you would agree to disagree or wouldn't say anything at all, Coleman suggested. Telling loved ones you're only bringing up the issue because you really care about them can communicate you're speaking from a mindset of love and concern.

Also be mindful of what your relationship with that person has been like, he suggested. Coleman said he might get into loud debates with certain friends, "but at the core of it is the friendship, and we know that we're engaging in a semi-angry manner because we both care a lot about what we're speaking. We also know that once we're done with the conversation, no harm, no foul, whereas other people might experience that level of intensity or frustration in a much more hurtful way, and it will shut down the conversation."

If you suspect the person you're confronting is going to react defensively, you could say to them, "I know a lot of people do think that's true, and I know there's a lot out there about that, so I could see how an intelligent person could conclude that's right. I don't know how much reading or investigating you've been doing, and I've actually been spending a lot of time reading or researching this topic. Do you care if I share with you what I'm learning?" Coleman suggested.

This way, "it's not like you're hitting them over the head" with your opinion, Coleman said.

For people who have access to credible information but share misleading narratives they like, "rather than responding with a list of facts, it can be more helpful to engage the underlying beliefs or perspectives that make this information attractive in the first place," Bergstrom said.

"If someone is afraid to take an FDA-approved COVID vaccine because they believe that government agencies cannot ever be trusted, listing statistics about vaccine safety won't get you very far."

Two things that might help are focusing on supporting evidence outside of the US regulatory system and sharing perspectives from others who share the person's beliefs about government but still advocate Covid-19 vaccination.

These approaches don't guarantee you're going to be persuasive, as people can cling to their strongly held beliefs, but they're good starts.

The truth about texting, and public vs. private confrontation

There are proper ways in which people should have these conversations, and texting isn't one of them, Coleman said. Since written communication lacks inflection, get on the phone so the person can hear any genuine care in your voice.

If you're concerned about whether to address a misleading social media post in a public comment or private message, doing both might be helpful.

With a public comment, you might educate anyone "vulnerable to the misinformation that's being perpetrated by the person," Coleman said. But there is a possibility that people posting could think you're humiliating them in front of their peers.

To prevent that, also send a private message saying you hope they don't mind you publicly sharing your thoughts, given the importance.

And what should you do if you confront someone about misinformation, and they acknowledge its falsity, but won't delete the post? Unfortunately, that person just might not care or could be leaving the post up as a reaction to criticism, Coleman said.

Coleman is doubtful that a stranger will be responsive to a follow-up conversation. But if you know them, reiterating why you think the person shouldn't leave the post up might be worth another shot. And sharing any personal stake you have in this -- such as mentioning your experience being sick with Covid-19 to someone sharing pandemic-related misinformation -- "can make it more compelling," he added.

If the person you confront is receptive to facts and your thoughts, that could foster a humanitarian perspective, in that we have shared purposes, sacrifices and fates, Coleman said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms may return late Saturday into Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding in North Iowa

Image

North Iowa flooding impacts

Image

The Austin Packers are excited to take the field

Image

8/28/21 Full Weather

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking

Image

Addressing human trafficking locally

Image

Marble Rock Tornado 8-27-21 Live

Image

Sean Tornado Look Live Coverage

Image

Viewer video: Severe storms hit northern Iowa

Community Events