Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement - Flood Warning View Alerts

Concerts and Covid: Can the show go on?

Concerts and Covid: Can the show go on?

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Eric Berger, Kaiser Health News

Fans of the band Wilco could have reasonably interpreted frontman Jeff Tweedy singing "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" at an Aug. 13 concert at St. Louis Music Park as the universe explaining the past year or so.

For example, 30-year-old fan Lazarus Pittman had planned to see Wilco and co-headliner Sleater-Kinney in August 2020 at the open-air venue in this suburb west of St. Louis. Then the show was postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic. Pittman got sick with the coronavirus. He quit his job as a traffic engineer in Connecticut to relocate to St. Louis for his girlfriend — only to have her break up with him before he moved.

But he still trekked from New England to Missouri in a converted minivan for the rescheduled outdoor show. "Covid's been rough, and I'm glad things are opening up again," he said.

Yet hours before Pittman planned to cross off the concert from his bucket list, he learned the latest wrinkle: He needed proof of vaccination or a negative covid test from the previous 48 hours to enter the concert.

The bands announced the requirements just two days earlier, sending some fans scrambling. It was the latest pivot by the concert industry, this time amid an increase in delta variant infections and lingering concerns about the recent Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago being a superspreader event.

After more than a year without live music, promoters, bands and fans are eager to keep the concerts going, but uncertainty remains over whether the vaccine or negative-test requirements actually make large concerts safe even if held outdoors.

"Absolutely not," said Dr. Tina Tan, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at Northwestern University. "There is just too much covid that is circulating everywhere in the U.S."

During the first months of summer, large outdoor venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and Ruoff Music Center in Indiana again hosted bands such as the String Cheese Incident and Phish, with sellout crowds of mostly maskless people inhaling marijuana or whatever other particles were possibly around.

Then the delta variant surge in July prompted renewed concerns about large gatherings, even at such outdoor venues.

Tan, and other doctors, warned that Lollapalooza, with an estimated 385,000 attendees from July 29 to Aug. 1, was a "recipe for disaster" even though organizers instituted a vaccine or negative-test requirement.

It turned out that Lollapalooza was not a superspreader event, at least according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who reported that only 203 attendees were diagnosed with covid.

Tan said she is skeptical of those numbers.

"We know that contact tracing on a good day is difficult, so think about a venue where you have hundreds of thousands of people," Tan said. "That just makes contact tracing that much more difficult, and there always is a reluctance for people to say where they have been."

But Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease expert at the University of Arizona, said she sees the Lollapalooza data as "a really good sign." Still, an outdoor concert with the new entrance rules is not without risk, she said, particularly in states such as Missouri, where the delta variant has thrived.

"If you are considering an event in an area that has high or substantial transmission, it's probably not a great time for a large gathering," Popescu said.

Recently, two of the country's largest live music promoters, AEG Presents and Live Nation Entertainment, announced they would begin requiring vaccination cards or negative covid tests where permitted by law starting in October. But not all bands and venues are instituting such measures. And some simply are postponing shows yet again. For the second straight year, organizers canceled the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival slated for October.

Theresa Fuesting, 55, wasn't planning on coming to her first Wilco show, even though she had four tickets, until the bands announced the new rules.

"I still think it's a threat even though I am vaccinated," said Fuesting, who lives just over the river from St. Louis in Illinois.

For promoters, ensuring that people like Fuesting feel safe enough to use their tickets affects their bottom line, said Patrick Hagin, who promoted the Wilco concert and serves as a managing partner of The Pageant and Delmar Hall music venues in St. Louis. Even if the tickets are already purchased, bar and merchandise sales at the venue suffer if fans are no-shows.

"Also you worry: Is this person who purchased a ticket going to even come in the future?" said Hagin.

In non-covid times, more than 90% of ticket buyers ultimately attend, Hagin said. During the pandemic, that number has been as low as 60%.

Hagin said he is temporarily offering refunds for shows at his venues. St. Louis Music Park did not offer refunds for the Wilco concert and told fans on its Facebook page that it was instituting the requirements "based on what each show wants." The venue operators did not answer questions for this story.

Jason Green, unable to get a refund for the Aug. 13 show, sold his two sixth-row tickets for $66 — which was $116 less than he paid for the pair in March 2020. He was concerned the venue's new requirements weren't enough.

"You want to wait and see if that's a legit thing that is keeping things from being spread," said Green, 42, who lives in St. Louis and is fully vaccinated against covid.

He skipped the concert even though he and friends in a comic book collective liked Wilco enough to name a recent comic after the band's album "A Ghost Is Born." The band enjoys a loyal local following: Tweedy is from Belleville, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River, and the band played its debut concert in 1994 in St. Louis.

Fuesting and Pittman took their chances.

This was many fans' first visit to the new venue, an open-air space beneath a curved roof. It was supposed to open last year but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Fans passed through metal detectors and quickly showed their vaccine cards or test results to people sitting at tables. Out of about 2,500 attendees, the venue had to turn only four people away; one of them left, got a test and then returned, Hagin said.

"I was very encouraged just by how positive the compliance was," he said.

Fortunately, Pittman had a photo of his vaccine card on his phone, which organizers accepted.

"It was so much fun," said Fuesting, who wore a mask for the whole show. "I just liked the energy of the crowd. They were all just such super fans and singing along to every song."

The band encored with their classic tune "Casino Queen," the name of a riverboat casino in East St. Louis, Illinois.

"Casino Queen," Tweedy sang, "my lord, you're mean."

So is covid. But for Pittman, who didn't wear a mask, the show was worth the gamble. He said he was so into the music, he could push the coronavirus from his mind, at least for a bit.

"They just played all of my favorite songs, one after another," Pittman said. "I wasn't even thinking about it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms may return late Saturday into Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding in North Iowa

Image

North Iowa flooding impacts

Image

The Austin Packers are excited to take the field

Image

8/28/21 Full Weather

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking

Image

Addressing human trafficking locally

Image

Marble Rock Tornado 8-27-21 Live

Image

Sean Tornado Look Live Coverage

Image

Viewer video: Severe storms hit northern Iowa

Community Events