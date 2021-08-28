Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

DNA of ancient teen girl holds unknown human secrets

DNA of ancient teen girl holds unknown human secrets

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Some of the most insightful discoveries about the past have been found in caves.

Like sanctuaries of history, caves have sheltered delicate fossils, artwork, ancient tools and even DNA in the dirt. Every unearthed revelation is another piece of the evolutionary puzzle.

Places like Denisova Cave are the reason we know enigmatic early humans even existed, because the fossil record has been kinder to some more than others. Cave art depicts creatures that have become extinct or even domesticated (like warty pigs).

It raises the question of what the things we cherish will reflect about us in the future.

This week, more chapters of the human story, safely nestled within caves, have survived the ravages of time.

We are family

The bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died 7,200 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi tell the story of a previously unknown group of humans.

She was part of the Toalean culture, only found in a pocket of Sulawesi's southwestern peninsula and descended from the first wave of modern humans to enter the Wallacea islands 50,000 years ago.

The young woman also shares ancestry with a separate and distinct group from Asia. No descendants of this lineage remain.

Meanwhile, over in South America, it will take years for researchers to study one of the world's largest collections of prehistoric rock paintings found in Colombia's Amazonian rainforest. The colorful paintings, made 12,500 years ago, show ice age animals like mastodons and giant sloths painted by some of the first humans to ever reach the Amazon.

Dig this

The search for fossils is never easy, but this specimen was definitely hiding between a rock and a hard place.

A discovery made during a police raid has been identified as the most complete fossil of a flying reptile from Brazil. Hidden within limestone slabs was the fossil of Tupandactylus navigans, a pterosaur that soared across the skies 115 million years ago.

You've got to see this impressive creature to believe it. The pterosaur had a wingspan of 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) and was 3.3 feet (1 meter) tall -- with 40% of its height due to a gigantic, colorful head crest that just may be nature's greatest mohawk.

Other worlds

There is a whole host of weird and wonderful exoplanets beyond our solar system -- and now, astronomers have discovered a new class of exoplanets that may support life.

Say hello to Hycean planets, hot planets covered in oceans that have an atmosphere rich in hydrogen. While we wouldn't want to vacation there -- atmospheric temperatures reach almost 392 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) -- their global oceans might be ideal for microbial life.

Searching for these ocean worlds is a big shift from missions like that of the Perseverance rover, which is looking for signs of ancient microbial life in the frozen desert on Mars and will attempt to drill for another sample soon.

Climate changed

Lurking in the southwest Pacific Ocean is "the Southern Blob," an area of unusually warm water about the size of Australia. Now, scientists have connected it to a megadrought that has lasted more than a decade in Chile, which is several thousand miles away.

The Blob was discovered about four decades ago. Its warm surface water also heats the air above it, creating a high-pressure ridge that can influence the path of storms as they move over oceans. It's to blame for sending storms away from South America's west coast, where winter storms are needed to replenish freshwater before summer.

Global warming has caused the Blob to get bigger and hotter.

Much like the famed science fiction film, it seems for now that this devastating Blob is indestructible -- although researchers will continue to monitor it in hopes that it breaks apart.

Wild kingdom

Never judge a book by its cover. Most female hummingbirds have muted feathers compared to their flashy male counterparts -- but some of these fast-flying ladies sport bright, jewel-tone plumage. And it may save them from getting into fights, according to new research.

The female hummingbirds with bright feathers, which made them look like males, faced less social harassment than females with drab plumage. This harassment included chasing or pecking -- which, with those long, sharp hummingbird beaks, sounds a bit like running around with swords.

Strange behaviors have also been witnessed recently in venomous olive sea snakes. The giant, frisky snakes are looking for love in all the wrong places and confusing divers for their mates. The best advice for divers: Even if a giant sea snake is hurtling toward you, hold very still.

Curiosities

Linger a little longer over these stories:

-- Elephants can use their trunks in incredibly unique ways -- and this may inspire the future of robotics.

-- This comet may have been seen in our sky 5,000 years ago by Stone Age civilizations.

-- Here's the truth about why cats "make biscuits" with their paws and the science behind how owning a dog can be good for your health.

In the path of the storm? Stay updated all weekend on Ida. Sign up for email alerts from CNN meteorologists and reporters in the field.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writer Ashley Strickland, who finds wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms may return late Saturday into Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking

Image

Addressing human trafficking locally

Image

Marble Rock Tornado 8-27-21 Live

Image

Sean Tornado Look Live Coverage

Image

Viewer video: Severe storms hit northern Iowa

Image

Juvenile drug use: what can we do?

Image

More than 300 students quarantined following COVID-19 outbreak in Albert Lea Schools

Image

Sean's Afternoon Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Minnesota National Guard at Kabul during explosion

Community Events