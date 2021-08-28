Clear
'Clickbait' pulls you into a deep web and more to watch

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

Just when I thought I was done being obsessed with streaming, they pulled me back in!

Between rainy weather, scorching temps and wanting to stay safe from the Delta variant, I'm in this house where I am determined to declutter, learn a second language and meal prep.

Right.

As I sit in front of this TV doing everything but what I set out to do, here's some of what's out there.

Three things to watch

'Clickbait'

Victim or villain?

That's the question in this new Netflix limited series, which is very much for you if you are into suspenseful mysteries.

Adrian Grenier stars as family man Nick Brewer, whose wife (Betty Gabriel) and sister (Zoe Kazan) are fighting to bring him home after he's kidnapped and begins appearing in videos online -- even as it appears he may not be the man they thought. It kind of gives new meaning to the term "dark web."

"Clickbait" is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Candyman'

No one does horror quite like Jordan Peele, and he cowrote the script for this one.

A sequel to the original 1992 film of the same name, it takes us back to Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood, which is now gentrified, but still prime killing ground for the slasher boogeyman known as "Candyman."

This film got pushed back because of the pandemic. If you are cool to go to the theater, it's out Friday.

'Pen15' animated episode

If you aren't watching Hulu's "Pen15," you need to be.

The series is billed as "middle school as it really happened in the year 2000," and actors Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual teens.

It's kind of genius.

A special animated episode that those in the know have been waiting on comes out Friday, so check it out.

Two things to listen to

You may know her from her tats, her former makeup line or being on reality TV, but Kat Von D is a music artist as well.

Her debut album is titled "Love Made Me Do It," and, according to Von D, she's not new to music just because she's new to the industry.

"I've been playing music longer than I've been tattooing," she told Billboard. "I was classically trained at the piano from the age of 5, and still play the piano every day."

The album drops Friday.

New mom Halsey has a new project as well.

Her fourth studio album, titled "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," comes out Friday -- only six weeks or so after Halsey gave birth to her first child with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

When asked on Twitter if her latest was "always supposed to be a concept album," the singer responded, "Weirdly enough it was always supposed to be about mortality and everlasting love and our place / permanence."

"It was just amplified by me being pregnant," she tweeted. "Introduced new themes of control and body horror and autonomy and conceit."

One thing to talk about

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay know what we want.

That's why they love to tease those of us who will forever wish that their "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson would start up a romance.

A follower recently tweeted, "Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing It would be the end of us and the end of the internet" -- and the duo seemingly couldn't resist fueling our hopes.

Meloni responded with just such an image showing him and Hargitay so close together that their noses were touching, appearing about to smooch, captioned "#rehearsing what @Mariska?"

Hargitay retweeted Meloni's tweet, writing "Are you blushing?it's getting hot in here🔥@Chris_Meloni."

Whew! Yes, it is!

Something to sip on

The news that Nicole Ari Parker may be the one replacing Kim Cattrall in the awesome foursome of the "Sex and the City" reboot is something I can embrace.

"And Just Like That..." is HBO's revival of the series, and like several other shows that were highly popular in the '90s, the original has been criticized for its lack of diversity.

I never understood how shows like "SATC," "Friends" and "Seinfeld" could be set in New York City and not feature many actors of color.

It doesn't appear that "And Just Like That..." will have that issue given that, in addition to Parker, the new cast also features Sara Ramírez (starring as a nonbinary, queer character), Sarita Choudhury and others.

I raise my cosmo to such inclusion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

