Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

A bust of Marsha P. Johnson went up near the Stonewall Inn as a tribute to the transgender activist

A bust of Marsha P. Johnson went up near the Stonewall Inn as a tribute to the transgender activist

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Visitors to New York's Christopher Park this week were greeted by the bust of Marsha P. Johnson, stoic yet softly smiling. She's wearing a tiara on her head, designed to loop live flowers through. It evokes a famous photograph of Johnson, beaming with a crown of brilliant blooms strewn through her hair.

The bust was erected on what would have been Jonhson's 76th birthday -- and more than two years after city officials announced they were going to create a monument to Johnson and fellow transgender activist Sylvia Rivera.

But this statue of Johnson, a Black transgender woman who devoted much of her life to the movement for LGBTQ rights, wasn't created with the city's involvement or approval. A group of enterprising artists and activists just got tired of waiting for the monument and made it themselves.

Writer and activist Eli Erlick, sculptor Jessi Pallotta and fellow organizers created a bronze bust of Marsha "Pay it No Mind" Johnson and installed it themselves in the small park, a part of the Stonewall National Monument. Their work of art is a stunning portrayal of Johnson, but it's also a political act -- one that honors Johnson's spirit of serving LGBTQ people without the support of those in power.

"We cannot stay idle and wait for the city to build statues for us," Erlick said in a statement. "We must create representation by and for our own communities."

The bust was made without the city's involvement

Johnson and Rivera were set to receive memorials near the Stonewall Inn, the city announced in 2019, but progress has since stalled. Erlick, who coordinated the sculpture's creation and installation, said the group "decided to create the artwork ourselves" because NYC Parks, the city's department of parks and recreation, often takes years to approve a single statue.

"Statues of women, people of color, and trans people are often denied behind closed doors," Erlick said in an email to CNN. "The trans community took matters into our own hands."

The NYC Parks Department told CNN it doesn't have the final say in how long the bust will stay up, given the area's inclusion in a national monument. The National Parks Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pallotta created the bust with the help of Tourmaline, an activist and filmmaker who archived hundreds of photos of Johnson and helped Pallotta get a feel for Johnson's features from every angle, Pallotta told CNN.

The portrait, Pallotta said, is "almost an idealized depiction" of her features, designed to portray her "as an elevated being."

The bust of Johnson is just one of a few statues of women in the city's parks, Erlick said, and the first to honor a transgender woman.

Johnson advocated for LGBTQ rights for most of her life

Though Johnson's activism was concentrated in New York, she demonstrated for the rights of gay and trans Americans throughout the country. She played a key role in the 1969 uprising at the Stonewall Inn, located just across from Christopher Park, in which police raided the bar and violently clashed with gay and transgender patrons.

"We were just saying, 'no more police brutality' and 'we had enough of police harassment in the Village and other places,'" Johnson said in a 1989 interview.

She and Rivera co-created the group STAR, which at the time stood for Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, to house LGBTQ youth. Johnson was homeless for periods throughout her life, too, often participating in survival sex work, according to the Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs for Union County, New Jersey, where Johnson was born.

She was also a staunch activist for AIDS survivors, organizing with ACT UP New York until her death in 1992, when her body was found in the Hudson River.

Johnson's influence lives on today through organizations like the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, created by transgender advocate Elle Moxley, that serves Black transgender people.

The bust is the latest in a long line of queer art with a statement

The act of creating the bust and installing it without first receiving official permission "takes place within a very vaunted tradition of queer artmaking," said Jonathan Katz, an associate professor of practice in art history at the University of Pennsylvania.

Pallota and Erlick follow in the steps of artists like David Wojnarowicz, who created murals at an abandoned Hudson River pier, and Keith Haring, who sketched in chalk at subway stations, said Katz, a foremost expert in queer art history.

"The guerrilla movement has long been a part of the DNA of the queer art movement," he said.

But the bust of Johnson is indicative of a "newly assertive kind of political movement," Katz said, one that takes matters into its own hands when the city has good intentions but doesn't act. And the manner in which it was erected is a fitting homage to Johnson, too, he said: She was "all about visibility, about finding community, about pulling people together in ways that were not always, sort of, authorized," he said.

The bust's placement "is also a comment on the existing Gay Liberation Monument," the organizers said in a statement, referencing four statues of two same-sex couples, cast in bronze and painted in stark white, that were installed in the park.

George Segal was commissioned to create the monument in 1979. Segal, who had previously created memorials for the Holocaust and the Kent State Massacre, initially believed a gay artist should create the artwork but decided that "living in the art world" had made him sympathetic to the gay friends in his life, per NYU. As was Segal's style, the statues were drenched in white paint.

Critics of the piece say it "whitewashes" the Stonewall Riots and queer liberation movement. Transgender women of color like Johnson, Rivera, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy and many more were instrumental in organizing for LGBTQ rights and serving LGBTQ people when mainstream organizations would not but aren't represented by the existing monument.

"This bust in that place rearticulates a message of inclusion," Katz said.

The bust is 'designed to be temporary'

A plaque on Johnson's bust remembers her as a lover of poetry, flowers, space and the color purple. It includes, too, a quote from Johnson on the nature of activism and community change.

"History isn't something you look back at and say it was inevitable," the plaque reads. "It happens because people make decisions that are sometimes very impulsive and of the moment, but those moments are cumulative realities."

Erlick and Pallotta told CNN on Friday that they expect the monument to Johnson remain a bit longer, but Pallotta said the work was "only designed to be temporary." They want to see the city follow through with their initial plans to memorialize Johnson and Rivera, they said.

"My end goal is that the city reinitiates the project to give monuments to Marsha and Sylvia, and that the current Black trans women leaders of NYC are involved in the process, including artist selection and design of a monument," Pallotta said.

For now, though, the floral bust of Johnson will remain in Christopher Park, looking every bit the regal figure her loved ones considered her to be.

"Anyone who knew Marsha, and I did briefly like so many other people, knew that inclusion, invitation, maternal warmth -- these were her defining qualities," Katz said. "The bust instantiates that."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Storms may return late Saturday into Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking

Image

Addressing human trafficking locally

Image

Marble Rock Tornado 8-27-21 Live

Image

Sean Tornado Look Live Coverage

Image

Viewer video: Severe storms hit northern Iowa

Image

Juvenile drug use: what can we do?

Image

More than 300 students quarantined following COVID-19 outbreak in Albert Lea Schools

Image

Sean's Afternoon Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Minnesota National Guard at Kabul during explosion

Community Events